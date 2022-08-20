ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

local21news.com

York County History Center takes shape

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A rich history will soon be on full display in York as the new York County History Center takes shape. “We are excited,” said Joan Mummert, President and CEO of the York County History Center. Since January, crews have been working to rehab...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Tractor trailer overturns in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police were called to Mt. Pisgah Road southbound between Ducktown Road and Prospect Road for a tractor trailer that had overturned. Authorities say that the accident occurred this morning at about 10:30am. At this time, police and fire crew are on the scene but...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Commercial fire in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A confirmed fire has been ongoing at Patterson's Diesel Inc. at 6557 Buchanan Trail East in Franklin County. The fire was reported as a third alarm fire by Washington Township Police Department at around 1:00PM. According to Waynesboro Volunteer Fire Department, all of Buchanan...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Body found in car near Scott Elementary School

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Harrisburg city officials are reporting that a dead body was discovered near Scott and Rowland Schools. Police say the body was found in a parked car located near 19th and Derry Streets. Foul play is not suspected and the incident is not being investigated as suspicious.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Grain business grand opening gives hope to farming future, officials say

Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited for its grand opening on Tuesday, after Sterman Masser Inc. bought the facility. Formerly Upper Dauphin Grain Center, the secretary says this business is a lifeline to the future of agriculture by providing access to grain for the area. “It is still...
LYKENS, PA
local21news.com

New Holland man charged with arson following 2021 barn fire

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The East Earl Township Police Department arrested Charles J. (CJ) Newswanger of New Holland in connection to a barn fire that happened last spring. Newswanger is charged with Arson, Criminal Conspiracy, Agricultural Vandalism, and Causing or Risking a Catastrophe for his role in intentionally starting a barn fire onthe morning of April 8, 2021.
NEW HOLLAND, PA
local21news.com

Man charged for distributing fentanyl in Northumberland County on multiple occassions

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — A Shamokin man has been charged with drug trafficking after officials found that he had distributed fentanyl throughout Northumberland County. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges that 32-year-old Eric Clark was indicted on August 18th for allegedly distributing fentanyl...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Active shooter training exercise for Swatara Township Police Department

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Swatara Township, Steelton, Highspire Police Department, and the Steelton Highspire School District will go through an active shooter training exercise Friday, August 26 at the Steelton Highspire campus. The active shooter training will start at 8:00 a.m., and finish around 1:00 p.m., according to...
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
local21news.com

Northumberland County home destroyed in early morning fire

MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — A fire destroyed a home in Milton early Monday morning, sending its residents to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Fire officials say the flames broke out at a home in the 100 block of Mrytle Street around 4 AM. The three victims,...
MILTON, PA
local21news.com

Driver sustains head injury after crashing into Frackville home

FRACKVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A woman is suffering from minor injuries after crashing into a home in Frackville on Sunday. According to Skook News, the crash happened around 5:15 PM. A Chevrolet Trax traveling north on North Lehigh Avenue veered to the right after passing through the intersection at Spring Street and struck the side of the home.
FRACKVILLE, PA

