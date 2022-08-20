ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Wisconsin native's home run against Josh Hader highlights latest rough outing for former Brewers closer

By JR Radcliffe, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago

River Falls native Alex Call hit his first major-league home run late Friday, and it benefitted the Milwaukee Brewers in the latest chapter of the Josh Hader saga .

Call's two-run shot on an 0-2 pitch — after fouling off a bunt to fall behind — helped the Washington Nationals prevail over San Diego, 6-3, and keep the Brewers within one game of the third and final wild-card spot in the National League.

Hader did not record an out during a tumultuous ninth inning to absorb the loss, drawing boos from the Padres crowd for a second straight night. Washington, which came into the game with a 40-80 record, the worst mark in the NL, also defeated the Padres one night earlier when Hader yielded a go-ahead walk and allowed two inherited runners to score .

More: The Josh Hader trade, broken down from every angle by Mark Attanasio and David Stearns

More: Brewers addressed long-term considerations in dealing Josh Hader, but how does haul from Padres fit into stretch run?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B6Uop_0hOil4gM00

He had a clean inning to work with Friday, entering the ninth of a 3-3 game. But he first walked Victor Robles, then fielded a short grounder and threw it away down the first base line, allowing Robles to score a go-ahead run.

That brought up Call, who made his major-league debut with the Cleveland Guardians earlier this year and was then claimed off waivers by Washington just two weeks ago.

Call was a two-time all-state baseball player at River Falls and played high school baseball with J.P. Feyereisen , the former Brewers pitcher traded to Tampa Bay as part of the exchange for Willy Adames last year. Call played college baseball at Ball State and was a third-round draft pick by the White Sox in 2016.

Brewers sliding in NL playoff race as Josh Hader's struggles continue with new team

The Brewers fell four games behind St. Louis in the NL Central on Friday, and a wild-card berth is becoming increasingly the most attainable path to the playoffs. They enter Saturday two games behind Philadelphia and one behind the Padres.

Hader did not allow a run for the first two months of the season and recorded 18 saves in the process. Since the start of July with the Brewers and Padres, he has allowed 19 earned runs in 12 ⅔ innings (13.50 ERA).

JR Radcliffe can be reached at (262) 361-9141 or jradcliffe@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JRRadcliffe.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin native's home run against Josh Hader highlights latest rough outing for former Brewers closer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole furious after teammate Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch

Things got tense Sunday between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays after Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning. Judge was hit by Toronto pitcher Alek Manoah with a runner on second and one out in the fifth, and the Yankees outfielder appeared to take exception to the plunking. Judge seemed to believe there was intent behind the pitch and traded words with Manoah as he made his way to first base.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

Manager ejected during heated argument after terrible umpire call

It has not been a particularly strong season for Major League Baseball umpires as umps across the league have gone viral for blown calls and other gaffes all season. On Sunday, another MLB umpire made a terrible call behind the plate, and it led to an extremely heated argument and an ejection.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest

Marcell Ozuna is not a popular figure among Atlanta Braves fans right about now. The struggling outfielder found himself in off-field trouble yet again over the weekend as he was arrested for driving under the influence early on Friday. Ozuna was not in the Braves lineup on Friday or Saturday but returned to action on […] The post Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
FanSided

Albert Pujols has bad news for Cardinals fans who don’t want him to retire

After his latest multi-home run performance, Albert Pujols insists that he is still going to retire at the end of the season. The red hot month of August continues for future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols. The veteran St. Louis Cardinals first baseman continued to crush baseballs, as he hit his 691st and 692nd home runs of his career on Saturday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In that same breath, he made some history as well.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
City
Milwaukee, WI
Yardbarker

If Brewers want to make playoffs, Keston Hiura needs to play every day

If the 2022 Major League Baseball season were to end today, the Milwaukee Brewers would be out of the playoffs. Despite defeating the Chicago Cubs 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, the Brewers are 7-12 in their last 19 games. They are now five games behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central, and a game and a half out of the third and final Wild Card spot. Truly, the Brewers are not trending in the right direction, and have not been since Josh Hader was traded to the San Diego Padres. While the starting pitching has been solid, the offense has been inconsistent at best. One of the ways the offense can become more productive is for Keston Hiura to be given at-bats every day.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's Victor Caratini sitting versus Los Angeles Monday

The Milwaukee Brewers did not list Victor Caratini as a starter for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Caratini will take the night off while Omar Narvaez catches and bats ninth against the Dodgers. Our models project Caratini to make 82 more plate appearances this season, with 3 home...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Attanasio
Person
Willy Adames
Person
David Stearns
The Spun

Look: MLB World Reacts To Heated Umpire Argument

Things got heated between MLB umpire C.B. Bucknor and Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol. Following a very questionable strike call on All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado, Bucknor quickly tossed Marmol who let him hear about it from the dugout. The MLB world reacted to the exchange on social media. "RAWR!!" commented...
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Highlights: L.A. Pounds Corbin Burnes to Defeat Brewers

For the second time in three days, the Dodgers put a whoopin’ on a Cy Young-caliber pitcher, handing Corbin Burnes and the Brewers a 10-1 loss. After scoring six runs in 3.2 innings against Sandy Alcantara of the Marlins on Sunday, the Dodgers knocked Burnes out of the game with the same stat line tonight, although Milwaukee reliever Brent Suter allowed a seventh run on Burnes’ ledger.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Derek Jeter drops message for Paul O’Neill after Yankees retire his number

There has not been a lot to smile about with the New York Yankees as of late due to their recent skid, but the team and fans did have much to celebrate ahead of the series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees officially retired Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 number on Sunday. The team […] The post Derek Jeter drops message for Paul O’Neill after Yankees retire his number appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#The Milwaukee Brewers#The National League#Nl#The Cleveland Guardians#J P Feye
Larry Brown Sports

Brewers pitcher calls out front office over Josh Hader trade

The Milwaukee Brewers’ trade of closer Josh Hader continues to backfire, at least in the club’s own clubhouse. Brewers pitcher Eric Lauer became the latest member of the team to question the trade deadline deal that sent Hader to the San Diego Padres. Lauer said he did not necessarily think the team was worse because of the move, but said there was a “shock factor” and questioned the message the front office was sending in making that sort of trade.
MILWAUKEE, WI
thecomeback.com

Whit Merrifield hit an extremely unusual home run

Some MLB home runs go incredible distances. Others barely make it out of the field of play. Whit Merrifield’s first home run with the Toronto Blue Jays was the latter. Sunday, in a road game against the New York Yankees, Merrifield hit a ball off Nestor Cortes Jr. to right-center field. That ball bounced twice on top of the wall before going over:
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX Sports

Dodgers and Brewers play to determine series winner

Milwaukee Brewers (65-57, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (85-37, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (0-0); Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (1-1, 1.77 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -253, Brewers +205; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Marci Canha, the Phenomenal Wife of Mets Pro Mark Canha

Mark Canha is having an eventful season since signing with the New York Mets in 2021. Meanwhile, his other half has been attracting attention, too. Although Mark Canha’s wife, Marci Canha, has a limited social media presence, she does grace the outfielder’s Instagram among food posts from time to time. And she also occasionally stirs up her husband’s fans in Twitterverse, from celebrating their move to New York to correcting the pronunciation of their last name and even advocating for social justice alongside her husband. Either way, Mets Nation can’t get enough of this WAG and want to know more about her background. We reveal more about Mark Canha’s amazing wife in this Marci Canha wiki.
RELATIONSHIPS
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy