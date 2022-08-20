Read full article on original website
Kurt Busch Threatens Reporter for His “Stupid Question” in Post-Race Interview
Longtime NASCAR driver Kurt Busch is known for his no-nonsense attitude, and it’s gotten him into trouble more times than once during his nearly 25-year career. His nickname is “The Outlaw” after all. If you’re unfamiliar with Kurt’s past, or you’re just looking to watch some good...
NASCAR world reacts to Kyle Larson’s win
For a while, it sure looked like a Hendrick Motorsports driver was going to win the Go Bowling at The Glen race in Watkins Glen, N.Y., on Sunday night. And that’s exactly what happened, but not the driver that was expected. After clinching the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular-season...
NASCAR: Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman Open Up About Hendrick Motorsports Meeting
After the physical finish on the track, the NASCAR world had questions. Now, we know… The post NASCAR: Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman Open Up About Hendrick Motorsports Meeting appeared first on Outsider.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. On Kurt Busch: ‘1 Day You Wake Up and the Wires Are Back Together’
Dale Earnhardt Jr. knows too well the challenges Kurt Busch faces as he attempts to return from concussion-like symptoms. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. On Kurt Busch: ‘1 Day You Wake Up and the Wires Are Back Together’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
JR Motorsports gives critical updates about its racing future in 2023 and beyond
JR Motorsports is working to find Noah Gragson's replacement and keeping four full-time teams. Plus, a big update on JR Motorsports and the NASCAR Cup Series.
Kyle Busch strongly hints at future plans
The question that has been lingering over NASCAR this whole racing season is whether or not Kyle Busch will return to Joe Gibbs Racing. As of right now, the answer appears to be no. JGR can’t seem to find Busch a new sponsor and, despite Busch saying recently he’d like...
Kyle Larson details team meeting after contact with Chase Elliott
Kyle Larson doored Chase Elliott for the win at Watkins Glen International; A team meeting the next day has changed his tune on the contact. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series raced on the road course of Watkins Glen International. The race ended with a bit of drama for the Hendrick Motorsports teammates of Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott.
NASCAR: Notable omission from Daytona entry list
One driver who was slated to compete in Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway will not have the chance to do so. The entry list for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 (7:00 p.m. ET, NBC), was revealed earlier this week.
Team Penske makes huge Joey Logano announcement
Racing star Joey Logano has been with Team Penske for the past 10 years as he’s become one of the best and most consistent drivers in NASCAR, and it looks like he’ll continue to be with Roger Penske’s team for the foreseeable future. On Wednesday, Team Penske...
NASCAR Driver Denny Hamlin Gave A Drunk Fan A Ride Home Last Night At Watkins Glen
That’s one hell of a designated driver. Apparently one NASCAR fan partied a little too hard on Saturday at Watkins Glen, ahead of today’s Go Bowling at the Glen. When Kyle Jordan found himself needing a ride, he somehow managed to get one from…Denny Hamlin. There’s not...
Kyle Larson wins at Watkins Glen at teammate Chase Elliott's expense
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson are Hendrick Motorsports teammates, but when racing for the win, it’s difficult to act like teammates. And they probably don’t feel like teammates following their tangle Sunday at Watkins Glen International. Larson muscled his way past Elliott by...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Executive Produce USA’s ‘Race for the Championship,’ Hopes to ‘Impact the Perception’ of NASCAR (EXCLUSIVE)
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is stepping out of the driver’s seat and behind the camera for USA Network’s unscripted series “Race for the Championship.” The athlete will executive produce the series, premiering Sept. 1, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the drivers and teams competing in the NASCAR Cup Series. “I have such a passion and love for the sport that I feel like this type of content is something that our fans are starving for,” Earnhardt Jr. tells Variety. “It’s always a lot of fun to work on a project that is unique and about something you’re passionate about. So that...
NASCAR Penalty Report: August 2022 (Watkins Glen)
Three NASCAR crew members suspended for the next four races. Over the weekend, NASCAR visited the road course of Watkins Glen International. The New York track hosted the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Series. View the NASCAR penalty report from Watkins Glen International below. Two penalties have been...
Kyle Busch hints he’ll be outside Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023
Kyle Busch: “It will not look the same as what it has for the last 15 years.”. Kyle Busch has driven for Joe Gibbs Racing since 2008. He’s collected two championships along the way in 2015 and again as recently in 2019. However, for 2023, the two-time champion’s...
OPINION: Classic road courses are the heart of IMSA
Over almost half a century, whether as a fan or working in some capacity in the racing industry, I’ve been fortunate enough to visit more than 110 racetracks around the world. But it took until the last couple of years working the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship beat to experience the best that a few of the finest road courses in North America have to offer. A couple of them were surprisingly absent from my resume til now.
TV ratings: Watkins Glen, WWTR
It seems that Thor the Thunder God is not a race fan. Lightning-holds and inclement weather impacted both IndyCar and NASCAR again last weekend, although both ultimately were able to stage their races to their full scheduled distances. Yet despite the extra investment of time and effort required on the part of viewers, the TV audiences were actually stronger than last year’s for both series.
Kyle Larson bowls over Chase Elliott en route to weekend sweep at Watkins Glen
The defending NASCAR Cup champ began his championship run with his win in last year's race at The Glen. Could history potentially be starting to repeat itself?
Ricciardo confirms early departure from McLaren
Daniel Ricciardo has confirmed he is leaving McLaren at the end of this season, one year before his original contract expires. The Australian has won one race for McLaren — in Monza last year as he led home a one-two — but has largely struggled to match teammate Lando Norris and is currently 12th in the championship with 19 points, 57 adrift of Norris. McLaren dropped behind Alpine in the constructors’ championship in recent races as speculation regarding Ricciardo’s future grew, and with McLaren believing it has a contract with Oscar Piastri in place, an agreement to terminate Ricciardo’s deal early has been reached.
NASCAR: Three Crew Members from Rick Ware Racing Suspended Following Race at Watkins Glen
Three crew members from Rick Ware Racing will be sidelined for four races, NASCAR announced… The post NASCAR: Three Crew Members from Rick Ware Racing Suspended Following Race at Watkins Glen appeared first on Outsider.
