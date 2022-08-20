ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 8/23 Tuesday forecast

After a rather wet Monday for many, Tuesday is starting much drier. However, dense fog has been in place, but should be burning off as the morning wears on. For today, more sunshine will be in place, but the chance of storms still lingers. It will be warmer with a high of 84. Tonight, skies will clear, and humidity levels will drop off a bit. 70 will be our low, with 60s in the suburbs. Wednesday looks sunny and hot, with a high of 87.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Thursday evening storms

Alerts: Red Alert today for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms that could become strong or even severe. Yellow Alert tomorrow for showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and even a little flooding.Click here for the latest forecast and weather alertsForecast: Today will be hot and muggy with strong late day showers/thunderstorms -- mainly after 6 PM -- capable of producing downpours, isolated damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. The best chance for severe weather will be inland and across the northern half of our area. As for highs, they'll be in the upper 80s with feels like temps of 90-100. The showers/thunderstorms wind down this evening with some clearing overnight, but it will remain a little humid. Click here for our severe weather guideAs for tomorrow, it will be warm and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this point the severe threat doesn't look quite as bad as today, but at least some downpours and localized flooding should be expected.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like we're still in good shape with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
1390 Granite City Sports

Severe Storms Possible Overnight Tuesday

UNDATED -- Severe thunderstorms will once again be possible along a cold front Tuesday night. Please be aware that most of the severe weather will occur after dark. But, before the chance for thunderstorms, much of the state will be under a heat advisory. The heat advisory will be in effect from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Fox News

Heavy rainfall to impact southern US this week

Heavy rain will continue for Texas and into the Lower Mississippi Valley this week. Some areas in Central Texas and Mississippi could receive upwards of 6 inches of rain. Flash flooding will be the biggest concern; however, it will be helpful toward the ongoing drought affecting these states. Scattered showers...
Daily Mail

Awe-inspiring 'mothership' storm cell is captured hovering over North Dakota as the state is hit with series 'golf ball sized' hail and braces for more inclement weather

A massive storm cell filmed over the American Midwest this weekend saw citizens bombarded with howling winds and 'golf ball-sized' hail - as residents prepare for more inclement weather. The footage, captured near Lansford, North Dakota, a little before 9 pm local time Friday, was recorded shortly after officials issued...
LANSFORD, ND
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: High 80s and humid, thunderstorms possible

Today will be another hot one with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s around the area. While the humidity is up a bit, it still won't be oppressive like a couple weeks ago.Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with a stray pop-up storm around, mainly to the north and west.Any isolated showers or storms dissipate after sunset with partly cloudy skies overnight. Temps will fall into the 60s for the suburbs to around 70 in the city.Sunday is a mainly dry day, but clouds will be on the increase through the day. Any shower activity holds off until late Sunday night. Temps tomorrow won't be quite as hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s.Monday will bring our best chance at some much-needed rain around here. Scattered downpours and thunderstorms will be possible through the day. It won't be raining non-stop, but you'll run into on and off downpours.It'll be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.After some lingering showers or a storm on Tuesday, things turn drier and warmer again heading into the second part of next week. Have a great weekend!
AccuWeather

Weather pattern clues into September

Expect record-challenging warmth from northern BC to northern Saskatchewan through midweek this week. Overall, it looks like late-summer warmth will dominate across much of the country into early September with widespread above-normal temperatures. The core of the warm air will gradually shift from west to east during the second and third weeks of September. At the same time, there are hints of the first true fall air mass coming southward into northwestern Canada by midmonth.
The Independent

UK weather: Last days of summer to bring rain ahead and scorching bank holiday

Britain could see a damp few days ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend, when the skies are set to brighten up.The final days of the meteorological summer will see changeable weather with showers expected across the country, particularly in western and central parts, while forecasters said there is a chance of heavy rain sweeping in.Tuesday will continue to be warm and muggy with showers in many places and the potential for heavy rain in central and southwestern areas, the Met Office said. Forecasters did not expect a return to the torrential downpours that led to flooding in parts of...
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Will Be Dangerously Rainy Today & Flood Watches Have Been Issued

This weekend's glooms day combination of thunderstorms and torrential downpours brought over 250 millimetres of rain to Ontario's weather forecast, and Monday won't be any drier. According to The Weather Network (TWN), an incoming barrage of showers, thunderstorms and heavy rain will plague most provincial regions on Monday. Conditions are...
WWL-AMFM

More rain, quiet tropics

Shower chances are higher today. “We see more rounds of rain Tuesday. Scattered storms can be expected at times, but there will be breaks in the rain,” WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone forecasts.
