PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The summer caster keeps rolling as we continue to ride through August. Temperatures are going to be warming back to the 90s on Wednesday. This is all because of a building ridge of high pressure in the region. A warmer air mass is in place and we aren’t afraid to tap into that heat. We can expect temps to be in the lower 90s to even the mid-90s for most of the Willamette Valley. We will spend around four to five hours in the 90s in the late afternoon and evening.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 7 HOURS AGO