Central City shooting leaves one dead, one injured

New Orleans Police are investigating a homicide incident that occurred during the early morning hours today near the intersection of Saint Andrew Street and Rev. John Raphael, Jr. Way in Central City. The incident left one person dead and a second injured.

At about 2:57 a.m., Sixth District officers were notified of this incident. Upon arrival to the location, officers located two male victims who had sustained gunshot wounds. The victims were transported via EMS to a local hospital, where one of the victims was later pronounced deceased. No updates are currently available regarding the medical condition of the second victim.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive. No additional information is available at this time.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the deceased victim and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.