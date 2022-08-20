Read full article on original website
local21news.com
No agreement yet: Harrisburg School District, support staff union contract talks continue
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The Harrisburg School District is just a few days away from the start of the new but the district and the union representing paraprofessionals and support staff still have not reached a new contract agreement. During the school board meeting Tuesday night, employees said the...
local21news.com
Middletown High School football season canceled following new video evidence
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — More footage of the on-going investigation into the Middletown Area High School Football hazing incident has been obtained. In a letter from the Superintendent on August 24, 2022, they say a video shows more involvement from students then originally thought. Due to the new found...
local21news.com
York County History Center takes shape
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A rich history will soon be on full display in York as the new York County History Center takes shape. “We are excited,” said Joan Mummert, President and CEO of the York County History Center. Since January, crews have been working to rehab...
local21news.com
Tractor trailer overturns in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police were called to Mt. Pisgah Road southbound between Ducktown Road and Prospect Road for a tractor trailer that had overturned. Authorities say that the accident occurred this morning at about 10:30am. At this time, police and fire crew are on the scene but...
local21news.com
Commercial fire in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A confirmed fire has been ongoing at Patterson's Diesel Inc. at 6557 Buchanan Trail East in Franklin County. The fire was reported as a third alarm fire by Washington Township Police Department at around 1:00PM. According to Waynesboro Volunteer Fire Department, all of Buchanan...
local21news.com
Body found in car near Scott Elementary School
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Harrisburg city officials are reporting that a dead body was discovered near Scott and Rowland Schools. Police say the body was found in a parked car located near 19th and Derry Streets. Foul play is not suspected and the incident is not being investigated as suspicious.
local21news.com
"Evil was in my backyard," York Co. man snaps killing 2, including 5-year-old: officials
HOPEWELL TWP., Pa. (WHP) — Disturbing new details in the heinous stabbing deaths of two people in southern York County. The suspect told police that he had an out-of-body experience that pushed him to stab four people in all, killing two, including a five-year-old girl. “They were a nice...
local21news.com
Grain business grand opening gives hope to farming future, officials say
Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited for its grand opening on Tuesday, after Sterman Masser Inc. bought the facility. Formerly Upper Dauphin Grain Center, the secretary says this business is a lifeline to the future of agriculture by providing access to grain for the area. “It is still...
local21news.com
New Holland man charged with arson following 2021 barn fire
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The East Earl Township Police Department arrested Charles J. (CJ) Newswanger of New Holland in connection to a barn fire that happened last spring. Newswanger is charged with Arson, Criminal Conspiracy, Agricultural Vandalism, and Causing or Risking a Catastrophe for his role in intentionally starting a barn fire onthe morning of April 8, 2021.
local21news.com
Man charged for distributing fentanyl in Northumberland County on multiple occassions
SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — A Shamokin man has been charged with drug trafficking after officials found that he had distributed fentanyl throughout Northumberland County. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges that 32-year-old Eric Clark was indicted on August 18th for allegedly distributing fentanyl...
local21news.com
Active shooter training exercise for Swatara Township Police Department
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Swatara Township, Steelton, Highspire Police Department, and the Steelton Highspire School District will go through an active shooter training exercise Friday, August 26 at the Steelton Highspire campus. The active shooter training will start at 8:00 a.m., and finish around 1:00 p.m., according to...
local21news.com
Northumberland County home destroyed in early morning fire
MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — A fire destroyed a home in Milton early Monday morning, sending its residents to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Fire officials say the flames broke out at a home in the 100 block of Mrytle Street around 4 AM. The three victims,...
local21news.com
Driver sustains head injury after crashing into Frackville home
FRACKVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A woman is suffering from minor injuries after crashing into a home in Frackville on Sunday. According to Skook News, the crash happened around 5:15 PM. A Chevrolet Trax traveling north on North Lehigh Avenue veered to the right after passing through the intersection at Spring Street and struck the side of the home.
