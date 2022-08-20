Homeowner shoots, kills intruder in Lincoln Heights

A homeowner shot and killed a man who allegedly tried to stab him outside his home in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles late Friday, police said.

Officers responded to the area of E. Avenue 28 around 9:40 p.m. on a report of “shots fired” during a home invasion.

Authorities tell KTLA 5 the homeowner was in his front yard when the suspect approached him, walked onto his property, and charged at him with a knife. The homeowner opened fire, striking the suspect, who then fled approximately a quarter-mile before he collapsed and died, police said.

The homeowner was not injured and family members, who were inside at the time of the incident, were unharmed.

It was not immediately clear if the homeowner knew the suspect, believed to be 30 years old, or if this was a clear case of self-defense.

The large crime scene encompassed several city blocks Saturday morning.

The shooting remains under investigation.

