“Manxiety”: The Lesser Known of the Anxiety Genders
Anxiety and other mental health disorders in men are still largely stigmatized. Anxiety in men often presents as irritability, anger, and substance abuse issues. Beyond first recognizing and identifying the condition, there are vital steps men can take. Despite driving a pickup and owning steel-toed boots, I’m not a “man’s...
Is "Quiet Quitting" Actually Good for Your Mental Health?
Quiet quitting doesn't have a standard definition. It loosely means doing only what's required of you at work without going any extra miles. Boundary setting is a big part of quiet quitting, but you can set boundaries without "phoning it in." Quiet quitting's proponents claim that its upsides include less...
Thinking Twice About Ultra-Rapid Cycling Bipolar Disorder
Bipolar disorders have a high rate of misdiagnosis; ultra-rapid cycling adds another layer of misdiagnosis potential. It can be difficult to differentiate a traditional mixed bipolar state from the proposed ultra-rapid cycling phenomenon. Some personality disorders and PTSD can present regular, reactive moodiness that may be mistaken for ultra-rapid cycling.
Can Mindfulness Be Bad for Teens?
Mindfulness lessons have no positive impact on teens and sometimes increase teens' depressive symptoms. This seems to challenge the received wisdom is that noticing and naming emotions tames them. Young teens’ struggle with emotional granularity heightens anxiety, particularly in the solitude of mindfulness exercises. Teens, like young children, need...
What Does It Mean to Be Healthy?
“Healthy” should be defined as the absence of, and being at low risk for, chronic suffering. Suffering includes the negative mental and emotional impact of physical or psychological conditions. Healthy habits, like diet, exercise, and adequate sleep, all of which decrease our chances of disease and suffering, are within...
Raised by Parents With Low Emotional Intelligence
When parents under-respond to their child's emotions, they inadvertently send some powerful, unspoken messages to the child. Children growing up this way assume that their feelings are useless or burdensome and are often confused about what's wrong. The voices of low emotional intelligence can stick with you for a lifetime,...
Mapping the Brain: The Future of Neuroscience
New technologies are needed to connect neural circuits to human behavior and mental activity. NIH's BRAIN initiative, credited with many neuroscience breakthroughs, next calls for new technologies to link brain circuitry with behavior. In just a few years, neuroscience may unlock some of the brain’s key secrets. Technological studies...
Two studies, one finding: Keep walking to prolong life
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Walking is a simple and easy exercise for the "oldest old," and strolling even one hour every week -- 10 minutes a day -- may help to prolong their lives, a new study says. Compared to inactive individuals, octogenarians walking at least one hour weekly had...
How Researchers Study Schizophrenia
Schizophrenia remains a mystery to the general public, but researchers have new strategies for studying it. Schizophrenia is presently referred to as a spectrum disorder in research. Spectrum disorders are better understood through the Research Domain Criteria (RDoC) model of research proposed by the NIMH in 2014. Through the combined...
Young woman diagnosed with dementia after home infested with mould
A young woman was diagnosed with dementia after living in a mould-invested home. Amie Skilton, now 42, was left unable to remember her own name after moving into the house in Manly, New South Wales, Australia, back in 2016. The house's shower had faulty waterproofing, which saw water leak under...
How Deep Breathing Can Worsen Trauma Responses
Taking a deep breath when hyperventilating is counterproductive. Focusing on physical sensations can feel unsafe, or shame and self-judgment can sabotage your efforts. For some, sighing might be a more effective practice. “Take a breath” is advice that’s often dispensed to those who experience trauma responses which can manifest as...
Is Borderline Personality Disorder an Adaptation?
BPD is often seen as a brain dysfunction, but some evidence suggests that it’s an adaptation. One view holds that BPD is a coherent response to unstable patterns of early attachment. If BPD is an adaptation, this would call into question the stigmatizing language that we use to describe...
What is a diet plan for high cholesterol?
A doctor may prescribe medication to someone with high cholesterol and recommend a specific diet plan. A change in diet may involve eating more nutritious foods and avoiding foods high in cholesterol. The body naturally produces the cholesterol it needs to function optimally. Having too much cholesterol can cause problems...
Escaping the Depression Trap
While suffering is an inevitable part of life, depression gets people stuck in a "low" from which it is difficult to escape. "Behavioral activation," which is engaging more in life, is one of the best things people can do to counter depression. People can engage in activities even when they...
Why Manipulators Prey on Your Emotions
Emotions can be a powerful tool for manipulators to use against you. Emotional abuse creates long-term changes in victims. There is hope for getting out of emotionally abusive situations. Emotions are a powerful force. They can determine our thought patterns, if we allow them to, and in turn affect our...
Voices: Being diagnosed with endometriosis finally taught me how to say ‘no’
It’s not that I was unfamiliar with pain before all of this. I’ve been in and out of physical therapy since middle school. I stopped taking Advil and jumped to prescription ibuprofen early on.My relationship with my body had been partially shrouded by a lingering fear, a knowledge that I was not the one fully in control here, ever since the first time they glued wires to my head, that first shock of loud clanking from an MRI machine. When the first seizure wasn’t the last and I realised I wasn’t like the other girls at school.The woman I...
Shingles: The key sensation that precedes the telltale rash – It’s a ‘main’ symptom
Known as varicella-zoster, the virus that causes chickenpox stays inside of your body. As years pass, you might not give too much thought to it but the very virus can trigger shingles. Although shingles are characterised by a rash, there’s one warning sign that precedes the telltale bumps. While...
5 Stretches for Low Back Pain Relief
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. I was playing with my son recently and threw out my back while we were wrestling. This wasn’t the first time...
Waiting for Antidepressants That Don’t Cause Weight Gain
When Prozac entered the market as the first serotonin reuptake blocker to treat depression, it was anticipated that in addition to reducing or eradicating the symptoms of depression, it might also prevent the weight gain seen with antidepressants being used at that time. The drug was approved by the FDA in December 1987 and launched the next month. Indeed, it seemed so promising in its ability to prevent weight gain that it was tested to see if it would be effective as a weight drug. And it worked, for about half a year; however, continued treatment after the mid-point in the year-long study resulted in the subjects who had lost weight gaining back all the weight they lost.
Understanding Interoception, the Sixth Sense
The brain and body are deeply interconnected. The nervous system is always recording what is going on in the body. The brain processes bodily signals and makes meaning of incoming information. Interoception is an important component of emotional intelligence and social affective skills. It is believed that in 30 seconds,...
