Lions' 2022 Preseason Week 2 Preview: Offense

By John Maakaron
 4 days ago

The Detroit Lions will likely rest several of their starters on offense against the Indianapolis Colts.

After two joint NFL practices, the Detroit Lions walked away confident that they could compete against a talented AFC foe.

As a result of the healthy workload for projected starters the past few days of practice, new players further down the depth chart will have an opportunity to prove their worth to the coaching staff Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts.

With roster cuts looming, Lions head coach Dan Campbell and the coaching staff sought to improve the offense and the defense, as Week 1 of the regular season is fast approaching.

"I think that these two days that are coming up, today and tomorrow, is really about, man, getting the guys we think we’re going into Philly with and getting them honed in, man, getting them really good work, and seeing if we can get better in those units," Campbell said, prior to the joint practices.

"And then, the areas where we don’t quite have them shored up, man, who is going to start at this position? Let’s figure out who’s going to take that next leap, man. Who wants that spot, linebacker position? Somebody want to come take that spot? And so, that’s really the next progression. The very young guys, we’ll see at the game, and then they got to show up at the game, because they’re not going to get a lot of reps these next two days.”

Here is a look at an updated offensive depth chart, heading into Week 2 of the preseason.

Offensive depth chart

Quarterbacks

Running backs

Wide receivers

Tight ends

  • T.J. Hockenson
  • Brock Wright
  • Shane Zylstra
  • Devin Funchess
  • James Mitchell
  • Derrick Deese Jr

Offensive line

  • Taylor Decker
  • Jonah Jackson
  • Frank Ragnow
  • Halapoulivaati Vaitai
  • Penei Sewell
  • Dan Skipper
  • Evan Brown
  • Logan Stenberg
  • Tommy Kraemer
  • Matt Nelson
  • Kendall Lamm
  • Darrin Paulo
  • Kevin Jarvis
  • Obinna Eze

