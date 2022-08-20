ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

local21news.com

Popular local pizza shop closes its doors over unionization

HARRISBURG, Pa. — That’s amore for Knead Pizza in Harrisburg! The popular pizza shop announcing both its locations would be closing its doors immediately. The closure comes just days after employees declared their desire to unionize after filing for an election with the National Labor Relations Board. For...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Tractor trailer overturns in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police were called to Mt. Pisgah Road southbound between Ducktown Road and Prospect Road for a tractor trailer that had overturned. Authorities say that the accident occurred this morning at about 10:30am. At this time, police and fire crew are on the scene but...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

York County History Center takes shape

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A rich history will soon be on full display in York as the new York County History Center takes shape. “We are excited,” said Joan Mummert, President and CEO of the York County History Center. Since January, crews have been working to rehab...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Grain business grand opening gives hope to farming future, officials say

Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited for its grand opening on Tuesday, after Sterman Masser Inc. bought the facility. Formerly Upper Dauphin Grain Center, the secretary says this business is a lifeline to the future of agriculture by providing access to grain for the area. “It is still...
LYKENS, PA
local21news.com

Commercial fire in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A confirmed fire has been ongoing at Patterson's Diesel Inc. at 6557 Buchanan Trail East in Franklin County. The fire was reported as a third alarm fire by Washington Township Police Department at around 1:00PM. According to Waynesboro Volunteer Fire Department, all of Buchanan...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Body found in car near Scott Elementary School

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Harrisburg city officials are reporting that a dead body was discovered near Scott and Rowland Schools. Police say the body was found in a parked car located near 19th and Derry Streets. Foul play is not suspected and the incident is not being investigated as suspicious.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Northumberland County home destroyed in early morning fire

MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — A fire destroyed a home in Milton early Monday morning, sending its residents to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Fire officials say the flames broke out at a home in the 100 block of Mrytle Street around 4 AM. The three victims,...
MILTON, PA
local21news.com

New Holland man charged with arson following 2021 barn fire

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The East Earl Township Police Department arrested Charles J. (CJ) Newswanger of New Holland in connection to a barn fire that happened last spring. Newswanger is charged with Arson, Criminal Conspiracy, Agricultural Vandalism, and Causing or Risking a Catastrophe for his role in intentionally starting a barn fire onthe morning of April 8, 2021.
NEW HOLLAND, PA
local21news.com

Driver sustains head injury after crashing into Frackville home

FRACKVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A woman is suffering from minor injuries after crashing into a home in Frackville on Sunday. According to Skook News, the crash happened around 5:15 PM. A Chevrolet Trax traveling north on North Lehigh Avenue veered to the right after passing through the intersection at Spring Street and struck the side of the home.
FRACKVILLE, PA
local21news.com

York Police investigate daylight shooting

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in York are scouring a two-block long crime scene looking for clues in the city's latest shooting. The call came in before 11 a.m. for the sound of shots near the corner of Roosevelt Avenue and Park Street. Investigators on the scene have taped off a portion of both Park Street and Lincoln Streets right off of Roosevelt Avenue and have collected several shell casings.
YORK, PA
local21news.com

One person hurt after shooting inside Dauphin Co Walmart

Swatara Township, Dauphin County — Update: The Swatara Township Police identified, located, and apprehended the suspect with the assistance of the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. Police believe Walmart is currently safe and will remain closed to the public until 6:00 a.m. on August 22nd. More information will be released...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

PSP investigate burglary at Schuylkill County church

HEGINS TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — State Police in Schuylkill Haven are investigating a burglary they say happened at a church in Hegins Township over the weekend. Troopers say the burglary happened at the United Church of Christ on East Chestnut Street sometime between Friday at 3 PM and Saturday at 8 AM.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Police step up traffic enforcement during '100 deadliest days of summer'

CUMBERLAND COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Motorists may notice stronger enforcement along the Route 15 corridor. Police across multiple jurisdictions are implementing the Leap Frog traffic enforcement strategy, where one officer commits a traffic stop for motorist violations such as speeding, tailgating or improper use of turn signals. A second officer will then come to enforce motorists to move over.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

