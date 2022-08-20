ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Online sleuths help woman solve mystery of missing ring

By Jennifer Berry Hawes
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4ktK_0hOinnC600

EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — She stepped out into the early August morning to find the low-tide beach empty, gold and orange rays spraying across the sky. Inhaling the smell of salt and dampness, Maxine McLeod Miller began to stroll along the dune.

Ahead, sticks with bright ribbons marked two sea turtle nests. Instinctively, she scanned for signs of newly hatched life.

She had walked this stretch countless times over her more than 50 years, since the days when her childhood self raced across the hot sand and splashed in the foamy surf. Her grandfather had purchased property on this sea island in 1935, and the lot had since hosted two houses and four generations of McLeods.

Miller, now a Charleston resident, was visiting with her family for a week’s reprieve.

As she scoured the sandbank for turtle hatchlings, the sun’s morning rays winked off something stuck a few inches down in the strata. Reaching to pick it up, she thought it might be a cigar band. Yet it felt solid.

She held a gold ring.

It seemed like a miracle that she had spotted it at all.

The last high tide must have clawed at the sandbank enough to expose the ring. If Miller had taken her walk 30 minutes later, the wind or enthusiastic beachgoers might have buried it again.

Miller, a real estate broker, clutched the ring and headed back inside. Her husband was working at his computer, and her daughter hadn’t yet stirred for the day.

At a sink, as she rinsed the sand away, she saw that the ring was in remarkably good shape. It was a thick band of flat gold, probably belonging to a man. Simple as the outside appeared, engraving filled the inside, words of inspiration or memory surely important to someone.

But who?

A mystery! she thought.

In fact, three different inscriptions filled the inside of the band. One phrase, engraved in block lettering, was easiest to read: “virtus junxit mors non separabit” — a Latin phrase that translates as, “What virtue has joined together, death shall not separate.”

In contrast to the block letters, the other inscriptions were engraved in a curly script, thin and harder to discern.

Finally, she made out, “Herman H Hahn 1919.”

The ring was more than a century old.

Stunned, she snapped a few cellphone images of it, then perched on a wooden barstool in front of her laptop. Maybe someone had dropped the ring the night before.

Taking to the Edisto Locals and Friends Facebook page, then to her personal page, she posted about the mysterious treasure.

“I found this in the sand in front of our house this morning. Inscription appears to be Herman H Hahn 1919. Could this be yours?”

Several friends who saw the posts jumped in to help. One led Miller to search for Herman Hahn on ancestry.com, where they found him in the 1940 census. He was born in 1892 and lived in Aiken at the time with his wife and two children.

Another friend emailed Miller a link to a page about Aiken and wrote, “Herman Hahn was rather prominent.”

As she typed, Miller heard the stirring of her 12-year-old daughter, Emme, and called her over. Maybe her younger eyes could read the third inscription.

Emme deciphered what looked like initials and another date, although one of the ornate letters stumped her.

Miller added to her post, “There is a second inscription inside HAL(?) to ARW 2020.”

Another friend, a hand engraver, suggested the mystery letter was an S.

That meant the inscription read, “HAS to ARW 2020.”

Was this someone’s wedding ring?

As it is, a ring isn’t just any piece of jewelry. It is a uniquely intimate one. And this wasn’t just any ring. It was a symbol of vows a couple had shared just two years earlier.

Another friend suggested searching the local funeral home’s obituaries for clues about the Hahn family. Indeed, it turned up one for Hahn’s daughter, Edith — and she had a descendant named Andrew Wade.

The second set of initials in the ring were ARW.

Miller googled “Andrew Wade Aiken” and found a LinkedIn page. She also saw a wedding registry for Ashley Smith and Andrew Wade, who married in January 2020.

Miller couldn’t believe it.

It had to be them: “HAS to ARW 2020.”

Just as Miller clicked on Andrew Wade’s LinkedIn page, another friend found Ashley Wade’s Instagram. They didn’t know it, but Ashley’s first name is Hollis — the H in HAS.

Miller’s friend Kerry Adams sent the woman a private message: “Hi Ashley. A friend of mine found a wedding ring in Edisto. I’m trying to help her find the owner. It had an inscription with initials. Is it yours?”

On the other end of that Instagram account, Ashley was a little dubious. Neither she nor Andrew knew this woman with a mysterious ring.

Ashley typed back, “Hi Kerry, is it a diamond ring or a mens ring?? Happy to help, I apologize if so, but have we met before?” Then she added, “And can you tell me where it was found?”

Adams typed back, “So sorry it’s a men’s ring. We have not met, but I did some research looking for couples who got married in 2020. I think I have the wrong Ashley. My apologies.”

When Ashley read the message to Andrew, he looked at her, incredulous.

Ashley quickly typed back, “Oh my goodness, if it’s my husband’s ring, I am going to be shocked! Don’t want to get my hopes up, but we did lose it in Edisto in 2020. Is it a flat gold band? Any more info you can give me?”

The ring had been lost, buried in the sand or floating at sea, for more than two years.

Herman Henry Hahn was Andrew’s great-great-grandfather. Hahn had the 14-karot gold ring made just before he married in 1919.

A Citadel graduate, he settled down in Aiken and raised children with his wife while continuing his family’s third-generation grocery store. After he died, his family kept the ring tucked away until Andrew’s mother gave it to him when he got engaged, a special family heirloom for a special bond of love.

Andrew had it resized so he could wear it as his wedding ring. When he picked it up from the jeweler, it was a tad loose.

He and Ashley married in January 2020. The following July, the newlyweds joined her family for a vacation, piling into one of Edisto’s beachfront rental houses. With a bustle of young children in the mix, everyone spent long days building sand castles and splashing in the waves, including Andrew.

It wasn’t until they packed up to head home that he realized he didn’t have his wedding ring on. Maybe he had taken it off before heading to the beach.

Despite a frantic search of the house, they couldn’t find it.

The couple drove home, sick with worry. Maybe he’d left it at home. Maybe it had slipped off in the ocean.

Months passed. Years passed.

Not even six hours after Miller’s first post about finding the ring, the mystery was solved.

She and Ashley texted back and forth. Turned out, they reside only 20 minutes away from each other. Miller lives in downtown Charleston; the Wades live in Mount Pleasant.

Given the Wades have a five-week-old daughter, Miller offered to bring the ring to them when she returned to Charleston.

On Aug. 12, just 10 days after she found the ring, Miller and her daughter stood at the Wades’ front door.

With introductions barely finished inside, Miller pulled out a navy blue ring box and smiled at Andrew.

“I think this is yours.”

As he thanked her, she showed them a photograph of where she found it. They quickly realized that the Wades had rented the house between the beach and the McLeod family house. Miller found the ring buried in the sand right in front of those houses.

“It didn’t move at all then!” Ashley said.

Miller laughed. “I feel like it’s just divine.”

Andrew opened the box, looked at the gold band inside and slipped it back onto his ring finger.

“I can’t believe you found it,” he said. “Thank you very much.”

He planned to wear it again, but only on special occasions, and never to the beach.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Rescued beagles find new homes after arriving in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- More than a dozen beagles are settling into their new homes just two months after being rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. On Saturday, Pet Helpers held an adoption event at their James Island facility for the 18 beagles puppies brought to the shelter weeks ago. According to organizers, excited […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Outsider.com

LOOK: 8-Year-Old Boy Discovers Enormous, Fossilized Shark Tooth at Myrtle Beach

A curious eight-year-old’s beach vacation became the trip of a lifetime after he discovered a fossilized shark tooth from a long-extinct species. Young Riley Gracely traveled to Myrtle Beach, S.C., with his father, Justin Gracely, his mother and his brother, Collin. During the trip, the family stopped by an educational fossil-hunting expedition facility in Summerville, South Carolina, known as Palmetto Fossil Excursions.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
fox40jackson.com

Boy, 8 years old, discovers giant shark tooth in South Carolina: ‘Find of a lifetime’

An outdoorsy eight-year-old found a fossilized shark tooth from a long-extinct species while he was on a family vacation in South Carolina earlier this month of August 2022. Young Riley Gracely of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, traveled to Myrtle Beach, S.C., for vacation along with his father, Justin Gracely, his mother, Janelle Gracely, and his brother, Collin, in August.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
City
Edisto Island, SC
City
Aiken, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Baby alligator finds a new home in Ridgeville

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Animal Control relocated a small alligator in Ridgeville on Monday morning.   According to Dorchester Counter Government, Taylor Witt with Animal Control captured and relocated a baby alligator on Monday.   Officials say Witt relocated the male alligator to a new home not far from where he was found.
RIDGEVILLE, SC
live5news.com

‘She loved everyone’: Friends remember murder victim, relationship with suspect

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As word spread of a missing person’s case that turned deadly close friends hope the victim is remembered for her bubbly and fun personality. Al Thompson and Billy Anderson met Megan Rich over two years ago and quickly became close friends. Both men described her as a little sister to them and said she did not deserve what has happened.
WCBD Count on 2

Friend of missing woman weigh in on her disappearance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are still looking for a missing woman and nearly a week later, they have made one arrest in the case. Megan Rich (41) was last seen last week August 12 on James Island. The Charleston Police Department (CPD) arrested the father of one Rich’s kids and he was charged with […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

12 students charged after school fight in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — Twelve Andrews High School students have been charged after a large fight that broke out Monday during dismissal, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, which said the group attacked two other people. School resource officers and administrators quickly broke up the fight, which resulted in “minor abrasions and contusions” but […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Wade
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Coroner: SC Woman’s body found, now ex-boyfriend turns up dead

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — The body of a woman previously reported as missing was found this week in a South Carolina marsh, and her ex-boyfriend at the crux of the investigation was found dead hours later of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot, authorities said. Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Summerville Police mourn former officer who lost cancer fight

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is remembering one of its long-serving former officers who died Sunday. Eddie Fleming died with his family at his side, the agency said on its Facebook page. “His vibrant smile would light up a room, and he knew no strangers,” the post...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Johns Island home sells for $5.5M on Bohicket Creek south of Charleston

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Johns Island home sells for $5.5M. A 3,771-square-foot waterfront home on Johns Island recently sold for $5.5 million,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamond Ring#Real Estate Broker#Jewelry#Citadel
live5news.com

2 killed in 4-vehicle crash in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a crash late Tuesday afternoon in downtown Charleston killed two people riding on a motorcycle. The crash happened at approximately 4:32 p.m. on Calhoun Street near Courtenay Drive and the SC30 exit ramp. The crash involved four vehicles, one of which was a...
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
WCBD Count on 2

Crews respond to boat fire in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to a boat fire in Moncks Corner Saturday evening.  According to the Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a home just after 5:00 p.m. where a boat was on fire.  The boat was located on land at the owner’s home.   Officials say the […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Body recovered in marsh near James Island, police say

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Police confirmed to News 2 they recovered a body from the water near James Island on Friday. Details about that body – including its identity – were not provided. According to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen with the Charleston Police Department, the body was recovered near Lighthouse Point. Both Charleston PD and […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

68K+
Followers
6K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy