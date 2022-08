Line: Sun (-6) Money line: Sun (-267), Wings (+215) Probable: Arike Ogunbowale (abdomen) Best bet: Sun -6. The numbers are telling me to go with the Sun to cover on this one. Just like when Chicago lost to New York in Game 1, and the Sky came out and dominated in Game 2 and I think this will happen with Connecticut. The Sun haven't lost consecutive games since June 19-22 and they bounce back well after a loss (+14.0 PPG differential after a loss this season). They also averaged the highest PPG differential on the road in the league this regular season at +7.7. Connecticut has experience on their side having reached the semifinals in each of the last three years. I don't see them snapping that streak this year. -- Jennifer LaCroix.

BASKETBALL ・ 3 HOURS AGO