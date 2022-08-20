Read full article on original website
mymotherlode.com
Update: Three Power Outages This Morning, Two New Outages
Update at 10:00 a.m.: Power has been restored to 918 customers at the Calaveras and Alpine County lines who have been without power since 7 p.m. last night. No cause was issued by the utility. There remain two outages in Tuolumne County, impacting more than 1,500 customers with the details below.
mymotherlode.com
A Deadly HWY 120 Motorcycle Collision Involving Bees
Jamestown, CA – A pickup carrying live bees collided with a motorcycle on Highway 120 in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County, resulting in the death of the rider. The CHP reports that a 67-year-old male from Modesto riding a 2003 Harley-Davidson Road Glide motorcycle was killed. His name is not being released pending notification of family members.
Multiple fires burning in American River parkway
SACRAMENTO - Firefighters are battling multiple vegetation fires along the American River Parkway in Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Fire Department, one fire is in the parkway behind Costco and the other is between Business 80 and the train trestle.The fires are contained in dense vegetationCrews will remain on the scene for extensive mop-up and investigation into the cause of the fires.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Vegetation Fire Near Mono Way and Tuolumne Road
Update at 4:55 p.m.: The fire, now called the Sullivan Fire, is located at two spots, one spot has been contained, and the second spot remains at a quarter of an acre with forward progress stopped. Original post at 4:45: p.m.: Sonora, CA– Air and ground resources are at the...
Smoke from Six Rivers Complex Fire prompts air quality advisory Tuesday
HUMBOLDT COUNTY – Fire crews have made significant progress containing the massive Six Rivers Complex Fire in Northern California, but the blaze continues to send smoke southwards to the Bay Area, air district officials said Monday.The wildfire complex in Humboldt and Trinity counties has burned 27,019 acres and was 80 percent contained as as of Monday morning, Cal Fire said.Smoke drifting from the fire is expected to bring hazy skies to the Bay Area and an air quality advisory has been issued for Tuesday by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.The smell of smoke may be present, but levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour standard. A Spare the Air Alert is not in effect and air quality is not expected to be unhealthy, according to the air district.Air quality readings are available at https://baaqmd.gov/highs.
mymotherlode.com
Various Road Projects Will Delay Traffic On Highway 108
Tuolumne County, CA — Caltrans reports that traffic delays can be expected this week at various points along Highway 108. A majority of the work is taking place in the high country. There will be one-way traffic control today through Friday, starting at Kennedy Meadows Road and continuing until the 9,000 feet elevation marker, for drainage clearing and inspection. The work hours are 8:30am-3pm.
Car found submerged in canal off I-5, no one located inside vehicle
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A car was found submerged in a canal near Interstate 5 southwest of Elk Grove, according to the Consumes Fire Department. At 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, the fire department tweeted crews were at the canal near Kestrel Road and Lambert Road. After units investigated the scene, the fire department said the […]
Modesto man killed in fatal Highway 120 collision
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Modesto man was killed on Monday after crashing into a truck along State Route 120, according to the California Highway Patrol. The 67-year-old man was riding a 2003 Harley-Davidson Road Glide westbound on State Route 120 near Rushing Hill Lookout Road when he collided with the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Elk Grove Fatal Crash Occurs When Driver Loses Control
A fatal crash occurred in Elk Grove on August 18 in a single-vehicle collision along Interstate 5. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the crash happened at Lambert Road. The incident report stated the man allegedly lost control of his vehicle, which experienced a rollover and struck a call box.
mymotherlode.com
CHP Reminding Drivers About Student And Bus Safety
Sonora, CA– Many schools in the Motherlode have started their school year or are preparing to and that means school busses and students will be back on the roads. The Sonora CHP is reminding drivers about some of the rules regarding school busses and additionally to keep an eye out for students walking. CHP spokesperson Office Steve Machado explains.
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash near Interstate 5 [Stockton, CA]
STOCKTON, CA (August 23, 2022) – Saturday, a two-vehicle crash near Interstate 5 claimed the life of a 33-year-old man and injured another one. The crash happened at around 4:36 p.m. at the 3100 block of South Turnpike Road near Interstate 5. According to reports, two vehicles were speeding...
Modesto man, 67, killed in Tuolumne County motorcycle crash
A motorcyclist from Modesto has died after he crashed into a pickup truck hauling bee boxes east of Oakdale Monday night. California Highway Patrol says the crash happened a little before 10 p.m. near Rushing Hill Lookout Road along Highway 120. Officers say the motorcyclist crashed into the passenger side of the pickup, causing the rider to be ejected. While the rider was wearing a helmet, officers say he died from his injuries at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt, CHP says. He stayed at the scene after the crash and is cooperating with the investigation. Authorities have not yet released the name of the motorcycle rider, but he has been identified as a 67-year-old Modesto resident.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Serious Injuries Reported in Truck Accident on SR-12 in Stockton
Officials reported a truck accident with injuries on SR-12 in the Stockton area on the afternoon of Sunday, August 21, 2022. The big rig collision took place at approximately 12:40 p.m. on State Route 12 close to Tower Park Bridge, according to the Stockton Police Department. Details on the Truck...
mymotherlode.com
Security Camera Footage Leads To Arson Arrest
Sonora, CA – Sonora Police arrested a transient Jamestown woman for arson after officers viewed security camera footage during the time of the blaze near several businesses on Mono Way. Last night, 46-year-old Nissa Marie Navone was handcuffed for allegedly setting a grass fire around 2:41 a.m. last Wednesday,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kiely Rodni’s body, vehicle found in Northern California reservoir, volunteer divers say
Kiely Rodni presumably found after two-week search. After a vast two-week search effort by multiple organizations, a volunteer team of divers on Sunday said it had located the vehicle and presumed body of Kiely Rodni, a Northern California teen who had been missing since early August and was last seen at a large party near Truckee.
2 die in Yuba County after pickup truck tries crossing in front of oncoming train, police say
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Two people are dead after trying to cross in front of an oncoming train, the California Highway Patrol said. The accident happened on Aug. 21 around 1 p.m. when a Black Chevrolet Silverado was heading east on a private roadway near Highway 65 at Dairy Road in Yuba County.
goldcountrymedia.com
Regional mass notification system test set for Aug. 25 includes Placer County
This Thursday, Aug. 25, 13 cities, three counties and one Tribal Nation will test the Regional Mass Notification System – maintained by Placer, Sacramento and Yolo counties – for its capability, capacity and effectiveness to deliver emergency notifications to the public during a major disaster. The test will...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Accident Fatality on Golden State Boulevard in Modesto
According to the California Highway Patrol, a car vs. pedestrian collision in the Modesto area resulted in a fatality. The incident took place at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Golden State Boulevard in the vicinity of West Barnhart Road. Details on the Pedestrian Collision Fatality in Modesto. CHP traffic officers indicated...
Tahoe Joe's closes in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Tahoe Joe's Famous Steakhouse in Roseville has closed, marking an end to the restaurant chain in the greater Sacramento area. "We did have to make the difficult decision to close our Roseville, CA Tahoe Joe’s location. We want to thank our loyal guests for the many years of dining with us and to our dedicated team members who served the Roseville community," Chief Operating Officer of BBQ Holdings, Al Hank wrote in a statement to ABC10.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Upcoming Elk Grove development projects
There are several development projects either starting or planned for the future in the City of Elk Grove. The City has a page dedicated to these projects. Calvine Pointe is located at the SW corner of the intersection of Calvine Road and Elk Grove – Florin Roads. Petrovich Development is the builder. There will be an ARCO gas station built between Kohl’s and Calvine Road. City Sports Club, a 44k sq ft building a drive-through are also coming to the project.
