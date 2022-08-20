Read full article on original website
Woman robbed at knifepoint in downtown Asheville
Police are looking for a man who robbed a woman at knifepoint in downtown Asheville early Saturday morning.
counton2.com
Man accused of stealing forklift, driving down I-385 in Greenville Co.
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An Ohio man is facing multiple charges after police said he stole a forklift Saturday evening and drove it down Interstate 385 in Greenville County. According to the Simpsonville Police Department, an officer responded at 7:49 p.m. to Lowe’s Home Improvement in reference to a...
counton2.com
4 inmates overdose at North Carolina detention center
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Four inmates overdosed Monday at the Rutherford County Detention Center. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the inmates overdosed on some type of narcotic. Three of the inmates were administered Narcan by officers and then taken to the hospital. They were treated...
my40.tv
3 of 4 injured in downtown Asheville shooting out of the hospital
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Three of the four people injured in an early morning shooting in downtown Asheville have been released from the hospital, police say. Police say they received a call about a gun discharge just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning along Grove Street. They say four people...
Man found dead inside vehicle at Upstate landmark
An Upstate man that was found dead inside a vehicle at a local landmark has been identified. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says, 49 year old Scott Tyler Forster of Greer was found dead inside a car at Paris Mountain State Park.
2 inmates die from overdose in Greenville Co. Detention Center
Two inmates died from a fentanyl overdose in the Greenville County Detention Center.
my40.tv
Authorities searching for missing Rutherford County teenager
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenager who's been reported missing. The sheriff's office says 16-year-old Abagail Lynn Cantrell is described as a white female with blue eyes and black hair. She is 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.
my40.tv
Wanted: Police identify, search for woman accused of breaking into B.B. Barnes
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department on Friday, Aug. 19 identified the person accused of breaking into B.B. Barnes on Sweeten Creek Road in May. Carmen Opal Rumfelt, 36, has open warrants for Felony Breaking and Entering, Larceny after Breaking and Entering and Injury to Real Property, police said.
WYFF4.com
Causes of death released for two South Carolina inmates found dead in May
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The coroner has released the cause of death for two inmates who died in May at the Greenville County Detention Center. The coroner's office said in May that Allan Lindsey Zack, 36, and Randy Eugene Broome, 45, were found unresponsive in their housing unit by detention center staff and pronounced dead by paramedics.
FOX Carolina
Crews respond to crash described as “1 in a million”
FRANKLIN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Franklin Fire Department said crews from multiple agencies responded to U.S. Highway 64 after a car crashed off the overpass and hit another vehicle. Officials said crews from the Franklin Fire Department and the Franklin Police Department responded to the crash on Friday, August...
Missing Gatlinburg woman found dead
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Gatlinburg woman who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead. The body of Claudene Whaley, 76, was recovered Saturday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. A Silver Alert was issued Monday, Aug. 8 for Whaley. TBI reported Wednesday investigators found the car believed to be Whaley’s. […]
Standoff at Upstate fast food restaurant ends in suicide
A standoff at a fast food restaurant in Greenville has ended fatally. Deputies from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded following a traffic stop just after 2:30 PM Thursday, at the McDonalds on White Horse Road in Greenville.
Missing Greenville woman found safely
32-year-old Nina Lachelle Cox originally went missing roughly three weeks ago on July 29th near Park West Apartments on Hillandale Road, but has since been located safely.
Man shot after fight at Greenville Co. home
A fight led to a man being shot Wednesday night in Greenville County.
WYFF4.com
Pedestrian dead following Upstate crash involving 3 vehicles, troopers say
TAYLORS, S.C. — A pedestrian is dead following a crash involving three vehicles. That's according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said it happened Saturday morning on Legrae Court. They said a Honda SUV was traveling on private property and sideswiped a parked car. Troopers said that SUV...
FOX Carolina
Extremely potent ‘rainbow fentanyl’ found in Carolinas, police say
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee Indian Police Department arrested and charged two men for possession of a drug police say is 20 times stronger than fentanyl. According to the department, on Wednesday morning the narcotics team initiated a search at a home on Sam Brady Road in the Birdtown community for suspected drug activity.
Man shot during fight at Upstate cellphone store
A man was shot during a fight Wednesday afternoon at a cellphone store in Greenville County.
Man dies after crash on Hwy. 9 in Spartanburg Co.
One person died at the hospital Friday after a crash on Highway 9 in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies woman who shot self during traffic stop in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who shot herself during a traffic stop on Thursday. The coroner said 24-year-old Taylor Marie Brown of Southwest Covington, Georgia was found in the seat of her car with a gunshot wound to the head after the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office attempted to initiate a traffic stop.
my40.tv
'Armed and dangerous' suspect arrested after Asheville shooting
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man, wanted after he allegedly crashed into a vehicle before shooting the passenger, has been arrested. The Asheville Police Department says Jason Edward Taylor, 29, was taken into custody on Monday, Aug. 15, and is being held at the Buncombe County Jail on a $60,000 secure bond.
