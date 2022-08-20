ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewey, OK

RUN TO SEPTEMBER: Dewey pacers warm up for cross country wars

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q7j6w_0hOiiJjN00

With enough runners for both full boys and teams,Dewey High head cross country coach Lance Knight is busy preparing his cross country runsters for the Sept. 1 opener.

Back in the mix for the Lady Doggers is state tournament qualifier Tania Salina, who will lead a contingent of five girls — fellow senior Kyah Weathers, one sophomore and two freshmen.

Not all the girls are healthy right now, Knight noted.

On the boys side, Knight welcomes back five seniors — Daniel Jones, Clayton Evans, Cooper Eutsler, Teegan Crane and Aiden Deathrage.

Another five younger boys are in the mix, as well.

“We’ve been running,” to prepare for the season, Knight added.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dewey, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Dewey, OK
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacers#Dewey High
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Examiner Enterprise

Examiner Enterprise

917
Followers
1K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bartlesville, OK from Examiner-Enterprise.

 http://examiner-enterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy