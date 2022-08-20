Flood Advisory issued August 20 at 7:43AM MDT until August 20 at 1:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Read full article on original website
Related
KVIA
Deadly floods strand travelers as storms move east
It's being called a once in a century weather event. Today, it could be re-classified as even more rare. Storms have been causing deadly floods in southern states. The storms that caused this dangerous flooding in Utah, Arizona and Texas are stalled in east Texas and forecast to bring more rain today. They're also stretching into the lower Mississippi Basin.
KVIA
Gov. Greg Abbott declares Dallas-Fort Worth deluge a disaster, freeing up state resources to help in recovery
Gov. Greg Abbott signed a state disaster declaration Tuesday for 23 counties after the Dallas area experienced what he described as the city’s second-worst rainstorm and flooding on record. Some parts of the area saw more than 10 inches of rainfall Monday, flooding streets and homes in what Abbott...
KVIA
Watch: With a “feeling of betrayal,” one family flees Texas in search of safer climate for their transgender daughter
Ess Welsh spent her entire life in Texas. It’s where she fell in love with marching band, where she found a community of fellow Dungeons and Dragons players, and where she faced the looming threat of her family being investigated for child abuse. In February, Gov. Greg Abbott told...
Comments / 0