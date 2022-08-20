ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

Houston : 7 Most Visited Places In Houston, Texas

When planning a trip to Houston, Texas, you have a lot to choose from. The city offers a wide variety of attractions, from museums to outdoor activities. If you are a sports fanatic, you can check out the Astrodome, which is scheduled to reopen in the future. There are also many outdoor activities in Houston, such as bayou side hikes and food crawls in Asiatown. You can also take a music or art tour through Downtown Houston.
Margaritaville Labor Day Weekend

CONROE, TX -- Soak up the last bit of summer over Labor Day weekend at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston, with a night of classical and contemporary country music. Texas’ own Rick Trevino will perform his classic country hits, such as “Running Out of Reason to Run,” “Bobby Ann Mason, “She Can Say I Didn’t Cry,” “Learning as You Go,” and “Un Momento Allá.” A lineup of rising country music stars, including Heather Rayleen, Payton Howie, and Jeff Canada, will join Rick for an evening of boot scootin’ and toe-tapping fun on the lawn at Margaritaville Lake Resort.
CONROE, TX
Midland-Odessa Beware Of This Being Left On Your Car Door Handle!

Why is it that these days we always have to be looking over our shoulder? Going to the grocery store, or the mall, or the post office, or leaving work or leaving your home, you are supposed to always be aware of your surroundings. I mean I get it. Ladies, especially if we are alone running errands, please be careful. Mommas, grandmothers if we have our littles out and about look out for those who drive crazy through parking lots and keep your precious cargo by your side at all times.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Restaurant Weeks at Acme Oyster House

Houston Restaurant Weeks is underway now through September 5. FOX 26's Ruben Dominguez and Katie Stone from HRW check out the menu at Acme Oyster House. For more menus visit https://bit.ly/3QBkZHf.
HOUSTON, TX
CONROE FLOOD RISK INCREASES TONIGHT

On and off rain will continue overnight into tomorrow across parts of southeast Texas. We have a lot of moisture in place so heavy rain will be possible which could lead to street. HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A front has been slowly creeping down south through Texas today. Earlier this...
HOUSTON, TX
Coast Guard searching for missing man near Galveston, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard is searching for a missing 25-year-old man in the water near Galveston, Texas, Monday. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a call at 7:30 p.m. Sunday from Galveston Police Department dispatchers stating a man went missing after attempting to rescue his 3-year-old daughter in the water east of San Luis Pass. Galveston Island Beach Patrol personnel rescued the man’s daughter.
GALVESTON, TX
Texas comptroller rules Harris County defunded constables; calls for reversal or election

HOUSTON - Texas Comptroller Glen Hager has ruled that Harris County commissioners have defunded constables. Hegar sent a letter to state leaders along with Judge Lina Hidalgo and the rest of the Commissioners Court on Monday, saying the county ending its policy to "automatically rollover" funds from one fiscal year to the next fiscal year, resulted in more than $3 million in funds that were meant for local constables to be returned to the general fund.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Texas Has #1 City for Insects in the United States

It’s hot, humid, and with the recent rain, more bugs will be showing up in and around Central Texas homes. Our least-favorite bug of all, mosquitoes, will also get worse this time of year, which means it may be time for a pest exterminator if you can't get rid of them on your own.
TEXAS STATE
5 Must Do Things in Katy Asian Town

In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. You may have visited Houston’s Chinatown, but there’s another burgeoning...
HOUSTON, TX
ALL ABOARD: 3 cruise deals to save big on your next vacation

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for your next getaway, cruises continue to be a pretty solid travel bargain. Gabe Saglie, a travel expert with Travelzoo, shares what you need to know before booking your next cruise. Many major cruise lines have waived vaccination-proof requirements and softened test mandates...
HOUSTON, TX
