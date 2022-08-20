ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunnyvale, CA

WDBO

Serial killer who said he killed to ward off earthquakes dies at 75

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A California inmate who confessed to 13 murders — which he said he committed to prevent earthquakes — in the early 1970s has died in prison. Herbert William Mullin, 75, died Thursday at the California Health Care Facility in Stockton. According to California prison officials, his death appeared to be from natural causes.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4 News

Police staffing concerns in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – City officials in San Jose say the police department is in desperate need of more officers. KRON4 spoke to officials on how this is impacting the city. One council member says the average response time for a burglary or assault is roughly 22 minutes. She says that’s too long for […]
SAN JOSE, CA
crimevoice.com

San Jose Homicide Suspect Arrested

Originally Published By: San Jose Police Department Webpage. “On April 9th, 2022, at approximately 4:29 AM, Officers responded to the area of Meridian Way and Pedro Street on a report of a person down. When they arrived, they located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The male was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injury and was pronounced deceased.
SAN JOSE, CA
rwcpulse.com

Karen Stitt's friends, family remember a vibrant soul who was brutally murdered

Editor's note: Descriptions of crime in this article may be disturbing to some readers. Karen Stitt was just 15 years old when the Palo Alto High School student was brutally raped and murdered in 1982. Her body was found with 59 stab wounds, yards from the Sunnyvale bus stop where she was awaiting a ride home after visiting with her boyfriend, according to police.
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

5 arrested for stealing thousands from Ulta in the Bay Area

PETALUMA, Calif., (KRON) -Five individuals have been arrested for allegedly stealing thousands worth of products from Ulta, according to a press release from the Petaluma Police Department. Among the five arrested, two remain anonymous due to their ages. At 7:02pm Monday, the Petaluma Police Department received a call from Ulta Beauty located at 401 Kenilworth […]
PETALUMA, CA
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: Appeal to stop West San Jose hotel denied

A group of West San Jose residents’ last ditch effort to stop development on a six-story hotel on Winchester Boulevard has failed. Residents Gaz Salihue, Shehana Marikar and others on behalf of the Hamann Park neighborhood appealed the environmental review and special use permit for a 119-room hotel at 1212-1224 S. Winchester Blvd. They’ve opposed... The post UPDATE: Appeal to stop West San Jose hotel denied appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
svvoice.com

Sunnyvale West Nile Virus Treatment Aug. 25

The County of Santa Clara Vector Control District has confirmed the presence of West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes in a small area of Sunnyvale and Cupertino (ZIP Codes 94086, 94087 and 95014). Weather permitting, the areas in Sunnyvale and Cupertino will be treated to reduce adult mosquito populations with the use of truck-mounted equipment on Thursday, Aug. 25, starting around 10 p.m. and concluding a few hours later.
SUNNYVALE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Potential Solution to Staffing Issues at San Jose Police Department

San Jose police have a potential new solution to staffing issues within the department. NBC Bay Area recently reported about staffing levels at the department and the growing concern that officers have been pushed into mandatory overtime just to make sure there are enough officers on the street, resulting in slumping moral and officers who increasingly say they're burning out.
SAN JOSE, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Update: Surveillance video shows Oakland shooting that left Asian woman dead

OAKLAND -- Surveillance video obtained by KPIX 5 shows the brazen daylight attempted robbery of an older Asian woman Sunday afternoon that ended with the victim being fatally shot.Oakland police officers found the woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of East 11th St. and Fifth Avenue in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood shortly after 2 p.m. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.On Monday, KPIX confirmed the victim's identity as 56-year-old Lili Xu, a dentist who works at the Pacific Renaissance Center on 9th Street in Oakland.Police are still looking for the suspect or suspects...
OAKLAND, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Man shot suffers life-threatening wounds in Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)-Gilroy Police is looking for a suspect in a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries on Tuesday. Officers responded to the 7000 block of Miller Avenue for reports of a shooting at Christmas Hill Park at around 3:06 p.m. Police said a man was taken to a local trauma center for The post Man shot suffers life-threatening wounds in Gilroy appeared first on KION546.
GILROY, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police investigate stabbing Monday morning

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — Police in San Jose are investigating a stabbing on Monday morning in the city’s East Virginia neighborhood. One man was injured in the stabbing, reported about 7:19 a.m. in the 900 block of South First Street, police said on social media. The extent of injuries and the condition of the […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

One with life-threatening injuries after Gilroy shooting

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — A shooting in Gilroy on Tuesday afternoon left a man with life-threatening injuries, the Gilroy Police Department said. Police responded to the shooting just after 3:00 p.m. at Christmas Hill Park, which is located at 7049 Miller Avenue. The victim was taken to a trauma center with serious injuries, police said. […]
GILROY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Three Watsonville teens charged with assault with a deadly weapon after firing bb guns at pedestrians

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) - Three teens have been arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon after firing bb guns at two people Monday night, said police. A person was sleeping on the steps of a building near Walker and Second Street when suspects in a Honda fired at him multiple times around 10 The post Three Watsonville teens charged with assault with a deadly weapon after firing bb guns at pedestrians appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
kalw.org

Far-right militia member sentenced to 10 years in prison

Authorities said Robert Blancas, 35, from the Bay Area, is a member of the "Grizzly Scouts," a militia group loosely connected to the so-called "boogaloo" militias, which are anti-law enforcement and anti-government extremists. On May 29, 2020, a two federal protective security officers at the Oakland federal building were shot...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pastor takes his open-air ministry directly to homeless people in San Jose encampments

SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- Ministering to the needs of San Jose's homeless population can be physically demanding and emotionally draining work, but it energizes Pastor Scott Wagers, a longtime advocate for the city's poor."I got tired of being inside the church. I get tired of listening to other preachers talk about something they're not willing to do," Pastor Wagers said.Pastor Wagers leads the Community Homeless Alliance Ministry or CHAM. His is an open-air ministry; Pastor Wagers left brick-and-mortar churches behind several years ago to directly with homeless men and women in encampments throughout San Jose."We decided to adopt encampments. I...
SAN JOSE, CA

