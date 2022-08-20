Read full article on original website
When football teams are down to their last play and desperate, many of them will try a “Hail Mary” pass. Some others will try the old “Hook and Ladder” play. These plays rarely work, which is why they’re viewed as miracles when they do. Well,...
Eleven Warriors
Cardale Jones Hopes Glenville Pipeline “Opens Back Up,” Running Backs Gideon Davidson and Aneyas Williams Confirm Sept. 3 Visits
Standing on the sidelines watching his alma mater’s season opener against St. Vincent-St. Mary on Thursday in Akron, Glenville alumnus Cardale Jones couldn’t stop smiling. From the combination of seeing old friends and acquaintances to seeing Glenville start its season 1-0 with a 25-0 win, he had plenty to celebrate.
richlandsource.com
Painesville Riverside refuses to yield in shutout of Perry
Painesville Riverside's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Perry 6-0 on August 23 in Ohio girls high school soccer. Last season, Perry and Painesville Riverside squared off with August 26, 2021 at Painesville Riverside High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Middlefield Cardinal stonewalls Orwell Grand Valley
Dominating defense was the calling card of Middlefield Cardinal as it shut out Orwell Grand Valley 3-0 in Ohio girls volleyball action on August 23. Last season, Middlefield Cardinal and Orwell Grand Valley squared off with October 12, 2021 at Orwell Grand Valley High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Vice-grip defense fuels Burton Berkshire's win over Wickliffe
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Tuesday when Burton Berkshire bottled Wickliffe 3-0 in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on August 23. Last season, Burton Berkshire and Wickliffe faced off on October 12, 2021 at Burton Berkshire High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Halt: Gates Mills Hawken pushes the mute button on Perry's offense
Gates Mills Hawken played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 7-0 verdict over Perry in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on August 23. The last time Gates Mills Hawken and Perry played in a 7-1 game on August 24, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Ashtabula, August 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Jefferson Area High School soccer team will have a game with Edgewood High School - Ashtabula on August 23, 2022, 13:00:00. Jefferson Area High SchoolEdgewood High School - Ashtabula.
richlandsource.com
Putting it all together: Atwater Waterloo overwhelms Newton Falls
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Atwater Waterloo turned out the lights on Newton Falls 9-1 on August 22 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. The last time Atwater Waterloo and Newton Falls played in a 9-0 game on August 30, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Shelby's Gonzales claims 3rd title at Richland County B-Dry Girls CC Invitational
MADISON TOWNSHIP — Shelby senior Kayla Gonzales three-peated on Monday afternoon. Gonzales won her third Richland County B-Dry Cross Country Invitational championship on an overcast afternoon at Madison. It was her second title in a row Gonzales after winning her first as a freshman in 2019. GALLERY: Richland County...
6 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home, we all love to grab our loved ones from time to time and head over to a nice restaurant where other people can prepare the food while we simply enjoy the company of our friends and family members. If you live in Ohio and are looking for new places, here is a list of six great steakhouses in Ohio.
Mega Millions lottery winner in Ohio: See where a $1 million winning ticket was just sold
FINDLAY, Ohio — Check your Mega Millions lottery tickets!. Although nobody hit the $116 million jackpot in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions lottery drawing for Aug. 23, there was a $1 million winner in Ohio. Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket worth $1 million was sold at Pak-A-Sak...
Urban Meyer Reveals If He Thinks Notre Dame Can Hang With Ohio State
College football fans are eagerly awaiting a marquee matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Notre Dame to kick off the 2022 season. While the Buckeyes can begin their championship pursuit with a noteworthy home win, the Fighting Irish can make a major statement with a road upset.
richlandsource.com
Burton Berkshire produces precision performance against Rootstown
Burton Berkshire recorded a big victory over Rootstown 6-1 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. Last season, Burton Berkshire and Rootstown faced off on October 28, 2021 at Burton Berkshire High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Impasse: Ashtabula Lakeside and Mantua Crestwood battle to a tie
Ashtabula Lakeside and Mantua Crestwood decided nothing but how closely they compare after Tuesday's' 2-2 knot at Mantua Crestwood High on August 23 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Last season, Ashtabula Lakeside and Mantua Crestwood faced off on August 24, 2021 at Ashtabula Lakeside High School. For a...
Local high school football team being investigated for hazing allegations
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — The Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office launched an investigation into the Mohawk School District football team and troubling allegations of hazing. They will be the agency to determine if and when charges are filed. This news comes two days before the district is set to begin the school year.
richlandsource.com
Ministry of defense: Kirtland blanks Geneva
A suffocating defense helped Kirtland handle Geneva 4-0 in Ohio boys soccer on August 23. Kirtland drew first blood by forging a 1-0 margin over Geneva after the first half.
How to sign up for the Ohio Liquor summer bottle lottery
It's not always easy to find certain liquors in Ohio.
Home to the Biggest Burger in Ohio, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Ohio is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest The Thurman Cafe. Located in Columbus Ohio, this restaurant is known for serving giant burgers loaded with toppings. Keep reading to learn more.
WKYC
Former Ohio State football player charged with kidnapping, robbery in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Ohio State football player has been charged with kidnapping, robbing and carjacking a woman in Tennessee last week. According to an affidavit, a woman told the Memphis Police Department an unknown man kidnapped her and took her wallet and phone on Aug. 18. The victim told police the man, identified as 23-year-old Marcus Williamson, forced her to drive him to an ATM where he gave the victim her debit card back. Williamson then told the woman to withdraw $500 from the ATM, which she did.
