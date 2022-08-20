One Year Ago Today (August 20, 2021)…Man Sentenced to 90 Years to Life for Assaulting Five Girls in Garden Grove

A man and a woman suspected of trying to snatch a year-old girl from her mother at gunpoint in Long Beach were charged Tuesday with attempted kidnapping and other counts. Stacie Earnestine Wilson, 55, and Walter Keshone Sullivan, 45, were each charged with one count of attempted kidnapping of a victim under age 14 and two counts each of assault with a deadly weapon and child abuse under circumstances likely to cause great bodily injury or death, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

