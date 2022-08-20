YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in York are scouring a two-block long crime scene looking for clues in the city's latest shooting. The call came in before 11 a.m. for the sound of shots near the corner of Roosevelt Avenue and Park Street. Investigators on the scene have taped off a portion of both Park Street and Lincoln Streets right off of Roosevelt Avenue and have collected several shell casings.

YORK, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO