ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Central City shooting leaves one dead, one injured

WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A97yx_0hOipetL00

New Orleans Police are investigating a homicide incident that occurred during the early morning hours today near the intersection of Saint Andrew Street and Rev. John Raphael, Jr. Way in Central City. The incident left one person dead and a second injured.

At about 2:57 a.m., Sixth District officers were notified of this incident. Upon arrival to the location, officers located two male victims who had sustained gunshot wounds. The victims were transported via EMS to a local hospital, where one of the victims was later pronounced deceased. No updates are currently available regarding the medical condition of the second victim.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive. No additional information is available at this time.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the deceased victim and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Man killed in shooting in Hollygrove; 1 detained for questioning, NOPD says

A man was killed in a shooting early Wednesday in the Hollygrove area, New Orleans police said. Authorities have detained someone for questioning related to the homicide. The shooting was reported to police at 7:37 a.m. in the 8800 block of Pritchard Place (map), police said. The man, whose name and age have not been released, died at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Central, LA
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
WDSU

Treme gas station shooting injures two

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating a double shooting at a Treme gas station and convenience store. Police said two people were shot at the Key’s Fuelmart at 1139 North Rampart St. We first heard about this around 9 p.m. Tuesday. Our crew counted nearly 60 shell casings at the scene. Police said both male victims were taken to the hospital by New Orleans EMS ambulance.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate homicide in Broadmoor

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in Broadmoor. According to police, a man was shot and killed in the 3600 block of General Taylor Street. Police say a man was declared dead at the scene. Police are now searching for a vehicle and two persons of interest...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Two shot at Treme gas station, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot Tuesday night (Aug. 23) at a Treme gas station and convenience store, New Orleans police said. Police said two male victims were wounded at the Key’s Fuelmart at 1139 North Rampart Street. Evidence cones littered the parking lot as NOPD crime scene investigators took photographs and collected spent bullet casings after the double shooting, which was reported at 8:50 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate fatal shooting in Hollygrove

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday morning in Hollygrove. According to police, the shooting happened in the 8800 block of Pritchard Place around 7:37 a.m. Police said a man was found shot to death at the location. The victim's...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael
uptownmessenger.com

Man found shot to death on Broadmoor street

A man was found shot to death mid-day on Monday on a Broadmoor street, the New Orleans Police Department reported. Police officers discovered Kevin August on the ground at 12:19 p.m. in the 3600 block of Gen. Taylor Street. August was unresponsive and had multiple gunshot wounds. Medical responders declared...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD searching for suspect who shot a woman in the head in the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for a suspect who is being accused of shooting a woman in the head in the French Quarter on Sunday evening. According to police, an unknown suspect was walking with the victim when the suspect allegedly shot the victim in the head before fleeing the scene at the intersection of North Rampart and Bienville streets.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWL-AMFM

Cop kills suspect in Lafourche Parish

Louisiana State Police investigators are now investigating after a cop killed a suspect in Cut Off Tuesday. “At approximately 1:00 p.m., Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were called to investigate a shooting
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy