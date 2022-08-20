ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Mike Pence says he didn't leave office with classified materials, calls for 'unprecedented transparency' from the DOJ on the Mar-a-Lago raid

By John L. Dorman
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24PiPj_0hOilSXJ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04seFM_0hOilSXJ00
Former Vice President Mike Pence.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

  • Mike Pence says he didn't take any classified documents with him upon leaving office last year.
  • "No, not to my knowledge," he said told The Associated Press during a Friday interview in Iowa.
  • Pence has called for "unprecedented transparency" into the FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday said he didn't take any classified documents with him after leaving office in January 2021, according to The Associated Press.

Pence made the remarks during an interview with the news organization nearly two weeks after former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida was raided by the FBI, where federal officials retrieved several boxes of classified and top secret materials.

Last week's release of the search warrant and property list revealed that agents were looking for documents connected to potential violations of the Espionage Act, which bars the unauthorized removal of defense-related information that could aid a foreign government. Trump is also being investigated for potential obstruction of justice violations.

While the former president has said that the documents taken by agents were "declassified," over a dozen ex-Trump White House officials have disputed such an assertion, per a CNN report.

When Pence — who served as Trump's No. 2 — was asked if he kept any classified information upon leaving the Naval Observatory, he told the news organization that he had not done so.

"No, not to my knowledge," he said during the interview.

Pence also added that he did not want to rush to any judgment regarding the search.

"I honestly don't want to prejudge it before until we know all the facts," he said.

The former vice president conducted the interview in Iowa — a key early presidential nominating state — where he would have to garner significant inroads among the state's conservative voters in the event that Trump chooses to launch a third presidential bid.

Pence has not yet announced a 2024 presidential campaign, but has been traveling the country since leaving office, giving speeches to conservative groups and speaking out against the policies of the Biden administration.

When asked about Rep. Liz Cheney's GOP primary loss to Harriet Hageman in Wyoming — where she suffered a considerable erosion of support among conservatives connected to her vocal criticism of Trump — the former vice president said he respected the will of the voters.

"My reaction was, the people of Wyoming have spoken," he told The Associated Press. "And, you know, I accept their judgment about the kind of representation they want on Capitol Hill."

"I appreciate the conservative stance Congresswoman Cheney has taken over the years. But I've been disappointed in the partisan taint of the Jan. 6 committee from early on," he added, repeating a popular refrain from Republicans regarding the House panel probing the Capitol riot.

Aides to the former vice president said the committee reached out to his legal team asking if he would be willing to testify before the panel.

And Pence said he would give "due consideration" to making an appearance before the panel, but expressed some concerns about the situation.

"Beyond my concerns about the partisan nature of the Jan. 6 committee, there are profound constitutional issues that have to be considered," he told the news organization. "No vice president has ever been summoned to testify before the Congress of the United States."

The former vice president then continued to raise questions about the "unprecedented" move by the Department of Justice to search the residence of a former president.

"The concern that millions of Americans felt is only going to be resolved with daylight," he said. "I know that's not customary in an investigation. But this is unprecedented action by the Justice Department, and I think it merits an unprecedented transparency."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 103

Guest
3d ago

"I didn't take anything that wasn't mine! I'm a good boy. Not like some others. I won't say who because I'm not a gossip, either. Not like some others, but you know what I mean. So, in short, I'm a really good guy, but I'm not bragging. That would be wrong, and I would never do anything wrong. Not like others."

Reply
22
Andrea Patterson
4d ago

I think he might have taken some. Now the Democrat's FBI has enough evidence with my "might" to raid your home, Pence. What a sleezeball! I want to be President...you'd have to grow a stick first!

Reply(15)
19
Kathryn Crane
4d ago

I love it when Pence talks out of both sides of his mouth. Never really says which way he stands though.

Reply(1)
26
Related
Business Insider

Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed

Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Trump may have hung onto documents at Mar-a-Lago because he saw something 'personally advantageous,' New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman speculates

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has covered former President Donald Trump for decades, speculated that documents seized last week by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago could have been "personally advantageous." Haberman, who is a New York Times reporter and a CNN analyst, appeared on Tuesday's episode of the podcast...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Florida State
americanmilitarynews.com

Gen. Kellogg: Trump did request Nat’l Guard troops on Jan. 6th; asks Congress to release his testimony

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg said last week that former President Donald Trump did in fact request National Guard troops be deployed in Washington D.C. before the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Kellogg said he was present at the time of Trump’s request, and Congress should release his testimony to the public.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classified Information#Doj#Fbi#Mar A Lago#The Associated Press#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Business Insider

Business Insider

587K+
Followers
38K+
Post
303M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy