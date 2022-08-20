ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

A Guide to Dive Bars in the Neighborhood

 4 days ago
Looking for a a bar with an edge? You know, one of those bars with dim lighting, a kick-ass juke box and lively locals bellied up to the bar.

Axios Boston is reporting that one ambitious network security worker named Nick Roy created and developed the “Best Boston Dive Bars” map.

Now we like to refer to these beloved neighborhood institutions as “Old School Bars.” According to Roy, a bar counts if it “has the spirit of a dive bar, even if it’s a little cleaned up.” Having people downing PBRs at 10am on a Sunday is also a qualifier.”

In Southie there are a few left that fit the description of an old school bar:

Seapoint Bar + Grill

This family-owned neighborhood favorite is know for it’s legendary steak tips! Ample parking and friendly staff.

The Shamrock Pub

This new and improved pub located at the corner of I and 8th, serves up a delicious new menu, creative cocktails in an old school vibe.

L Street Tavern

This neighborhood bar is one where everyone knows your name. It’s the home of Good Will Hunting.

Shannon Tavern

Nestled on the corner of K and Third has all the makings of a dive bar. Cheap drinks, a cast of characters, and a pool table in the back.

Tom English’s Cottage

This local hot spot is often filled on the weekend with Southie locals and new Southie residents drinking in tandem. Great juke box, friendly staff, cash only, pools tables and they serve food.

The Clock Tavern

Located right next to Shenannigan’s and in front of the historic clock on West Broadway, The Clock is a local favorite.

Croake Park

This down and dirty, no-nonsense dive bar, is located on West Broadway at D and often filled with a cast of characters.

Sports Connection

Located in Andrew Square, the Sports Connection offers cheap drinks, plenty of tv’s to watch the game and great people watching.

Murphy’s Law

Home of the latest last call in the neighborhood, Murphy’s Law is located at the corner of Summer and First and was the backdrop of the movie Gone Baby Gone.

Shea’s Tavern

The illusive of them all, Shea’s Tavern is located next to Al’s Liquor at C and Broadway. Rarely opened, but when it is, it’s like spotting a unicorn! If it’s opened, go in!

You can check out the full map of dive bars here!

