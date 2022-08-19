The town of Flower Mound’s Public Works Department is offering a bonus financial incentive to attract more candidates for several open positions. Candidates chosen for employment for the qualifying jobs will receive a $1,500 sign-on bonus on their first paycheck, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. There are about 20 open positions with the hiring incentive, including chief mechanic, maintenance workers, traffic technician and many more. The town encouraged people to apply to the department, which has consistently earned American Public Works Association accreditation since 2015.

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO