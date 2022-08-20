When Prozac entered the market as the first serotonin reuptake blocker to treat depression, it was anticipated that in addition to reducing or eradicating the symptoms of depression, it might also prevent the weight gain seen with antidepressants being used at that time. The drug was approved by the FDA in December 1987 and launched the next month. Indeed, it seemed so promising in its ability to prevent weight gain that it was tested to see if it would be effective as a weight drug. And it worked, for about half a year; however, continued treatment after the mid-point in the year-long study resulted in the subjects who had lost weight gaining back all the weight they lost.

