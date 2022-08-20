ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7,000 marijuana plants seized from large-scale southern Oregon illegal growing operation

By Louis Krauss, Register-Guard
 7 days ago

Nearly 7,000 marijuana plants were seized Wednesday from a large-scale illegal growing operation in southern Oregon near Beatty, according to Oregon State Police in a news release.

The raid was conducted by OSP and the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team, with assistance from the sheriff's office and police in Klamath Falls. The search warrant was served on the operation located near the intersection of Ferguson Mountain Road and Tionarack Circle.

All of the marijuana plants were seized and destroyed, and some of the illegal plants had already been harvested and were in different stages of being processed, according to the release. Police also seized two semi-automatic rifles which did not have serial numbers, and both were loaded with high-capacity magazines, with more ammo nearby, OSP said in the release.

The operation consisted of roughly 40 greenhouses and used an estimated 1 million gallons of water, pumped from an illegal well on-site during the summer growing season, according to OSP. Personnel from the Klamath County Water Masters and Klamath County Waste Management also responded to the property after it was secured to assist with the investigation. The operation is still under investigation.

Louis Krauss covers breaking news for The Register-Guard. Contact him at lkrauss@registerguard.com , and follow him on Twitter @ LouisKraussNews .

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: 7,000 marijuana plants seized from large-scale southern Oregon illegal growing operation

Comments / 10

claire fletcher
7d ago

The water master in Bend told me the illegals can use the water for drugs. Time to replace this trash that’s not doing their jobs! Start at the top!!!

Reply(3)
4
Ronald Lorenzen
7d ago

whoever seized the pot should Harvest it and then sell it to the dispensaries donate the money back into the state just a thought

Reply
3
fjb
7d ago

The water master told someone I know that if your garden is less than a half acre you are ok . Even if you are reported growing 100 plants stay under 1/2 acre and she will not send the troops.

Reply
2
