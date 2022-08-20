ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, GA

She said yes: Cleveland police academy graduate gets diploma, engagement ring

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VgfmQ_0hOijaZp00

CLEVELAND — It was a big day for a new Cleveland police officer. Not only did she receive a diploma from the academy, she also received a marriage proposal from a fellow officer.

Stephanie Martinez accepted both with joy.

Martinez received her diploma from the police academy on Monday, WJW-TV reported. She was called back after the other graduates received their certificates and saw Officer Chris Porter drop to one knee with an engagement ring.

Martinez had an idea the proposal was coming. Her training at the academy sharpened her skills at ferreting out some clues.

“Once his mom told me to get my nails done, I said, ‘Chris, are you going to ask me to be your wife?’” Martinez told WKYC-TV. “And he says, ‘No, your graduation is your day’ and he lied to me.”

Martinez had actually broached the subject of a marriage proposal at the ceremony, but Porter, a veteran officer with the Cleveland Police Department, said he had to feign indignation.

“I had to be kind of harsh and said ‘No, that’s a terrible idea!’” Porter told WKYC. “I felt bad telling her that her idea was terrible, because it was my idea, but I had to do it so I could hopefully surprise her.”

For the most part, the ruse worked.

“We’re not crying, you’re crying,” the Cleveland Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. “Today, for the first time in Cleveland Police history, we had a marriage proposal during an academy graduation!!”

The two met at a barbershop at police headquarters where Porter had his weekly haircut, WKYC reported.

“She came into my life and it wasn’t very long I just knew I had to spend the rest of my life with her,” Porter told WJW.

Martinez began her career in the Cleveland Division of Police’s Second District on Tuesday.

Porter works in the employee assistance unit, focused on programs to help alleviate the stress police officers deal with. His parents were police officers, and his stepbrother, Officer David Fahey, was killed in the line of duty by a hit-and-run driver in 2017, WKYC reported.

“I’ve lived it, I kind of see how the relationship can be and how you have to separate the work,” Porter told the television station. “Stephanie sees the stress that’s in store for her and I’m glad that I can be there for her pretty much 24 hours a day, I have the skills from that unit to help her throughout her career.”

“He’s just always there for me, I love it,” Martinez told WKYC.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Society
City
Cleveland, GA
11Alive

Drug bust at Johns Creek home unfolds after detectives obtain search warrant for baby's blood

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A drug bust at a Johns Creek home unfolded after detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for a 10-month-baby's blood. The series of events took place starting on July 18 when officers responded to a call about an unconscious baby at a Johns Creek home. The Johns Creek Police Department said the grandmother had been giving the baby CPR. He was awake and breathing when officers arrived, police said.
JOHNS CREEK, GA
WGAU

Atlanta murder suspect arrested in Oconee Co

Atlanta murder suspect Muhammed Bilal El-Amin is awaiting his fate in Fulton County after his arrest by sheriff’s deputies in Oconee County. From the Oconee Co Sheriff’s Office Facebook page…. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office would like to state on August,16th at 14:45 Deputy Devan Blair was conducting...
ATLANTA, GA
wtoc.com

Suspects tied to Atlanta celebrity home burglaries arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three suspects have been indicted after their arrest in connection with several celebrity home burglaries in the Atlanta area. Jeremy “J-Rock” Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff were arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department after acting on intelligence provided by the Sandy Springs Police Department.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Police#Police Academy#Diploma#A Marriage Proposal#Wjw Tv#Wkyc Tv
WGAU

ACCPD makes arrest in deadly hit-and-run wreck, victim identified

Athens-Clarke County Police make an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run wreck: police say a Madison County man, 36 year-old Antonio Reyes-Velasquez of Hull, abandoned his vehicle and fled the scene of a Monday night at Highway 29 North and Harve Mathis Road in Athens. A 52 year-old man identified as Marvin Morton of Kings Circle in Athens was killed in the two-vehicle collision. Valesquez was arrested Tuesday and faces charges that include vehicular homicide and hit-and-run.
ATHENS, GA
nowhabersham.com

Police arrest driver who fled scene of fatal Athens wreck

A Northeast Georgia man is charged with first-degree vehicular homicide and hit and run in connection with a fatal accident Monday night in Athens. Police say Antonio Reyes Velazquez, 36, of Hull, was driving a Ford F150 that struck and killed another driver on US 29 North at Harve Mathis Road.
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter includes deadly crash in Athens

One person was killed in a Monday night car crash in Athens: it happened at Highway 29 North at Harve Mathis Road. The name of the victim has not yet been released. Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it is continuing a crackdown on underage...
ATHENS, GA
nowhabersham.com

Gainesville man charged with child molestation, harboring teen runaway

An 18-year-old from Gainesville faces criminal charges after he concealed the whereabouts of a 14- year-old girl for more than 10 days, officials say. Anthony Rodriguez was arrested Friday, August 19, and charged with felony child molestation and interference with custody. Rodriguez also was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
GAINESVILLE, GA
nowhabersham.com

Suspect in 28-year-old murder case captured in Northeast Georgia

The suspect in a 1994 Atlanta murder case is behind bars after being captured in Northeast Georgia. Deputies arrested Muhammed Bilal El-Amin during a traffic stop in Oconee County earlier this week, the FBI says. During his arrest, Oconee County Sheriff’s deputies learned the man they arrested was operating under...
ATLANTA, GA
nowhabersham.com

Man charged with stabbing girlfriend to death in East Hall

Criminal investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office have charged a suspect in the murder of a woman whose body was found Monday morning in a residence in Gillsville. A mutual acquaintance found the body of Alexis Davis Roberson, 26, around 10:30 a.m. on August 22 inside the residence...
GILLSVILLE, GA
WYFF4.com

Beloved Westminster councilman, restaurant owner dies

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — The Westminster community and people in surrounding areas are rallying behind the family of Yousef Mefleh after his death was announced over the weekend. Mefleh, 67, died Saturday morning at this home, according to Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis. Addis said the cause of death...
WESTMINSTER, SC
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
43K+
Followers
88K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy