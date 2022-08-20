Lions' 2022 Preseason Week 2 Preview: Offense

The Detroit Lions will likely rest several of their starters on offense against the Indianapolis Colts.

After two joint NFL practices, the Detroit Lions walked away confident that they could compete against a talented AFC foe.

As a result of the healthy workload for projected starters the past few days of practice, new players further down the depth chart will have an opportunity to prove their worth to the coaching staff Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts.

With roster cuts looming, Lions head coach Dan Campbell and the coaching staff sought to improve the offense and the defense, as Week 1 of the regular season is fast approaching.

"I think that these two days that are coming up, today and tomorrow, is really about, man, getting the guys we think we’re going into Philly with and getting them honed in, man, getting them really good work, and seeing if we can get better in those units," Campbell said, prior to the joint practices.

"And then, the areas where we don’t quite have them shored up, man, who is going to start at this position? Let’s figure out who’s going to take that next leap, man. Who wants that spot, linebacker position? Somebody want to come take that spot? And so, that’s really the next progression. The very young guys, we’ll see at the game, and then they got to show up at the game, because they’re not going to get a lot of reps these next two days.”

Here is a look at an updated offensive depth chart, heading into Week 2 of the preseason.

Offensive depth chart

Quarterbacks

Jared Goff

David Blough

Tim Boyle

Running backs

Wide receivers

DJ Chark

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Josh Reynolds

Kalif Raymond

Trinity Benson

Quintez Cephus

Tom Kennedy

Maurice Alexander

Kalil Pimpleton

Tight ends

T.J. Hockenson

Brock Wright

Shane Zylstra

Devin Funchess

James Mitchell

Derrick Deese Jr

Offensive line