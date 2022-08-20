ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeowner shoots, kills intruder in Lincoln Heights

By Marc Sternfield
 4 days ago

A homeowner shot and killed a man who allegedly tried to stab him outside his home in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles late Friday, police said.

Officers responded to the area of E. Avenue 28 around 9:40 p.m. on a report of “shots fired” during a home invasion.

Authorities tell KTLA 5 the homeowner was in his front yard when the suspect approached him, walked onto his property, and charged at him with a knife. The homeowner opened fire, striking the suspect, who then fled approximately a quarter-mile before he collapsed and died, police said.

The homeowner was not injured and family members, who were inside at the time of the incident, were unharmed.

It was not immediately clear if the homeowner knew the suspect, believed to be 30 years old, or if this was a clear case of self-defense.

The large crime scene encompassed several city blocks Saturday morning.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Comments / 16

Jorge Martinez
4d ago

Let’s face it people have to take matters into their own hands and more people will be doing the same so criminals beware.

Reply(3)
12
Michael Be
4d ago

watch Gaston do everything to put him in jail. we live in updide down world now a days .

Reply
9
 

2urbangirls.com

Man shot to death in Montebello

MONTEBELLO, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Montebello Monday. Deputies responded at approximately 3:12 p.m. to the 8100 block of East Slauson Avenue , near Rio Hondo, regarding a gunshot victim call and found a man lying between two motorhomes on the ground suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his back, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
MONTEBELLO, CA
centurycity-westwoodnews.com

La Cienega Shooting Leaves One Dead

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations West Bureau Homicide is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for killing a man in a shooting. On August 19, 2022, around 5:30 p.m., Wilshire Division patrol officers responded to the area of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard...
LOS ANGELES, CA
