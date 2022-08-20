ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda County, CA

Woman saved from fiery crash by CHP officers

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dRDCi_0hOinzXa00

ALAMEDA, CO., Calif. (BCN) — Two California Highway Patrol officers saved a woman from a fiery crash early Wednesday on westbound Interstate Highway 580 in unincorporated Alameda County just outside Livermore, CHP officials said Friday.

Officers responded at 2:47 a.m. to Highway 580 just east of North Livermore Avenue to what they initially thought was a multi-vehicle crash. But officers later learned that a woman driving a Toyota Camry crashed into a concrete wall.

The Toyota came to rest in the fast lane of the highway, according to the CHP. The woman got out and was standing next to her car when a Nissan crashed into the Toyota and the woman, CHP officials said.

Motorcycle flies off the Bay Bridge

The woman fell to the ground and the Toyota caught fire, according to the CHP. Officers arrived and saw the woman injured and unconscious between two cars and near the burning Toyota, CHP officials said.

Two CHP officers grabbed the woman’s arms and pulled her away from the burning car. One officer with the help of an off-duty physicians assistant gave CPR to the woman, according to the CHP.

Firefighters and paramedics arrived and took the woman to Eden Hospital with injuries suspected to be critical. The driver of the Nissan suffered minor injuries, CHP officials said.

“These officers lived up to their sworn oaths as a public protectors,” said CHP Dublin Area Cmdr., Capt. Chris Sherry in a statement. “Had it not been for their quick thinking and actions, the woman could have been injured further, possibly dying; they are true heroes.”

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 2

Related
KRON4 News

Fatal Oakland crash led to freeway backup

UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect that all lanes are now open. (Aug. 24) OAKLAND (KRON) – A fatal crash led to a backup on southbound California State Route 13 just before the Redwood Road exit, according to California Highway Patrol, but all lanes are open again as of 7:52 a.m. The crash […]
OAKLAND, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Woman Injured in Traffic Crash on Interstate 580 Near Livermore

A woman was injured in a motor vehicle crash near the Livermore area on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. The traffic collision happened around 2:45 a.m. on westbound Interstate 580 near Livermore Avenue in unincorporated Alameda County, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Crash Near Livermore That Left...
LIVERMORE, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Three-Car Collision on Monument Boulevard [Concord, CA]

CONCORD, CA (August 23, 2022) – Wednesday evening, a three-car collision on Monument Boulevard claimed the life of an 84-year-old man. The incident happened on August 17th, at around 5:53 p.m., at the intersection of Monument and Lacey Lane involving three vehicles. According to reports, three vehicles collided in...
CONCORD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Livermore, CA
Local
California Accidents
City
Alameda, CA
County
Alameda County, CA
Alameda County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Alameda County, CA
Crime & Safety
L.A. Weekly

Two Injured in Big Rig Accident on Highway 680 [Martinez, CA]

MARTINEZ, CA (August 23, 2022) – Wednesday morning, officers responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 680 that injured at least two. The incident happened on August 17th shortly before 7:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes just north of Pacheco Boulevard, according to Officer Adam Lane. Lane also added...
MARTINEZ, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Vehicle Crash on Highway 4 Prompts County Hazmat Response

At approximately 7:50 am Tuesday, Contra Costa County Fire was dispatched to a report of a rollover vehicle crash on eastbound Highway 4 near Contra Loma Blvd in Antioch. Upon arrival, crews located an overturned vehicle that was blocking the number 1 lane of traffic and some type of spill had occurred from a 35-gallon drum. County HAZMAT and CHP was dispatched to the incident. The driver of the vehicle self-extricated and sustained minor injuries.
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS Sacramento

4 people killed in head-on crash along I-5 in Colusa County

A total of four people from three different Northern California cities were killed in a head-on crash in Colusa County early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little before 1 a.m., a sedan was heading the wrong way along Interstate 5 near Fairview Road when it crashed into another sedan. Exactly how fast the wrong-way sedan was going is unclear. One person was in the sedan that was heading the wrong way, officers say, while four people were in the other sedan. Of the people in the other sedan, CHP says three – a Vacaville and two Suisun City residents – died at the scene. A fourth passenger suffered major injuries and has been hospitalized. The wrong-way driver, a 24-year-old Maxwell woman, was taken to the hospital but also later died from her injuries. Officers are still investigating if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. 
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

One with life-threatening injuries after Gilroy shooting

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — A shooting in Gilroy on Tuesday afternoon left a man with life-threatening injuries, the Gilroy Police Department said. Police responded to the shooting just after 3:00 p.m. at Christmas Hill Park, which is located at 7049 Miller Avenue. The victim was taken to a trauma center with serious injuries, police said. […]
GILROY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chp#California Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Bcn Rrb#Eden Hospital#Chp Dublin Area Cmdr
KRON4 News

Bay Area city sees explosion of DUI arrests

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – South San Francisco has seen a 62% increase in arrests for driving under the influence year-to-date over 2021, the city’s police department announced via Facebook. There’d been 69 DUI arrests in the timeframe last year, compared to 112 this year. “We are proud to say the men and women of […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Alameda woman drilled hole in fuel tank to siphon gas: police

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda Police Department arrested a woman early Monday morning for stealing gas from a fuel tank, it announced in a Facebook post. APD officers responded to the 1700 block of 2nd Street just after 1:30 a.m. for the report of “sawing noises” coming from a parked car. Officers that responded […]
ALAMEDA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man 'somehow blew himself up' in car in Fremont

An explosion in a car in Fremont left a man with life-threatening injuries on Monday evening, authorities said. Members of a bomb squad inspected the car after something allegedly detonated inside of it and found oxygen and propane gas cylinders, the Alameda County sheriff's spokesperson said to KTVU. "Does not...
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

5 arrested for stealing thousands from Ulta in the Bay Area

PETALUMA, Calif., (KRON) -Five individuals have been arrested for allegedly stealing thousands worth of products from Ulta, according to a press release from the Petaluma Police Department. Among the five arrested, two remain anonymous due to their ages. At 7:02pm Monday, the Petaluma Police Department received a call from Ulta Beauty located at 401 Kenilworth […]
PETALUMA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
KRON4 News

Prowlers spotted in Pacifica backyards

PACIFICA (KRON) – The Pacifica Police Department said three prowlers were seen in a backyard after a nearby home’s sliding-glass back door was smashed. Around 7:40 pm. Monday, officers responded to a residence on the 700 block of Lockhaven Drive after receiving a report about the smashed door. While investigating, officers found two men were […]
PACIFICA, CA
KRON4 News

Woman hospitalized in Oakland shooting Tuesday afternoon

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was taken to a local hospital after a shooting in Oakland on Tuesday afternoon, the Oakland Police Department said. Officers responded to the shooting on the 1400 block of 17th Avenue just after 2:45 p.m. Officers responded to the scene after the department received a shot-spotter notification. They found […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Multiple off-road ATVs, motorcycles perform sideshow on Bay Bridge: CHP

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of 100-200 off-road motorcycles and ATVs performing a sideshow on the Bay Bridge Sunday afternoon, authorities told KRON4. Video (above) shows approximately 10 ATV/motorcycle riders on the Bay Bridge. An accident then occurred off the bridge on the Fremont Street off-ramp exit, CHP said. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Rafael rescue boats conduct multiple Bay rescues on weekend

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (BCN) — Rescue boats from multiple agencies in San Rafael were responsible for rescuing people during a blustery Saturday afternoon on the Bay. Reports of multiple rescues required the response of two boats from San Rafael police, one from San Rafael Fire Department and another from the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, along […]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KRON4 News

CHP: DUI suspected in 7-car collision in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Seven vehicles were involved in a car crash Saturday night in San Jose, and one person has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to California Highway Patrol. The incident happened in the area of South 1st Street and I-280. According to coordinates provided by CHP, the […]
SAN JOSE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Traffic Crash Blocks Lanes on Westbound Highway 4 at Loveridge

A traffic crash on Westbound Highway 4 at Loveridge is blocking at least two lanes of traffic Monday morning according to the California Highway Patrol. Contra Costa County Fire was dispatched to a report of a traffic crash at 8:40 am on Highway 4 and upon arrival, reported a big rig, a garbage truck and a vehicle were all involved blocking at least two lanes of traffic.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy