Fort Worth, TX

fortworthreport.org

Listen: New coalition seeks to prepare Tarrant County, North Texas for electric vehicle expansion

In the latest installment of our occasional conversations with Tarrant County newsmakers, Brandy O’Quinn, program manager of the newly formed North Texas Electric Transportation Compact, shares how the partnership of government agencies, educational institutions and employers hopes to accelerate the expansion of electric vehicles and reduce emissions related to transportation.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
dmagazine.com

Why Is a Flying Hospital in North Texas?

Last week, a fully functional hospital built onboard an MD-10 cargo aircraft spent several days at Fort Worth’s Alliance Airport to give Caribbean eye doctors the tools they need to better treat their patients. Although it may sound like a Mad Libs lede, it’s the truth. The Orbis Flying...
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

Eggs Up Grill is Expanding to North Texas with a 30-Unit Deal

Eggs Up Grill, a popular breakfast concept that started in South Carolina, has announced its largest development agreement with Alliance Food Group. Owners Ron Donaldson and Ron Donaldson Jr. will open 30 new locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The franchise has been around for 25 years and has 57...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Rent increases across north Texas

Rents in Dallas are up by 17 percent year-over-year and almost 23 percent since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, outpacing the national average on both accounts. If you haven't felt it yet – consider yourself lucky… as many people across north Texas are. Ian Mattingly,...
DALLAS, TX
seniorsmatter.com

Skin test for Alzheimer’s will soon launch in Texas

A new diagnostic test for Alzheimer’s that only requires a skin sample will soon be available for patients in and around Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas. Dallas/Fort Worth is the first market that Synaps Dx has announced for its DISCERN product, a minimally invasive Alzheimer’s test that’s being marketed as a first-of-its-kind test for the disease, which affects about five million people in the United States.
DALLAS, TX
texasstandard.org

Denton County landlord charged high fees for run-down properties, investigation shows

In March, Jennifer O’Neal McLaughlin and her husband moved into a four-bedroom, red brick home in Flower Mound, a Denton County suburb. They planned to buy the house with financing from its previous owner – property management company Kamy Investments, which asked for big up-front fees from the McLaughlins, in part because of problems with their credit. But they had the cash to do it, since they’d just sold their family farm.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
#Solar Panels#First Solar#Business Industry#Linus Business#Hanwha Solutions#Walsh Ranch#Rivian#The Texas Comptroller#Aledo School#Recentl
fortworthreport.org

‘Boom, here we’re hit with it again.’ How historic rains flooded homes and neighborhoods across Tarrant County

In just 24 hours, Tarrant County went from experiencing one of its driest Augusts to one of its wettest. The National Weather Service reported 8.41 inches of rain in Fort Worth between Aug. 21 and Aug. 22, and 7.72 inches in Arlington. The deluge ranks the second highest total amount of rainfall ever recorded in a 24-hour period in North Texas.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
fortworthreport.org

What resources are available after flooding in Tarrant County?

Record-breaking rainfall this week prompted Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley to declare a state of disaster Tuesday afternoon, opening the possibility for federal aid to flow into the area. The Dallas-Fort Worth Airport received 9.19 inches of rain in a 24-hour period, the second- highest precipitation total recorded in North...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
fortworthreport.org

Bishop Cider opens new Cidercade location in Fort Worth

Bishop Cider, a Dallas-based hard cider manufacturer, opened the newest location of their Cidercade entertainment venue in Fort Worth on August 23, 2022 at 5pm. Cidercade has dozens of taps of Bishop Cider, serves artisanal food, and offers an “entertainment buffet” where patrons pay a nominal admission fee, and all games and activities are free to play. Cidercade Fort Worth joins Bishop’s existing Cidercade locations in Dallas, Austin and Houston.
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33 NewsFix

How gas prices have changed in Fort Worth in the last week

Oil and gas prices continued their decline this week with regular gas hitting $3.93 per gallon on Thursday, according to AAA. Crude is trading at roughly $91 per barrel. Gas prices have fallen every day for the last nine weeks and crude oil has fallen by 30% in roughly that same period.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound Public Works offering hiring incentive

The town of Flower Mound’s Public Works Department is offering a bonus financial incentive to attract more candidates for several open positions. Candidates chosen for employment for the qualifying jobs will receive a $1,500 sign-on bonus on their first paycheck, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. There are about 20 open positions with the hiring incentive, including chief mechanic, maintenance workers, traffic technician and many more. The town encouraged people to apply to the department, which has consistently earned American Public Works Association accreditation since 2015.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
KLST/KSAN

Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List

SAN ANGELO, Texas —  The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering […]
AUSTIN, TX
KHOU

DFW rain and flooding by the numbers: How much did North Texas see?

DALLAS — It's been a historic 24 hours in North Texas as the area saw record rainfall, along with major flooding. Some areas saw rainfall totals in the double digits. As far as history goes, this weather event was one for the books, indeed: DFW Airport saw 9.19 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, which now stands as the second-highest total the airport has ever seen within any 24-hour window in history.
DALLAS, TX

