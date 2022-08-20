ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

N.J. zoo welcomes fuzzy baby bison

There’s now another reason to visit the Cape May County Zoo – to see the new baby bison. Beverly, an American bison, gave birth to her first calf on Thursday. Bison calves are born with an orange coat and weigh between 30 and 70 pounds. According to the zoo, baby bison stay with their moms for about a year, are herbivores, and can live for about 20 years.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

New Jersey’s Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City

Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cape May County, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Cape May County, NJ
Cars
City
Wildwood Crest, NJ
State
Florida State
Cape May County, NJ
Lifestyle
City
North Wildwood, NJ
Travel Maven

This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret Beach

From sandy oceanfronts to lakes hidden deep in the woods, the state of New Jersey offers a remarkable number of beautiful places just waiting to be discovered. If you're interested in exploring one of these places, a unique trail in Egg Harbor called The Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Loop allows you to walk along a well-maintained path that leads to a scenic overlook and secluded beach. Keep reading to learn more.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Floating Restaurant#North Jersey#Jersey Shore#Boaters#Food Drink#Vehicles
capemayvibe.com

Photos from New Jersey Audubon's post

Parke’s Place – This week NJ Audubon Stewardship Project Director & Fight’n Femelschlager John Parke photographed a female Marbled Orbweaver Spider (AKA The Pumpkin Spider) in his yard! According to Penn State Extension, “The webs of the Pumpkin Spider are oriented vertically and have a “signal” thread attached to the center that notifies the spider when prey has been captured. Unlike the Argiope garden spiders, the Pumpkin Spider hides in a silken retreat to the side of the web (at the end of the signal thread). Adults construct this retreat using leaves folded over and held together with silk. Immature spiders make their retreats out of silk only. Egg sacs, which contain several hundred eggs, are generally deposited in October and are constructed of white silk formed in a flattened sphere. Immature spiders emerge from the sacs in spring.” When gardening for wildlife, let the spiders in! Spiders are beneficial predators and serve a significant role in keeping populations of many insect pests in check. What’s in your yard? We want to know!
CAPE MAY, NJ
PhillyBite

The Best Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey

- There are several seafood restaurants in New Jersey, but if you're looking for a place to get the freshest and most delicious fish, you'll want to look no further than the state's waters. We've got you covered, from Mike's Seafood in Sea Isle City to Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House in Manahawkin. Our list includes Dockside Market & Grill in Flemington and Molos Restaurant in Weehawken.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
New Jersey 101.5

Quaint NJ town crowned the best for fall family fun

Are you looking to make some amazing family plans this fall? Well, allow me to pencil you in for all the fall fabulousness going on in New Jersey's most quaint and cozy town!. Fall is a great time to beat the crowds and enjoy the award-winning beaches, cozy fireplaces, exquisite farm-to-table dining, and amazing small-town amenities, including exploring one of America’s most beautiful and historic beach towns, Cape May, NJ.
CAPE MAY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Dead Baby Bunkers Spotted in Harvey Cedars Coves

Hundreds of dead small fish have been reported at two bayfront areas in Harvey Cedars. On Aug. 10, the fish known as baby bunkers were spotted floating in the water at Kinsey Cove. A week later, there was another occurrence 1 mile south at Harvest Cove. Police Chief Robert Burnaford...
HARVEY CEDARS, NJ
nccpdnews.com

GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING WILMINGTON WOMAN, JILL CRAVEN

(Wilmington, DE 19808) This afternoon (Aug 23) patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 5000 block of Limerick Circle in the community of Linden Green II, for the report of a missing person. When the officers arrived, they learned that 43-year-old Jill Craven...
WILMINGTON, DE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
176K+
Followers
73K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy