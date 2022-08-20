ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panhandle Post

After medical pot drive fails, Neb. group might push for recreational use

LINCOLN — The next petition drive to legalize medical marijuana may include permitting recreational use, an official with Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana said Monday. Crista Eggers, who coordinated the medical marijuana initiative that fell short Monday of qualifying for the November ballot, said there definitely will be discussions about seeking legalization of both medical and recreational cannabis.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Gov. Ricketts: Growing Nebraska by developing our people

We’re successfully growing Nebraska and creating jobs here in the Good Life. Nebraska had the nation’s lowest average unemployment rate in 2020 and 2021, and we do again so far in 2022. In fact, we currently have the lowest unemployment rate in state history at 1.9%. As of Sunday, August 14th, the State’s job website (NEworks.nebraska.gov) listed 51,835 available openings.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Wanted: 7,000 construction workers for Intel chip plants

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there's also a national shortage of people working in the trades. At hand is the $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing operation...
COLUMBUS, OH
Panhandle Post

2022-2023 Public Access Atlas now available for hunters, anglers

There are more than a million acres of publicly accessible lands throughout Nebraska. The recently published 2022-2023 Public Access Atlas identifies and consolidates these public access resources for the benefit of Nebraska’s hunters, trappers and anglers. Printed copies of this year’s atlas are available at Nebraska Game and Parks...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Huskers open season at #1 in AVCA National Poll

Preseason prognostications offer evidence of how difficult it is to separate the top teams in Big Ten women's volleyball. Nebraska is the No. 1 team in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll. No. 3 Wisconsin is the Big Ten coaches' pick to win a fourth straight conference championship. Wisconsin beat...
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Dove hunting season opens Sept. 1 in Nebraska

With the annual dove season opener on Sept. 1, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has some reminders for hunters, as well as recommendations for areas to hunt. Doves are abundant statewide and, with generous bag limits, provide excellent wing-shooting opportunities. Doves may be hunted statewide Sept. 1 – Oct. 30, 2022, with daily bag and possession limits of 15 and 45, respectively. Bag and possession limits are for mourning, white-winged and Eurasian collared-doves in aggregate. Shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise until sunset.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Judge dismisses ex-Lincoln officer's discrimination lawsuit

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A judge has dismissed the discrimination lawsuit of a former Lincoln Police Department spokeswoman, saying her allegations did not sufficiently prove a hostile work environment. Erin Spilker said in her lawsuit that she faced years of discrimination and that the department not only mishandled allegations...
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Medical marijuana petitions fail to qualify for November ballot

LINCOLN — Two initiatives to legalize medical marijuana failed to qualify for the November ballot, the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office announced Monday. The effort, led by Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, needed to collect valid signatures of 86,776 voters and collect signatures of at least 5% of registered voters in 38 of the state’s 93 counties for its two petitions.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Group condemns distribution of antisemitic literature near Neb. synagogue

OMAHA – A national civil rights group on Tuesday condemned the recent distribution of antisemitic literature in a west Omaha neighborhood near a Jewish synagogue. A spokesman with the Council on American-Islamic Relations said that it’s a favorite tactic of white supremacist groups to fill bags or envelopes with rice or gravel so that they can be thrown, containing hateful statements, onto a home’s driveway or porch.
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Frost: Huskers to 'let it rip' against Wildcats in Ireland

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska will play a Week Zero game for the second straight season, and coach Scott Frost can't afford a repeat of what happened a year ago. The Cornhuskers' loss at Illinois set the tone for a 3-9 season that ended with Frost clinging to his job after taking a $1 million pay cut and firing four offensive assistants.
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska contingent off to Sicilian sister city

OMAHA — Nearly 100 Omahans, including Mayor Jean Stothert, will be converging upon Carlentini, Sicily, over the next several days to advance a sister city connection with the motherland of many local families of Italian descent. Stothert will be meeting with Carlentini Mayor Guiseppe Steffio, her counterpart in that...
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

New grants aim to interest Neb. teens in high-tech manufacturing

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts’ effort to interest more Nebraska teens in high-tech, manufacturing and health care jobs in the state handed out two new grants on Monday. Hebron-based MetalQuest and 21st Century Equipment, a John Deere dealership with outlets in western Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado, received grants of $125,000 each through the Developing Youth Talent Initiative, launched by Ricketts in 2015.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Report: Inmate nearly died in October Nebraska prison fire

LINCOLN — A state prison inmate nearly died in a smoky fire in October at the Lincoln State Correctional Center, according to a recent state report, which stated that response to the fire was slowed, and injuries were worsened, because the housing unit was unstaffed at the time. Just...
Panhandle Post

Disqualified for disabilities, railroad workers fight back

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — After Terrence Hersey had a stroke on the way home from his railroad job in 2015, he underwent months of therapy to learn how to put words together in sentences and learn to walk again. He had to relearn how to get in and out of a car and how to dress himself before his doctors eventually cleared him to return to work with no restrictions.
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Rail union: Plan for contract deal doesn't address concerns

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The head of the nation's largest railroad union says the report designed to help resolve stalled contract talks with freight railroads doesn't do enough to address concerns about working conditions, even though it suggests 24% raises. The railroads indicated earlier this week that they were...
OMAHA, NE
