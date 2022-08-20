Read full article on original website
Pair Charged with Trying to Abduct Baby Girl in Long Beach
A man and a woman suspected of trying to snatch a year-old girl from her mother at gunpoint in Long Beach were charged Tuesday with attempted kidnapping and other counts. Stacie Earnestine Wilson, 55, and Walter Keshone Sullivan, 45, were each charged with one count of attempted kidnapping of a victim under age 14 and two counts each of assault with a deadly weapon and child abuse under circumstances likely to cause great bodily injury or death, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Police Seeking Public Help Finding Hit-And-Run Motorist
Authorities Wednesday sought the public’s help to find the hit-and-run motorist responsible for severely injuring a restaurant worker who was struck while riding his moped home in the downtown Los Angeles area. Miguel Velazquez, 20, was struck from behind at about 12:35 a.m. Aug. 14 while stopped at a...
Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Police Vehicle in Pomona
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Pomona police vehicle Wednesday, but the circumstances of the death were unclear. Paramedics were sent to Mission Boulevard and Main Street about 5:30 a.m. on a report that a person was struck by a vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Woman Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Long Beach Identified
Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 48-year-old woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Long Beach. Larita Davis was struck about 1:40 a.m. Monday at East Seventh Street and Campus Drive, and she died at the scene, according to the Long Beach Police Department. The motorist remained at the...
Suspect Killed in Shootout With Homeowner in Riverside
An burglary suspect was killed early Wednesday during a shootout with a homeowner in Riverside. Riverside Police Department officers received a 911 call regarding shots fired at around 1:30 a.m. and responded to the 5900 block of Sycamore Canyon Boulevard, where they learned a burglary suspect and a homeowner exchanged gunfire during an attempted robbery, said Lt. Brian Dobson of the Riverside Police Department.
Man Killed on Hemet Street, Police Search for Suspects
An investigation was underway Monday into the street slaying of a Hemet man. The victim, whose name was being withheld by detectives, was located about 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North San Jacinto Street, near Latham Avenue, according to Lt. Michael Mouat of the Hemet Police Department.
Man Arrested in Valencia Fight With Male Juvenile
A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fight involving a teenage boy in Valencia — an altercation that was caught on cell phone video and posted online. Regan Coultas, 46, of Palmdale, was booked on suspicion of felony child abuse, and he remained in custody Tuesday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Man Injured During Fight in Palmdale
A man is in the hospital after he was wounded during a fight in Palmdale, authorities said Tuesday. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded to a shots fired call at 10:15 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Rancho Vista Boulevard, Lt. Thomas Kim told City News Service.
Man Convicted of Rampage in 2 OC Cities
A 36-year-old man was convicted Tuesday of going on a rampage on a June morning three years ago, attacking four people in two Orange County cities, including a Fullerton police officer. Kenneth Alexander Heimlich was convicted of two counts of robbery, one count of battery with serious bodily injury and...
Two Taken Into Custody in Bellflower Following Pursuit
Two robbery suspects were taken into custody in Bellflower after leading authorities on a pursuit Monday. The suspects allegedly robbed a sunglasses store in Lakewood, and authorities began pursing the two in a gray sedan about 4:50 p.m. on the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in Long Beach. The sedan...
Teen Fatally Struck by Two Vehicles Near Large South LA Party ID’d
The coroner’s office Monday confirmed the identity of a 17-year-old boy struck and killed by two vehicles during a gang-related assault in South Los Angeles on the outskirts of a party that included at least 150 people. Matthew Lobos was a Los Angeles resident. The death occurred shortly before...
Arraignment Delayed for Suspect in Daytime Robbery at Beverly Grove Home
Arraignment was delayed Monday for a man accused of breaking into a Beverly Grove home, pistol-whipping a 71-year-old woman inside and making off with a cache of high-end jewelry. Dillon Klincke, 31, was charged Friday with felony counts of residential robbery and residential burglary with a person present. The charges...
Body Found Over 30 Years Ago in Thermal Finally Identified
More than 30 years after she disappeared, remains found in the eastern Coachella Valley were confirmed to be those of a Baldwin Park woman who died under suspicious circumstances, authorities said Tuesday. According to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office, the county’s Cold Case Homicide Unit, which is managed by...
Suspect in Three Bank Robberies Arrested Near Whittier
A convicted felon suspected of committing three bank robberies in a three-hour period is in police custody, authorities said Wednesday. Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Major Crimes Bureau-Burglary and Robbery Task Force and the FBI identified Richard Martinez as a suspect in the robberies after they identified a late model black convertible Chevrolet Camaro at the scene of the robberies as the getaway car, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Pedestrian Fatally Struck By Car In Huntington Beach
A man was hit by a car and killed in Huntington Beach, and an investigation was underway, police said Monday. The 42-year-old pedestrian was injured about 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Beach Boulevard, south of Ellis Avenue, and he died at a hospital, the Huntington Beach Police Department reported. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
Five Arrested For Allegedly Targeting People With `Splatter’ Pistols
Felony and misdemeanor charges may be filed Tuesday against an 18-year-old man suspected of joining four others in a series of drive-by assaults throughout Banning and Beaumont using a pistol firing “splatter balls.”. Joseph Marc Anthony Gastelum of Banning was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility Thursday...
Bicyclist, 69, Crashes Into Truck And Dies in Irvine
A bicyclist was killed Tuesday after crashing into a stopped truck in Irvine, police said. The 69-year-old man was injured at about 7:25 a.m. on Alton Parkway near Technology Drive, and he died at the scene, the Irvine Police Department reported. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
Man Shot to Death in Montebello
A man was shot and killed in Montebello Monday. Deputies responded at approximately 3:12 p.m. to the 8100 block of East Slauson Avenue , near Rio Hondo, regarding a gunshot victim call and found a man lying between two motorhomes on the ground suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his back, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Two Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Moreno Valley
Two people suffered major injuries in a multi-vehicle collision in Moreno Valley Tuesday evening. The crash involving an unknown number of vehicles was reported just before 7 p.m. in the area of North Sanderson Avenue and Gilman Springs Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The two victims were...
Man Riding Bike in Pomona Struck by Pickup and Killed
A 50-year-old man riding a bike was killed when he was struck by a pickup in Pomona, authorities said Monday. The crash was around 5 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Val Vista Street and Paige Drive, just north of the Pomona (10) Freeway, according to Pomona police. The bicyclist...
