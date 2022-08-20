ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City man charged in deadly shooting in Blue Hills Park

By Mike Coutee
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r7FxQ_0hOinI1h00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is charged with the deadly shooting of Leslie Taylor in Blue Hills Park that occurred on August 18.

Timothy Green, 59, faces second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action.

According to court records, the Kansas City police were dispatched to the area of 53rd and Brooklyn Avenue in Blue Hills Park on a reported shooting. Officers found the victim upon arrival, who was later been identified as Taylor.

Witnesses told police that they saw Green shoot Taylor. One witness stated that Taylor and Green had been in an argument over money.

Later, Green told police that Taylor had been following and harassing him for weeks. A witness told police the victim was not known to carry a gun.

Prosecutors requested a $250,000 cash bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

KANSAS CITY, MO
