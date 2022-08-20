Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Popular local pizza shop closes its doors over unionization
HARRISBURG, Pa. — That’s amore for Knead Pizza in Harrisburg! The popular pizza shop announcing both its locations would be closing its doors immediately. The closure comes just days after employees declared their desire to unionize after filing for an election with the National Labor Relations Board. For...
local21news.com
Tractor trailer overturns in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police were called to Mt. Pisgah Road southbound between Ducktown Road and Prospect Road for a tractor trailer that had overturned. Authorities say that the accident occurred this morning at about 10:30am. At this time, police and fire crew are on the scene but...
local21news.com
York County History Center takes shape
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A rich history will soon be on full display in York as the new York County History Center takes shape. “We are excited,” said Joan Mummert, President and CEO of the York County History Center. Since January, crews have been working to rehab...
local21news.com
Threats of a nursing home worker strike raises concerns over care quality, access
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — In 10 days, nursing home care could look different. It’s a concern for Lola Gonzalez, who’s seen staffing shortages impact her mother-in-law’s care at Rose City Nursing and Rehab at Lancaster. “When you ask one for something, you know, they’re busy,” Gonzalez...
local21news.com
Grain business grand opening gives hope to farming future, officials say
Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited for its grand opening on Tuesday, after Sterman Masser Inc. bought the facility. Formerly Upper Dauphin Grain Center, the secretary says this business is a lifeline to the future of agriculture by providing access to grain for the area. “It is still...
local21news.com
Middletown High School football season canceled following new video evidence
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — More footage of the on-going investigation into the Middletown Area High School Football hazing incident has been obtained. In a letter from the Superintendent on August 24, 2022, they say a video shows more involvement from students then originally thought. Due to the new found...
local21news.com
Commercial fire in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A confirmed fire has been ongoing at Patterson's Diesel Inc. at 6557 Buchanan Trail East in Franklin County. The fire was reported as a third alarm fire by Washington Township Police Department at around 1:00PM. According to Waynesboro Volunteer Fire Department, all of Buchanan...
local21news.com
"Evil was in my backyard," York Co. man snaps killing 2, including 5-year-old: officials
HOPEWELL TWP., Pa. (WHP) — Disturbing new details in the heinous stabbing deaths of two people in southern York County. The suspect told police that he had an out-of-body experience that pushed him to stab four people in all, killing two, including a five-year-old girl. “They were a nice...
local21news.com
Body found in car near Scott Elementary School
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Harrisburg city officials are reporting that a dead body was discovered near Scott and Rowland Schools. Police say the body was found in a parked car located near 19th and Derry Streets. Foul play is not suspected and the incident is not being investigated as suspicious.
local21news.com
Northumberland County home destroyed in early morning fire
MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — A fire destroyed a home in Milton early Monday morning, sending its residents to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Fire officials say the flames broke out at a home in the 100 block of Mrytle Street around 4 AM. The three victims,...
local21news.com
New Holland man charged with arson following 2021 barn fire
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The East Earl Township Police Department arrested Charles J. (CJ) Newswanger of New Holland in connection to a barn fire that happened last spring. Newswanger is charged with Arson, Criminal Conspiracy, Agricultural Vandalism, and Causing or Risking a Catastrophe for his role in intentionally starting a barn fire onthe morning of April 8, 2021.
local21news.com
Driver sustains head injury after crashing into Frackville home
FRACKVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A woman is suffering from minor injuries after crashing into a home in Frackville on Sunday. According to Skook News, the crash happened around 5:15 PM. A Chevrolet Trax traveling north on North Lehigh Avenue veered to the right after passing through the intersection at Spring Street and struck the side of the home.
local21news.com
York Police investigate daylight shooting
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in York are scouring a two-block long crime scene looking for clues in the city's latest shooting. The call came in before 11 a.m. for the sound of shots near the corner of Roosevelt Avenue and Park Street. Investigators on the scene have taped off a portion of both Park Street and Lincoln Streets right off of Roosevelt Avenue and have collected several shell casings.
local21news.com
No agreement yet: Harrisburg School District, support staff union contract talks continue
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The Harrisburg School District is just a few days away from the start of the new but the district and the union representing paraprofessionals and support staff still have not reached a new contract agreement. During the school board meeting Tuesday night, employees said the...
local21news.com
One person hurt after shooting inside Dauphin Co Walmart
Swatara Township, Dauphin County — Update: The Swatara Township Police identified, located, and apprehended the suspect with the assistance of the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. Police believe Walmart is currently safe and will remain closed to the public until 6:00 a.m. on August 22nd. More information will be released...
local21news.com
PSP investigate burglary at Schuylkill County church
HEGINS TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — State Police in Schuylkill Haven are investigating a burglary they say happened at a church in Hegins Township over the weekend. Troopers say the burglary happened at the United Church of Christ on East Chestnut Street sometime between Friday at 3 PM and Saturday at 8 AM.
local21news.com
Walmart shooting suspect admits to crime because victim laughed at him, police say
HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Sunday, August 21, police responded to calls for a shooting incident at the Walmart of Swatara Township. After arriving on scene, the suspect was identified as 27-year-old Luis David Jose of Harrisburg City. Local police say after Jose fled the scene, they were able to locate and apprehend him without incident.
local21news.com
Police step up traffic enforcement during '100 deadliest days of summer'
CUMBERLAND COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Motorists may notice stronger enforcement along the Route 15 corridor. Police across multiple jurisdictions are implementing the Leap Frog traffic enforcement strategy, where one officer commits a traffic stop for motorist violations such as speeding, tailgating or improper use of turn signals. A second officer will then come to enforce motorists to move over.
