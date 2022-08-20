ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Urban Meyer returning to the broadcast studio

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V21z8_0hOinaif00

Just when you thought Urban Meyer might ride off into the sunset after a very humbling last year, he’s back.

There were of course rumblings that this would be the case earlier in the year, but now it’s official. According to an announcement from Fox Friday, the former Ohio State head coach is returning to its Big Noon Kickoff show this fall, rejoining former colleagues Matt Leinhard, Reggie Bush, Rob Stone, and Brady Quinn.

Myer worked for Fox Sports in the same capacity when the network first launched the popular pregame show in 2019 and 2020. That very successful stint in the broadcast studio came to an end when Meyer accepted the head coaching position with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars. He was then replaced by former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops last season.

Meyer’s presence on the show resulted in great insight and personality to rival ESPN’s College GameDay and even gave the show a little scarlet and gray flavor for Ohio State fans.

It’ll be interesting to see how Meyer is received after a much-maligned year of a dreadful first season with the Jaguars where he ended up being fired, along with some less than exemplary off-the-field controversy.

