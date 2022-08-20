ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
counton2.com

4 inmates overdose at North Carolina detention center

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Four inmates overdosed Monday at the Rutherford County Detention Center. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the inmates overdosed on some type of narcotic. Three of the inmates were administered Narcan by officers and then taken to the hospital. They were treated...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

3 of 4 injured in downtown Asheville shooting out of the hospital

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Three of the four people injured in an early morning shooting in downtown Asheville have been released from the hospital, police say. Police say they received a call about a gun discharge just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning along Grove Street. They say four people...
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Crime & Safety
my40.tv

Authorities searching for missing Rutherford County teenager

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenager who's been reported missing. The sheriff's office says 16-year-old Abagail Lynn Cantrell is described as a white female with blue eyes and black hair. She is 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Grove Street#Police#Violent Crime#Tipapd
WYFF4.com

Causes of death released for two South Carolina inmates found dead in May

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The coroner has released the cause of death for two inmates who died in May at the Greenville County Detention Center. The coroner's office said in May that Allan Lindsey Zack, 36, and Randy Eugene Broome, 45, were found unresponsive in their housing unit by detention center staff and pronounced dead by paramedics.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews respond to crash described as “1 in a million”

FRANKLIN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Franklin Fire Department said crews from multiple agencies responded to U.S. Highway 64 after a car crashed off the overpass and hit another vehicle. Officials said crews from the Franklin Fire Department and the Franklin Police Department responded to the crash on Friday, August...
FRANKLIN, NC
WATE

Missing Gatlinburg woman found dead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Gatlinburg woman who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead. The body of Claudene Whaley, 76, was recovered Saturday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. A Silver Alert was issued Monday, Aug. 8 for Whaley. TBI reported Wednesday investigators found the car believed to be Whaley’s. […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WYFF4.com

Pedestrian dead following Upstate crash involving 3 vehicles, troopers say

TAYLORS, S.C. — A pedestrian is dead following a crash involving three vehicles. That's according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said it happened Saturday morning on Legrae Court. They said a Honda SUV was traveling on private property and sideswiped a parked car. Troopers said that SUV...
FOX Carolina

Extremely potent ‘rainbow fentanyl’ found in Carolinas, police say

CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee Indian Police Department arrested and charged two men for possession of a drug police say is 20 times stronger than fentanyl. According to the department, on Wednesday morning the narcotics team initiated a search at a home on Sam Brady Road in the Birdtown community for suspected drug activity.
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies woman who shot self during traffic stop in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who shot herself during a traffic stop on Thursday. The coroner said 24-year-old Taylor Marie Brown of Southwest Covington, Georgia was found in the seat of her car with a gunshot wound to the head after the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office attempted to initiate a traffic stop.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

'Armed and dangerous' suspect arrested after Asheville shooting

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man, wanted after he allegedly crashed into a vehicle before shooting the passenger, has been arrested. The Asheville Police Department says Jason Edward Taylor, 29, was taken into custody on Monday, Aug. 15, and is being held at the Buncombe County Jail on a $60,000 secure bond.
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy