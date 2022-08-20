ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, OH

Eleven Warriors

Cardale Jones Hopes Glenville Pipeline “Opens Back Up,” Running Backs Gideon Davidson and Aneyas Williams Confirm Sept. 3 Visits

Standing on the sidelines watching his alma mater’s season opener against St. Vincent-St. Mary on Thursday in Akron, Glenville alumnus Cardale Jones couldn’t stop smiling. From the combination of seeing old friends and acquaintances to seeing Glenville start its season 1-0 with a 25-0 win, he had plenty to celebrate.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Painesville Riverside refuses to yield in shutout of Perry

Painesville Riverside's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Perry 6-0 on August 23 in Ohio girls high school soccer. Last season, Perry and Painesville Riverside squared off with August 26, 2021 at Painesville Riverside High School last season. For more, click here.
PAINESVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Middlefield Cardinal stonewalls Orwell Grand Valley

Dominating defense was the calling card of Middlefield Cardinal as it shut out Orwell Grand Valley 3-0 in Ohio girls volleyball action on August 23. Last season, Middlefield Cardinal and Orwell Grand Valley squared off with October 12, 2021 at Orwell Grand Valley High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
ORWELL, OH
richlandsource.com

Vice-grip defense fuels Burton Berkshire's win over Wickliffe

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Tuesday when Burton Berkshire bottled Wickliffe 3-0 in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on August 23. Last season, Burton Berkshire and Wickliffe faced off on October 12, 2021 at Burton Berkshire High School. For a full recap, click here.
WICKLIFFE, OH
richlandsource.com

Putting it all together: Atwater Waterloo overwhelms Newton Falls

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Atwater Waterloo turned out the lights on Newton Falls 9-1 on August 22 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. The last time Atwater Waterloo and Newton Falls played in a 9-0 game on August 30, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
NEWTON FALLS, OH
Alina Andras

6 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home, we all love to grab our loved ones from time to time and head over to a nice restaurant where other people can prepare the food while we simply enjoy the company of our friends and family members. If you live in Ohio and are looking for new places, here is a list of six great steakhouses in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

Impasse: Ashtabula Lakeside and Mantua Crestwood battle to a tie

Ashtabula Lakeside and Mantua Crestwood decided nothing but how closely they compare after Tuesday's' 2-2 knot at Mantua Crestwood High on August 23 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Last season, Ashtabula Lakeside and Mantua Crestwood faced off on August 24, 2021 at Ashtabula Lakeside High School. For a...
ASHTABULA, OH
richlandsource.com

Ministry of defense: Kirtland blanks Geneva

A suffocating defense helped Kirtland handle Geneva 4-0 in Ohio boys soccer on August 23. Kirtland drew first blood by forging a 1-0 margin over Geneva after the first half.
KIRTLAND, OH
WKYC

Former Ohio State football player charged with kidnapping, robbery in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Ohio State football player has been charged with kidnapping, robbing and carjacking a woman in Tennessee last week. According to an affidavit, a woman told the Memphis Police Department an unknown man kidnapped her and took her wallet and phone on Aug. 18. The victim told police the man, identified as 23-year-old Marcus Williamson, forced her to drive him to an ATM where he gave the victim her debit card back. Williamson then told the woman to withdraw $500 from the ATM, which she did.
MEMPHIS, TN

