ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

NYC shells out $300K per year of taxpayer $$ for Staten Island St. Patrick’s Parade, despite LGBTQ+ exclusion

By Tracey Porpora
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 13

Lisa Price-Lattanzio
4d ago

Community board 1 does not represent all of Staten Island! Frankly it's the opinion of a person that is looking to make a name for himself! That's how they do things, look for a controversial issue and attach your name to it so you get noticed! The next thing is he will be running for something! I respect the decision of the people who run the SAINT Patricks parade! They don't exclude anyone, they just don't allow a LBGT banner to be carried!

Reply
4
Venom
4d ago

how much for west Indian parade where there are alot of shootings and other violence

Reply(1)
8
Naima Sheikh
4d ago

Good for the Irish, Now how about letting us know who else gets parade money and how much?

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
Staten Island, NY
Society
County
Staten Island, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Bronx, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
New York City, NY
Society
Staten Island, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Nypd#Racism#Festival#Irish#The Catholic Church#Day Parade
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island’s brick-and-mortar COVID testing sites shuttered; only borough in NYC without one

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Staten Island no longer has brick-and-mortar coronavirus (COVID-19) testing sites – and is now the only borough in New York City without. Residents looking to get a COVID-19 test in-person will now need to visit one of the city’s mobile testing vans on Staten Island, which often change locations weekly, or a pop-up vaccination clinic. Free at-home test kits are also available for pick up at numerous locations throughout Staten Island.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Aug. 23, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guest books can be found here. Marie Canepa (nee Schiortino), 88, a retired school secretary, loving mother and homemaker, passed peacefully on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at her home. Marie Schiortino was born on November 15, 1933, during the great depression in a then very rural South Beach. She married the love of her life, Frank Canepa, and enjoyed a storybook romance that lasted 61 years in South Beach where they raised their three children. Read the full obituary on SILive.com.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Flashbak

A Photographic Tour of Bohemian Greenwich Village in the 1920s

Grace Godwin’s Garret, at the corner of 58 Washington Square and Thompson Street, is now the location of the New York University Global Center for Academic and Spiritual Life. From 1917, it was where Godwin served breakfast, afternoon tea, after-dinner coffee and spaghetti dinners, until the building was demolished in the late 1920s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

This ex-Port Richmond star is the latest Staten Islander inducted into the NYS HS Softball Hall of Fame

When Melissa Valencia was a toddler, her family moved from Brooklyn to southern California but, just over a decade later, she returned to New York City. This time, her family settled in Westerleigh just prior to her high school years. The then 14-year-old enrolled into Port Richmond High School and shortly after, one of Staten Island’s most successful high school softball careers was born.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
57K+
Followers
38K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy