ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Jaguars Make Move At Kicker: NFL World Reacts

The Jacksonville Jaguars went from kicking the kicker to momentarily not having one at all. Jacksonville released Ryan Santoso, the only kicker on the active roster, Tuesday morning before the roster cutdown deadline. The team waived last year's starter, Matthew Wright, in May and cut rookie Andrew Mevis on July...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Football
City
Jacksonville, FL
Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

What Are the 2022 Jacksonville Trends Telling Us?

"Price is what you pay. Value is what you get."- Warren Buffet, investor and philanthropist. Many investors have wondered what the future holds for the real estate market in Jacksonville, especially considering the pending uncertainties in the old economy. If you are wondering how the trends and statistics affect your decisions and investments as an investor, you should read this article.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
MLB Trade Rumors

Athletics Claim Tyler Cyr

The A’s claimed right-hander Tyler Cyr off waivers from the Phillies on Wednesday, per announcements from both teams. Cyr was designated for assignment on Monday when Philadelphia selected lefty Michael Plassmeyer’s contract from Triple-A. Cyr, 29, made his big league debut with the Phils earlier in the year,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy