NOLA.com
Man killed in Central City double shooting identified by New Orleans coroner
A 58-year-old man who was killed in a double shooting in Central City over the weekend has been identified by the New Orleans coroner. Larry Rudolph died Saturday, the coroner said. The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. in the 2400 block of St. Andrew Street (map), according to preliminary...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate homicide in Broadmoor
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in Broadmoor. According to police, a man was shot and killed in the 3600 block of General Taylor Street. Police say a man was declared dead at the scene. Police are now searching for a vehicle and two persons of interest...
fox8live.com
Two shot at Treme gas station, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot Tuesday night (Aug. 23) at a Treme gas station and convenience store, New Orleans police said. Police said two male victims were wounded at the Key’s Fuelmart at 1139 North Rampart Street. Evidence cones littered the parking lot as NOPD crime scene investigators took photographs and collected spent bullet casings after the double shooting, which was reported at 8:50 p.m.
Violent gas station robbery caught on camera, NOPD searching for suspects
NEW ORLEANS — Police are searching for two suspects in a violent gas station robbery caught on camera. According to police, the two suspects pictured below entered the gas station at the corner of St Claude Avenue and Lizardi Street around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 20. The video shows...
fox8live.com
NOPD investigating homicide in Hoffman Triangle
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating the shooting death of a man in the Hoffman Triangle. Police say he was found dead on the scene in the 2800 block of South Johnson St. The incident was reported to police around 10:32 a.m. and police say they confirmed the...
WDSU
Bystander shot and killed in drive-by shooting in Bogalusa identified
BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette announced that there was a drive-by shooting that killed an innocent bystander on Tuesday morning. According to preliminary information, a woman, who was not an intended target, was killed when shots were fired in a drive-by shooting in the 1400 block of Main Street.
fox8live.com
Man killed after shooting at police following domestic dispute in Cut Off, officials say
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed when police returned fire responding to a domestic dispute in Cut Off on Tues., Aug. 23, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says. Deputies with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and officers with Port Fourchon Harbor Police responded...
WDSU
NOPD searching for suspect who shot a woman in the head in the French Quarter
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for a suspect who is being accused of shooting a woman in the head in the French Quarter on Sunday evening. According to police, an unknown suspect was walking with the victim when the suspect allegedly shot the victim in the head before fleeing the scene at the intersection of North Rampart and Bienville streets.
French Quarter shooting injures two
French Quarter shooting injures two. NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting that occurred around 8:50 p.m in the 1100 block of N. Rampart St.
fox8live.com
NOPD investigates fatal motorcycle hit and run in N.O. east neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly hit and run that happened on Saturday, Aug. 20, before 9 p.m. in the 6800 block of Tara Lane. The NOPD said a man riding his motorcycle was hit by a driver who didn’t stop. “I...
fox8live.com
Fatal shooting suspects believed to be in Lafayette area, Bogalusa police say
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Bogalusa police said on Wednesday that shortly after the drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of a 50-year-old woman, a lead was established on a suspect vehicle and that their detectives are in Lafayette Parish to continue the investigation. “The vehicle is being processed and...
L'Observateur
Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Lafourche Parish Crash
Lockport – On August 23, 2022, shortly after 6:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near Norma Lane. The crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Marcelo Garcia-Lopez of Lockport. The preliminary investigation revealed Garcia-Lopez was traveling north in...
uptownmessenger.com
Man found shot to death on Broadmoor street
A man was found shot to death mid-day on Monday on a Broadmoor street, the New Orleans Police Department reported. Police officers discovered Kevin August on the ground at 12:19 p.m. in the 3600 block of Gen. Taylor Street. August was unresponsive and had multiple gunshot wounds. Medical responders declared...
WWL-TV
50-year-old woman shot and killed in apparent drive-by in Bogalusa
A beloved Bogalusa woman was shot and killed while in her own home Tuesday. People say she wasn't the intended target.
WDSU
Houma police need public's help identifying suspects, vehicles linked to July homicide investigation
HOUMA, La. — The Houma Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying people and vehicles seen in surveillance video in connection with a homicide investigation. On July 1, video shows three suspect vehicles pulling into the driveway of a home near the intersection of Naquin and Main...
WDSU
Domestic incident ends in fatal shooting of suspect by Harbor Police, sheriff's office says
CUT OFF, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Cut Off that an officer was involved in. According to police, Lafourche deputies received a call regarding an armed individual involved in a domestic dispute in the 200 block of West 133rd Street. Upon arrival, deputies...
1 Dead, 2 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Marrero (Marrero, LA)
Police say an impaired driver struck the vehicle head-on, killing one person and injuring two others, including an eight-year-old girl in critical condition. The crash occurred at the intersection of Ames Boulevard and [..]
Victim in June homicide was suspect in 2 January carjackings
There was no bond following a hearing on June 7. Three days later, Williams was dead.
One dead and three injured in Marrero crash: JPSO
According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, 1 person was killed, and 3 others were injured including an 8-year-old girl.
Hollygrove shooting leaves man hospitalized Sunday morning
The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to find the possible suspect and motive.
