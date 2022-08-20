Read full article on original website
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The summer caster keeps rolling as we continue to ride through August. Temperatures are going to be warming back to the 90s on Wednesday. This is all because of a building ridge of high pressure in the region. A warmer air mass is in place and we aren’t afraid to tap into that heat. We can expect temps to be in the lower 90s to even the mid-90s for most of the Willamette Valley. We will spend around four to five hours in the 90s in the late afternoon and evening.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Out on the edge of summer rides a rain train that is waiting to come in sometime during the fall months. In the meantime, we are going to keep the dry forecast going around Portland. That also means it is unlikely the rest of the...
I grew up just outside of Portland, born to an extended family of excellent home cooks—avid restaurant goers, not so much. When we did go to restaurants, my father, a child of the Great Depression, prioritized value as the foremost attribute of a dining experience. That’s why just about every restaurant meal of my childhood took place at an all-you-can eat buffet called North’s Chuck Wagon in Beaverton. Back in the 1980s at North’s, three dollars would buy kids 12 and under unlimited fried chicken, endless passes through an iceberg lettuce salad bar, at least ten varieties of overcooked vegetables, an impressive array of tiny plastic dishes of red jello and cheesecake squares, and a roast beef carving station on weekends.
After an early summer spent focused on the best restaurants in Eugene — and the major international track championship held there for the first time on United States soil — then the last few weeks devouring Portland’s new food cart options (and camping!), the local restaurant news has begun to pile up. Here’s a super-sized roundup of Portland food news you might have missed.
There has been a dramatic increase in the number of people in downtown area compared to 2021. Washington State University study shows eye test could screen children for autism. Researchers at Washington State University believe they may have found a better way to screen children for autism. Portland's 'Books with...
Ah, Vancouver. If it’s not being confused with the city in Canada, it’s constantly compared to Portland. And yet, there’s no better thing to do when you’re on the Washington side of the Columbia River than to look back at Oregon, and boy, does Vancouver know it. The city’s business and tourist energy is focused hard on its waterfront, which offers both a great view of Mount Hood and the hills of Forest Park.
MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (KPTV) - Corbett Fire District chief Rick Wunsch said there’s been a significant increase of hiker rescues this year. With a few weeks left in summer, the fire district wants to remind hikers what to do to stay safe on the trails. The death of a...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For those of you loving this type of summer weather, it’s sticking around Portland for some time. After a slightly cooler Saturday, conditions are expected to be a touch warmer heading into our Sunday. A layer of morning clouds will be there to start...
A Clackamas County family who lost their home in the 2020 Riverside Fire held an event Tuesday to celebrate the new home they received from the Clackamas County Long Term Recovery Group.
MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — The woman who fell and did while hiking near Multnomah Falls east of Portland, Oregon, on Friday afternoon has been identified by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Minnesota resident Jessica Warejoncas fell approximately 100 feet (30 meters) while hiking near Wisendanger Falls, past...
We are down to the last week and a half of August, also marking the end of summer on the meteorological calendar. Weather conditions over the last three months have been some of the warmest and driest, according to the record books. In Portland, we've had 20 days, so far,...
After spending the past two years close to home, it’s only natural to yearn for escape. But now that Portland is finally flickering back to life, racking up hundreds of miles in the car to experience a soul-replenishing getaway isn’t necessary. We’re home to a list of both natural and entrepreneur-created attractions that is so long you could embark on an adventure every day this summer and never do the same thing twice.
"It's like a bomb going off in our city. It's huge," said Jeff Woodward with the Mental Health & Addiction Association of Oregon. "It's just created this perfect storm."
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Fire responded to a wildfire that closed down the westbound side of Sunset Highway for a short time Sunday afternoon. Fire officials say the fire started from a disabled vehicle on the shoulder and quickly spread up the hill in dry grass. Officials said firefighters...
Weeks after a destructive fire swept through Portland's historic Roseway Theater, authorities have officially ruled the cause to be accidental.
Seaside Fire & Rescue announced on Facebook that their lifeguards and water rescue teams pulled 16 distressed swimmers from the ocean over the weekend.
As predicted by KOIN 6 meteorologist Joseph Dames, the Willamette Valley broke or tied half-a-dozen temperature records for the warmest lows ever recorded on Thursday.
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A family is expressing their gratitude to the city of Estacada after rescuers saved their dog after it fell off the side of a cliff. Flora is a 9-year-old chihuahua, who fell about 40 feet before being stuck near the 211-bridge. On Friday, Diane and Robert were on a road trip to Southern Oregon; during their drive, they had to pull over in Estacada to fix their RV. That’s when Flora snuck out.
Flames from a car fire along Hwy 26 raced up the steep terrain on the side of the road Sunday, closing a section of the roadway near the Oregon Zoo for a while.
A dead, 12-foot thresher shark washed ashore near the Cranberry Beach on the Long Beach Peninsula in Washington Wednesday and the Seaside Aquarium said the corpse served as an opportunity for an impromptu dissection.
