One Year Ago Today (August 20, 2021)…Man Sentenced to 90 Years to Life for Assaulting Five Girls in Garden Grove

mynewsla.com
Pair Charged with Trying to Abduct Baby Girl in Long Beach
A man and a woman suspected of trying to snatch a year-old girl from her mother at gunpoint in Long Beach were charged Tuesday with attempted kidnapping and other counts. Stacie Earnestine Wilson, 55, and Walter Keshone Sullivan, 45, were each charged with one count of attempted kidnapping of a victim under age 14 and two counts each of assault with a deadly weapon and child abuse under circumstances likely to cause great bodily injury or death, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Man convicted of rampage in two O.C. Cities
A 36-year-old man was convicted today of going on a rampage on a June morning three years ago, attacking four people in two Orange County cities, including a Fullerton police officer.
Charges filed against suspects who tried to abduct 1-year-old child
Multiple charges have been filed against the two suspects who allegedly tried to kidnap a 1-year-old child in Long Beach in broad daylight.
mynewsla.com
Body Found Over 30 Years Ago in Thermal Finally Identified
More than 30 years after she disappeared, remains found in the eastern Coachella Valley were confirmed to be those of a Baldwin Park woman who died under suspicious circumstances, authorities said Tuesday. According to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office, the county’s Cold Case Homicide Unit, which is managed by...
mynewsla.com
Suspect in Three Bank Robberies Arrested Near Whittier
A convicted felon suspected of committing three bank robberies in a three-hour period is in police custody, authorities said Wednesday. Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Major Crimes Bureau-Burglary and Robbery Task Force and the FBI identified Richard Martinez as a suspect in the robberies after they identified a late model black convertible Chevrolet Camaro at the scene of the robberies as the getaway car, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Suspect Killed in Shootout With Homeowner in Riverside
An burglary suspect was killed early Wednesday during a shootout with a homeowner in Riverside. Riverside Police Department officers received a 911 call regarding shots fired at around 1:30 a.m. and responded to the 5900 block of Sycamore Canyon Boulevard, where they learned a burglary suspect and a homeowner exchanged gunfire during an attempted robbery, said Lt. Brian Dobson of the Riverside Police Department.
foxla.com
'Armed and dangerous': Gang member accused of shooting innocent bystander outside Fontana sports bar
FONTANA, Calif. - Investigators with the Fontana Police Department are looking for a 22-year-old known gang member who is accused of shooting an innocent bystander outside a sports bar earlier this month. Fontana PD officials said the victim was struck by gunfire during a shooting that occurred on Aug. 3...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in Valencia Fight With Male Juvenile
A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fight involving a teenage boy in Valencia — an altercation that was caught on cell phone video and posted online. Regan Coultas, 46, of Palmdale, was booked on suspicion of felony child abuse, and he remained in custody Tuesday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Man, woman arrested after attempting to kidnap baby at gunpoint in Long Beach, police say
A man and a woman are facing kidnapping charges after attempting to abduct a baby at gunpoint in Long Beach, authorities said.
Riverside shootout leaves suspect dead, resident wounded after attempted burglary, police say
A suspect was killed and a resident wounded in a shootout that occurred during an attempted break-in at an apartment complex in Riverside, authorities said.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed on Hemet Street, Police Search for Suspects
An investigation was underway Monday into the street slaying of a Hemet man. The victim, whose name was being withheld by detectives, was located about 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North San Jacinto Street, near Latham Avenue, according to Lt. Michael Mouat of the Hemet Police Department.
Deputies arrest man caught attacking teenager outside Valencia coffee shop
On Tuesday, Los Angeles County deputies arrested the man they say was caught on camera beating up a teenage boy outside a Valencia coffee shop.
mynewsla.com
Arraignment Delayed for Suspect in Daytime Robbery at Beverly Grove Home
Arraignment was delayed Monday for a man accused of breaking into a Beverly Grove home, pistol-whipping a 71-year-old woman inside and making off with a cache of high-end jewelry. Dillon Klincke, 31, was charged Friday with felony counts of residential robbery and residential burglary with a person present. The charges...
mynewsla.com
Five Arrested For Allegedly Targeting People With `Splatter’ Pistols
Felony and misdemeanor charges may be filed Tuesday against an 18-year-old man suspected of joining four others in a series of drive-by assaults throughout Banning and Beaumont using a pistol firing “splatter balls.”. Joseph Marc Anthony Gastelum of Banning was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility Thursday...
mynewsla.com
Police Seeking Public Help Finding Hit-And-Run Motorist
Authorities Wednesday sought the public’s help to find the hit-and-run motorist responsible for severely injuring a restaurant worker who was struck while riding his moped home in the downtown Los Angeles area. Miguel Velazquez, 20, was struck from behind at about 12:35 a.m. Aug. 14 while stopped at a...
Man, woman accused of robbing Sunglass Hut store in Lakewood lead authorities on wild chase
A man and a woman accused of robbing a Sunglass Hut store in Lakewood were arrested Monday afternoon after they led authorities on a wild high-speed chase that spanned several Los Angeles neighborhoods, authorities say.
mynewsla.com
Woman Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Long Beach Identified
Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 48-year-old woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Long Beach. Larita Davis was struck about 1:40 a.m. Monday at East Seventh Street and Campus Drive, and she died at the scene, according to the Long Beach Police Department. The motorist remained at the...
foxla.com
Long Beach PD arrest 2 in attempted kidnapping of baby girl
LONG BEACH, Calif. - Two suspects were arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a baby in Long Beach, according to police. The incident happened Saturday just after noon in the area of Pine Avenue and 10th Street. According to police, two women were walking the baby in a...
mynewsla.com
Charges Likely Against Man Suspected Of Trying To Burn MoVal Store Clerk
Felony charges are expected to be filed Tuesday against a transient suspected of trying to set a Moreno Valley store clerk on fire. Raul Genaro Bautista, 31, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder, arson, possession of an arson device and robbery. Bautista is being held on $1 million bail at the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside.
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death in Montebello
A man was shot and killed in Montebello Monday. Deputies responded at approximately 3:12 p.m. to the 8100 block of East Slauson Avenue , near the San Gabriel River, regarding a gunshot victim call and found a man lying between two motorhomes on the ground suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his back, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
