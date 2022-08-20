ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QB Magic for Donoho and Jacksonville

August 20, 2022

East Alabama Sports Today

Anniston, AL – Folsom brings Donoho back from 22-3 deficit to give Satcher win in first game; Ogle leads Jacksonville to another season-opening win

There are certain games in a career a coach never forgets. Jeremy Satcher will remember his first game as Donoho’s head football coach for a long time.

The Falcons’ rallied from a three-touchdown deficit early in the second half to beat Weaver 31-28 and get the Satcher Era of Falcons football off to a rousing start.

They trailed 16-3 at halftime, 22-3 five minutes into the third quarter and 28-23 with less than three minutes to play. Quarterback Will Folsom capped the comeback with a one-yard quarterback sneak with 58 seconds to play to put the Falcons ahead and then threw a two-point conversion pass to Logan Melton for insurance.

“I’m just excited,” Satcher said. “The boys deserve it. They worked hard for it.

“A win’s a win, I don’t care how it is, but this one’s really good. To come back from 22-3, this was really, really good. It just showed their want-to, what they worked hard for this summer and then actually going out there and executing. This put us in a position where we know what it takes now.” [*** read more]

Cover photo: Donoho quarterback Will Folsom throws a pass in the second half against Weaver. (Photo by Greg Warren)

Jacksonville 27, Boaz 7

JACKSONVILLE – An expected season of promise for Jacksonville quarterback Jim Ogle got off to a rousing start Friday as the junior quarterback threw for 204 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Golden Eagles over Boaz.

Ogle completed 17 of 26 passes and threw a pair of touchdown passes to Kydric Fisher and Damonte Sinclair.

Sinclair caught 12 passes for 58 yards. Fisher caught four for 102. Xzavier English rushed 25 times for 157 yards.  The Jacksonville defense of Marcus Albright held Boaz in check most of the night. The Golden Eagles had nine tackles for loss and four sacks. The only touchdown they allowed came on a long pass late in the second quarter.

It was the fifth straight year the Golden Eagles won their season opener. It was a good tuneup for what they have have coming down the road. In the next three weeks, they face Alexandria, then their two most challenging region opponent — Handley and Alexandria.

**When you click read more you will be taken to the EA Sports Today website. 

#Falcons#American Football#Sports#Qb Magic
