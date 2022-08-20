ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

New Orleans police investigate homicide in Broadmoor

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in Broadmoor. According to police, a man was shot and killed in the 3600 block of General Taylor Street. Police say a man was declared dead at the scene. Police are now searching for a vehicle and two persons of interest...
fox8live.com

Two shot at Treme gas station, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot Tuesday night (Aug. 23) at a Treme gas station and convenience store, New Orleans police said. Police said two male victims were wounded at the Key’s Fuelmart at 1139 North Rampart Street. Evidence cones littered the parking lot as NOPD crime scene investigators took photographs and collected spent bullet casings after the double shooting, which was reported at 8:50 p.m.
fox8live.com

NOPD investigating homicide in Hoffman Triangle

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating the shooting death of a man in the Hoffman Triangle. Police say he was found dead on the scene in the 2800 block of South Johnson St. The incident was reported to police around 10:32 a.m. and police say they confirmed the...
WDSU

Bystander shot and killed in drive-by shooting in Bogalusa identified

BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette announced that there was a drive-by shooting that killed an innocent bystander on Tuesday morning. According to preliminary information, a woman, who was not an intended target, was killed when shots were fired in a drive-by shooting in the 1400 block of Main Street.
WDSU

NOPD searching for suspect who shot a woman in the head in the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for a suspect who is being accused of shooting a woman in the head in the French Quarter on Sunday evening. According to police, an unknown suspect was walking with the victim when the suspect allegedly shot the victim in the head before fleeing the scene at the intersection of North Rampart and Bienville streets.
L'Observateur

Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Lafourche Parish Crash

Lockport – On August 23, 2022, shortly after 6:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near Norma Lane. The crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Marcelo Garcia-Lopez of Lockport. The preliminary investigation revealed Garcia-Lopez was traveling north in...
uptownmessenger.com

Man found shot to death on Broadmoor street

A man was found shot to death mid-day on Monday on a Broadmoor street, the New Orleans Police Department reported. Police officers discovered Kevin August on the ground at 12:19 p.m. in the 3600 block of Gen. Taylor Street. August was unresponsive and had multiple gunshot wounds. Medical responders declared...
Community Policy