Channel 6000

Mother Nature is serving up another warm day in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The summer caster keeps rolling as we continue to ride through August. Temperatures are going to be warming back to the 90s on Wednesday. This is all because of a building ridge of high pressure in the region. A warmer air mass is in place and we aren’t afraid to tap into that heat. We can expect temps to be in the lower 90s to even the mid-90s for most of the Willamette Valley. We will spend around four to five hours in the 90s in the late afternoon and evening.
Channel 6000

Portland’s streak of no rain nears Top 5 all time

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Out on the edge of summer rides a rain train that is waiting to come in sometime during the fall months. In the meantime, we are going to keep the dry forecast going around Portland. That also means it is unlikely the rest of the...
pdxfoodpress.com

Is this the most important restaurant in Portland?

I grew up just outside of Portland, born to an extended family of excellent home cooks—avid restaurant goers, not so much. When we did go to restaurants, my father, a child of the Great Depression, prioritized value as the foremost attribute of a dining experience. That’s why just about every restaurant meal of my childhood took place at an all-you-can eat buffet called North’s Chuck Wagon in Beaverton. Back in the 1980s at North’s, three dollars would buy kids 12 and under unlimited fried chicken, endless passes through an iceberg lettuce salad bar, at least ten varieties of overcooked vegetables, an impressive array of tiny plastic dishes of red jello and cheesecake squares, and a roast beef carving station on weekends.
The Oregonian

Bark City BBQ closes, Grilled Cheese Grill returns and more Portland restaurant news for August 2022

After an early summer spent focused on the best restaurants in Eugene — and the major international track championship held there for the first time on United States soil — then the last few weeks devouring Portland’s new food cart options (and camping!), the local restaurant news has begun to pile up. Here’s a super-sized roundup of Portland food news you might have missed.
WWEEK

Day Trip: Playing Tourist Across the Border in Vancouver, Wash.

Ah, Vancouver. If it’s not being confused with the city in Canada, it’s constantly compared to Portland. And yet, there’s no better thing to do when you’re on the Washington side of the Columbia River than to look back at Oregon, and boy, does Vancouver know it. The city’s business and tourist energy is focused hard on its waterfront, which offers both a great view of Mount Hood and the hills of Forest Park.
kptv.com

First responders say more hikers being rescued in the Gorge

MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (KPTV) - Corbett Fire District chief Rick Wunsch said there’s been a significant increase of hiker rescues this year. With a few weeks left in summer, the fire district wants to remind hikers what to do to stay safe on the trails. The death of a...
Channel 6000

No fear, summer isn’t going anywhere in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For those of you loving this type of summer weather, it’s sticking around Portland for some time. After a slightly cooler Saturday, conditions are expected to be a touch warmer heading into our Sunday. A layer of morning clouds will be there to start...
KIMT

Hiker who died in fall at Oregon's Multnomah Falls ID'd as Minnesota woman

MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — The woman who fell and did while hiking near Multnomah Falls east of Portland, Oregon, on Friday afternoon has been identified by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Minnesota resident Jessica Warejoncas fell approximately 100 feet (30 meters) while hiking near Wisendanger Falls, past...
KTVL

By the numbers: Oregon's HOT and DRY summer

We are down to the last week and a half of August, also marking the end of summer on the meteorological calendar. Weather conditions over the last three months have been some of the warmest and driest, according to the record books. In Portland, we've had 20 days, so far,...
WWEEK

You Don’t Have to Drive for Hours to Have an Epic Summer. Here Are Four Portland-Area Escapes.

After spending the past two years close to home, it’s only natural to yearn for escape. But now that Portland is finally flickering back to life, racking up hundreds of miles in the car to experience a soul-replenishing getaway isn’t necessary. We’re home to a list of both natural and entrepreneur-created attractions that is so long you could embark on an adventure every day this summer and never do the same thing twice.
kptv.com

Dog rescued from cliff in Estacada after three days

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A family is expressing their gratitude to the city of Estacada after rescuers saved their dog after it fell off the side of a cliff. Flora is a 9-year-old chihuahua, who fell about 40 feet before being stuck near the 211-bridge. On Friday, Diane and Robert were on a road trip to Southern Oregon; during their drive, they had to pull over in Estacada to fix their RV. That’s when Flora snuck out.
