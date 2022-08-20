ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Björk Releases “Biological Techno” on Forthcoming Album ‘Fossora’

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EGwor_0hOiln7g00

In describing her upcoming 10th album Fossora, out in fall 2022, Björk likened it to walking into a semi-warped, techno-induced dream. “Let’s see what it’s like when you walk into this fantasy and, you know, have a lunch and farrrrt,” said Björk in a recent interview, “and do normal things, like meet your friends.”

Following her 2017 release Utopia, Fossora, the feminine, Latin word for “digger,” features more grounded writing upon returning home to Iceland. It’s there she remained during the pandemic while writing the album and meditating on the past several years of major life transitions—her divorce, daughter Doa (Ísadóra) away at school, and the death of her mother, environmental activist Hildur Rúna Hauksdóttir in 2018.

The album features two songs “Sorrowful Soil” and “Ancestress,” written for her mother, a song with Serpentwithfeet, and a poem by the 18th-century drifter and fisherwoman Látra-Björg, along with backing vocals from her son, Sindri, and daughter, Doa, who also appeared with her mother in the 2022 Viking drama The Northman. Doa sings on the folkier Fossara track “Her Mother’s House.”

“I asked her to write about saying goodbye to the nest and [said] she didn’t have to just be nice,” joked Björk of the song. “It’s me making fun of myself for being a bit clingy.”

Additional contributions include the Indonesian dance duo Gabber Modus Operandi, who helped Björk with the Fossora sound they coined “biological techno.”

Björk is currently set to premiere a podcast series covering her catalog of music in late 2022.

Photo: Santiago Felipe / One Little Independent Records

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab

Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Ayron Jones Announces New Single, “Filthy”

You’d be hard-pressed to come up with a name other than Ayron Jones’ when considering the biggest up-and-coming rockers on the planet. The shredding six-string player has made quite the name for himself since releasing his LP, Child of the State, in 2021. He’s opened for the Rolling Stones several times already, but that’s not all. He’s toured the globe and earned millions of streams for singles like “Take Me Away” and “Mercy.”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Watch: Adele Tells the Story Behind the Lyrics to “Chasing Pavements,” “Easy on Me” and More

Adele used her Elle cover story as a chance to spill a few secrets about the lyrics to some of her biggest hits. Taking a look back at material ranging from her first album, 19, to her latest, 30, the singer began her “Life in Lyrics” segment by explaining how her “lyrics have probably changed a bit over time in terms of my vocabulary growing, considering that I started out when I was 19.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Björk
American Songwriter

Arctic Monkeys Return with Seventh Album ‘The Car’

The Arctic Monkeys are returning with their seventh album The Car and it arrives October 21. Written by singer Alex Turner and produced along with James Ford, who has worked with the band on each of their albums since their 2007 release, Favourite Worst Nightmare, The Car was recorded at Butley Priory in Suffolk, RAK Studios in London and La Frette in Paris.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Techno#Latin#Viking#Indonesian
American Songwriter

Madonna’s Daughter Lordes Leon Makes Music Debut with “Lock and Key”

Madonna’s daughter Lola Leon has made her musical debut as Lolahol with her first single, “Lock&Key.”. The airy dance track is layered around club-pulsing beats and velvet vocals as the accompanying video, directed by collaborator Eartheater (Trinity Vigorsky) and shot and edited by Moshpit, follows the singer moving through New York City, with scenes cutting to the Machpelah Cemetery in Queens, New York and closing with Leon on the beach.
BEAUTY & FASHION
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind the Blondie Hit, “Heart of Glass”

“Heart of Glass” marked the moment Blondie, co-founded by Debbie Harry and Chris Stein, transcended from the underbelly of New York’s punk scene to the gilded glamour of the Top 40. It went on to be the group’s first No. 1 hit in both the U.S. and U.K., cementing their spot atop the crest of new wave artists.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Mick Jagger is “Thinking of Charlie Today” on the Year Anniversary of Charlie Watts’ Death

Charlie Watts was the drummer for The Rolling Stones from 1963 until his death on August 24, 2021. It was an impressive 58-year run with the Stones. On the year anniversary of his passing, Stones’ frontman Mick Jagger paid tribute to his bandmate and close friend. In the heartwarming post, Jagger wrote, “Thinking of Charlie today” above a video montage of Watts and Jagger photos.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
American Songwriter

Review: Up and Coming Blues Rocker Marcus King Sounds Like A Seasoned Journeyman on ‘Young Blood’

(American Records/Republic) It’s no surprise that Gov’t Mule frontman Warren Haynes is the chief mentor and one-time producer for young singer/songwriter/guitarist Marcus King. The up-and-coming artist not only plays soulful blues rock with Haynes’ intensity but shares a similar gruff, emotional vocal style, and his playing slices with a comparable edge.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Chris Martin Sings Praises of Indie Singer/Songwriter Victoria Canal

In a heartwarming, seemingly impromptu video, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin was seen giving encouragement to indie singer/songwriter Victoria Canal. The video that captured this moment features Canal playing piano with Martin leaning on the instrument, singing along to Canal’s original song titled “Swan Song.” Who knows how long we’ve got?/ As long as I am breathing, Know it’s not too late to love, they sang together. Martin then paused to say, “One of the best songs ever written.”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

39K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy