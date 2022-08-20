Read full article on original website
Related
Does Maine Have an Obsession With Redheads?
This past Saturday, downtown Brunswick was poppin' and VERY alive for the annual Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival. For the better part of the day, both sides of Maine Street in Brunswick and the Town Mall (green) were lined with multiple tents and vendors displaying their incredible artwork. The Town Mall...
10 Things You Might Remember If You Grew Up in Maine in the ’80s
Remember the '80s? The places? The fashion? The music?. A lot has changed in the years since, and if you've lived in Maine most of your life, you know a lot of things have come and gone. There are a lot of things you probably miss, too. You know, things...
observer-me.com
Dover-Foxcroft farm expands with meat market-cafe in Dexter
DEXTER — A husband and wife team that runs a cattle farm and day care in Dover-Foxcroft is investing in downtown Dexter with their new business — a combined meat market and cafe. Benjamin and Ashley Cookson, who own Shaw Road Farm and Little Organics Early Learning Center,...
PhillyBite
The Best Lobster Rolls in Maine
MAINE - If you're looking for some of the best lobster rolls in Maine, you've come to the right place. We've gathered up our favorite restaurants to help you decide where to go. We've covered you from Wiscasset to Kittery, from Seaside to York, Maine. Read on to learn more about each one. And don't forget to sample the lobster rolls! These delicious pies are made with fresh Maine lobster and served with mayo and mustard.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMTW
New helicopter will help fight fires in Maine
OLD TOWN, Maine — The Maine Forest Service has a new helicopter that will be used to help fight forest fires and assist in search and rescue missions. The Bell 407 helicopter was bought in June and just arrived at the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's (DACF) MFS Aviation Branch headquarters in Old Town. It should be in service this month.
WMTW
Maine agency that guarantees right to counsel for the poor says it can no longer do so
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine’s Commission on Indigent Legal Services is sounding the alarm that it urgently needs more funding to provide lawyers for all criminal defendants who cannot afford one. Maine is the only state that does not employ public defenders, instead relying on a network of private...
More than a fridge: Cold storage facility to keep shipped goods (and money) in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — The International Marine Terminal in Portland is an intensely busy worksite that few get to see. Andrew Haines showed NEWS CENTER Maine around the massive working waterfront. As executive vice president of Eimskip USA, the shipping company that operates in the terminal, he’s excited to have new neighbors.
WATCH: 94-Year-Old Maine Fire Truck Amazingly Still Blasts Out Water from Its Hose
I'm a bit of a history buff. I love looking at old pictures of Maine in the days of passenger rail with steam-powered locomotives, old photos and postcards of the town I grew up in and seeing how things used to be done before the age of computer chips, smartphones and electric vehicles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maine Cornfield Maze In The Running For Best In United States
While Maine lags far behind the Midwest states when it comes to the amount of corn grown in the state, we do have a fair number of cornfield mazes here in Maine. In fact, we have some of the best cornfield mazes in the country!. According to News Center Maine,...
wgan.com
Mainers invited to dispose of unwanted pesticides
The state of Maine is offering to collect unwanted pesticides free of charge. The Obsolete Pesticide Collection Program is open to homeowners and family-owned farms. The program accepts unwanted pesticides including herbicides and insecticides at collection sites in Presque Isle, Bangor, Augusta and Portland. Collection days will take place at...
WPFO
Some Maine communities break rainfall records
Heavy rain falling in southern Maine on Monday broke records in some communities. Many areas picked up over 2 inches of rain on Monday. The most was in York County where some spots reported over 4 inches of rain with heavy downpours. Portland set a new record of 2.19 inches...
The Best ‘Must Visit’ Apple Picking Orchards In Maine
Peak apple season runs from August to November and there are hundreds of orchards to visit across Maine. Apple picking is the perfect outdoor experience for the whole family, there is plenty of room at an apple orchard, and plenty of trees to everyone to enjoy. Maine has several orchards...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watch Highlights Of Maine’s ‘Great Falls Balloon Festival
By all accounts it was a pretty great weekend to attend the 28th annual Great Falls Balloon Festival. Thousands of people in the Lewiston/Auburn area, and from all across the state checked out the high flying festivities. After being cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns, the event was back at full...
mainepublic.org
Life expectancy declines in Maine, but not as steeply as in other states
Maine's life expectancy declined by six months between 2019 and 2020, which was among the smallest drops in the country. Nationwide, life expectancy fell by 1.8 years between 2019 and 2020, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and fatal drug overdoses, according to a new report from the U.S. CDC. Maine's life expectancy now stands at 77.8 years, which is 0.8 years longer than the national average.
Southern Maine sees significant rain on Monday
MAINE, USA — Too much of a good thing quickly turned into severe weather Monday evening. Welcome rain to help put a dent in the drought in southern Maine quickly escalated to a flash flood warning for York County. It's the most rain for Kennebunk in more than two...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Best Place to Work in Maine – 11 Years Running
Allen Insurance and Financial has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Maine. This is the company’s 11th consecutive year on this list. “Best Places results are based largely on the feedback of our employee-owners – what they have to say about our company. All of us have worked hard to maintain our place on the list for the past decade but given the personal and professional challenges we have all faced over the past couple of years, these results are more important, and gratifying, than ever,” said Michael Pierce, company president.
Maine Things To Do | Crown of Maine Balloon Fest, Fort Knox Paranormal Fair, Limestone Renaissance Fair
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do: Aug. 23 to Aug. 29. When: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.
Stunning Video Captures Bald Eagle Casually Swimming in Maine Lake
Sebago Lake got a nice dose of "Merica" recently. Yes, that is a bald eagle swimming across Southern Maine's largest lake. Not only is that a bald eagle swimming, but swimming with outstanding form. This bald eagle is like the Michael Phelps of eagles. More like Michael Fowl...am I right,...
Can You Be Buried With Your Pet in Maine?
As you know, our Maine pets have become our family members. Owning a pet is incredible for your physicals and mental health. They give us something that humans can't and that is pure and endless innocence and love. All they live for is to love us. And when they die,...
WMTW
How you can get free CNA training in Maine
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — As Maine continues to face a shortage of people working as nurses, there are options for a free training program for those looking to start a career in health care. Northern Light Mayo Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft is partnering with Eastern Maine Community College to offer a...
101.9 The Rock
Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
724K+
Views
ABOUT
The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 9