NASCAR world reacts to Kyle Larson’s win

For a while, it sure looked like a Hendrick Motorsports driver was going to win the Go Bowling at The Glen race in Watkins Glen, N.Y., on Sunday night. And that’s exactly what happened, but not the driver that was expected. After clinching the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular-season...
Kyle Busch strongly hints at future plans

The question that has been lingering over NASCAR this whole racing season is whether or not Kyle Busch will return to Joe Gibbs Racing. As of right now, the answer appears to be no. JGR can’t seem to find Busch a new sponsor and, despite Busch saying recently he’d like...
Racing News

Kyle Larson details team meeting after contact with Chase Elliott

Kyle Larson doored Chase Elliott for the win at Watkins Glen International; A team meeting the next day has changed his tune on the contact. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series raced on the road course of Watkins Glen International. The race ended with a bit of drama for the Hendrick Motorsports teammates of Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott.
FanSided

NASCAR: Notable omission from Daytona entry list

One driver who was slated to compete in Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway will not have the chance to do so. The entry list for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 (7:00 p.m. ET, NBC), was revealed earlier this week.
Team Penske makes huge Joey Logano announcement

Racing star Joey Logano has been with Team Penske for the past 10 years as he’s become one of the best and most consistent drivers in NASCAR, and it looks like he’ll continue to be with Roger Penske’s team for the foreseeable future. On Wednesday, Team Penske...
Kyle Larson wins at Watkins Glen at teammate Chase Elliott's expense

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson are Hendrick Motorsports teammates, but when racing for the win, it’s difficult to act like teammates. And they probably don’t feel like teammates following their tangle Sunday at Watkins Glen International. Larson muscled his way past Elliott by...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Executive Produce USA’s ‘Race for the Championship,’ Hopes to ‘Impact the Perception’ of NASCAR (EXCLUSIVE)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is stepping out of the driver’s seat and behind the camera for USA Network’s unscripted series “Race for the Championship.” The athlete will executive produce the series, premiering Sept. 1, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the drivers and teams competing in the NASCAR Cup Series. “I have such a passion and love for the sport that I feel like this type of content is something that our fans are starving for,” Earnhardt Jr. tells Variety. “It’s always a lot of fun to work on a project that is unique and about something you’re passionate about. So that...
Racing News

NASCAR Penalty Report: August 2022 (Watkins Glen)

Three NASCAR crew members suspended for the next four races. Over the weekend, NASCAR visited the road course of Watkins Glen International. The New York track hosted the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Series. View the NASCAR penalty report from Watkins Glen International below. Two penalties have been...
OPINION: Classic road courses are the heart of IMSA

Over almost half a century, whether as a fan or working in some capacity in the racing industry, I’ve been fortunate enough to visit more than 110 racetracks around the world. But it took until the last couple of years working the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship beat to experience the best that a few of the finest road courses in North America have to offer. A couple of them were surprisingly absent from my resume til now.
TV ratings: Watkins Glen, WWTR

It seems that Thor the Thunder God is not a race fan. Lightning-holds and inclement weather impacted both IndyCar and NASCAR again last weekend, although both ultimately were able to stage their races to their full scheduled distances. Yet despite the extra investment of time and effort required on the part of viewers, the TV audiences were actually stronger than last year’s for both series.
Ricciardo confirms early departure from McLaren

Daniel Ricciardo has confirmed he is leaving McLaren at the end of this season, one year before his original contract expires. The Australian has won one race for McLaren — in Monza last year as he led home a one-two — but has largely struggled to match teammate Lando Norris and is currently 12th in the championship with 19 points, 57 adrift of Norris. McLaren dropped behind Alpine in the constructors’ championship in recent races as speculation regarding Ricciardo’s future grew, and with McLaren believing it has a contract with Oscar Piastri in place, an agreement to terminate Ricciardo’s deal early has been reached.
