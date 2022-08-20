ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Katrina Maree
4d ago

Happens every year in Australia. No air conditioning either some times. It's called Summer.

Chris Hatcher
4d ago

We had multiple recent solar flares (CMEs) on this sun cycle. It’s that time now. Happens in the range of every 11 to 21 years.

bakkenmania
4d ago

It gets hot in the summer. Stop stoking fear

NBC Bay Area

Climate in Crisis: Increasing Drought, La Niña & Rain Outlook

We’re all looking and wanting anything that looks like a “normal” rain season but that may not be in the cards for us over the next several months. As our drought continues it looks like we’ll have two key factors that will play into our Bay Area rain season. The first one is La Niña, which tends to set off extremes in Bay Area weather. The second is known as “precipitation whiplash” and that’s related to climate change which can also set off weather extremes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

California megadrought sends wave of death to Bakersfield wildlife

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —  Two new casualties in Bakersfield from California’s punishing megadrought. Two small lakes, one at the Park at the River Walk and the other along the Kern River Parkway on Truxtun Extension are drying up and the aquatic wildlife in those two lakes, is left to rot in the summer sun. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
NBC San Diego

California Drought Causing Significant Increase in Unplanted Farmland

California has seen a significant increase in the amount of farmland left unplanted, mostly due to the drought, according to a recent report. U.S. Department of Agriculture data shows there are more than 531,000 acres of unplanted land in the state, an increase of about 36% from a year ago. While some of the land is fallow -- left unplanted to rejuvenate the soil -- natural disasters such as drought are responsible for most of the unplanted acreage.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

These are California's weakest cliffs, according to researchers

LOS ANGELES - There's a new warning about some scenic sea cliffs in California that are falling faster than previously predicted. UC San Diego researchers say the rate of collapse is more than 16-feet per year in popular places like Big Sur in Carmel, Martin's Beach near San Francisco, and Palos Verdes Peninsula in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheHorse.com

Third WNV Case Reported in California

On Aug. 19, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed a 4-year-old Thoroughbred mare in Sacramento County, used for racing, positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She presented with colic, facial and lip fasciculations (twitching), progressive ataxia (incoordination), and central nervous system signs beginning on Aug. 7. She is recovering, and the private facility where she resides is not under quarantine.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

