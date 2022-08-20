NYC shells out $300K per year of taxpayer $$ for Staten Island St. Patrick’s Parade, despite LGBTQ+ exclusion

Read full article on original website
Lisa Price-Lattanzio
4d ago
Community board 1 does not represent all of Staten Island! Frankly it's the opinion of a person that is looking to make a name for himself! That's how they do things, look for a controversial issue and attach your name to it so you get noticed! The next thing is he will be running for something! I respect the decision of the people who run the SAINT Patricks parade! They don't exclude anyone, they just don't allow a LBGT banner to be carried!
Venom
4d ago
how much for west Indian parade where there are alot of shootings and other violence
Naima Sheikh
4d ago
Good for the Irish, Now how about letting us know who else gets parade money and how much?
