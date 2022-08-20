ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

KOMU

Missouri debuts senior health and safety resource line

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri's Division of Senior and Disability Services launched an easy-to-use resource line for Missouri seniors. Individuals can call the resource line and enter their zip code, which will automatically be connected to their local Agency on Aging (AAA) for assistance. The toll-free number is 1-800-235-5503. “Missouri’s best-kept...
KOMU

Gov. Parson to visit Columbia on Thursday

COLUMBIA - Gov. Mike Parson is expected to visit Columbia Thursday, Aug. 25. Parson will be discussing his plans to extend agricultural tax credits and cutting state income tax ahead of the Missouri General Assembly's special session. He will be making remarks at Clary-Shy Park at 9 a.m. The visit...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Police arrest several after panic at Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say nine people were arrested at the Kentucky State Fair, which closed early Saturday night after suspicious activity was reported to law enforcement. Kentucky State Police said in a statement that the fair began a “soft close” at about 10 p.m. to ensure the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
KOMU

Kansas recount confirms results in favor of abortion rights

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Election officials say a decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights in Kansas has been confirmed with a partial hand recount. Nine of the state’s 105 counties recounted votes at the request of two activists who questioned the conduct of the election without providing evidence of problems. The results were confirmed Sunday when Sedgwick County released its results a day after missing a state deadline.
KANSAS STATE
KOMU

Forecast: A stagnant weather pattern in central Missouri this week

Temperatures have been pretty stagnant through the week and that trend is going to continue for the next several days. Very patchy fog is possible near river valleys, but most locations shouldn’t expect fog. Morning temperatures will be in the middle 60s with highs warming to the upper 80s in the afternoon.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Iowa man left with serious injuries after getting struck by boat propeller in Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY - An Iowa man sustained serious injuries after getting struck by a boat propeller at Lake of the Ozarks Friday. According to an incident report by the highway patrol, the accident happened around 12:34 p.m. when the driver of the boat, 62-year-old Scott Pape of Iowa, was attempting to dock the 2018 MANITOU PONTOON at the Big Niangua and then put it into gear, resulting in 57-year-old Marvin Neill, a passenger on the boat, to fall overboard and getting struck by the boat's propeller.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Forecast: Quiet weather as local school districts start to return to class

After a somewhat active pattern last week, we’re looking at quiet conditions for central Missouri this week as school districts start to return to classes. Sunshine will be abundant in the morning with temperatures in the middle 60s. A few more clouds will develop as we head towards the afternoon with highs reaching the middle 80s.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Forecast: Warmer days to close out the week, first 90 degree day in over ten days

Temperatures will be warmer to close the week and we could even see a few 90 degrees days over this warmer stretch. Starting Wednesday will be a developing southerly breeze which will transport air out from Texas and Oklahoma helping the daytime highs reach the upper 80s this afternoon. Nightly temperatures will be warmer too, only reaching the upper 60s to near 70 for the next few nights.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Forecast: Dry, sunny days as temps return to near-normal this school week

Warm, sunny days continue this week as rain stays out of the region until next week. Tuesday will start out nice and mild with temps in the upper 50s to lower 60s. There may be patchy fog again in fog-prone areas. Look for more sunshine mixed with passing afternoon clouds...We'll call it mostly sunny with highs in the middle 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Charges filed against driver in fatal boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

MORGAN COUNTY - Charges were filed Monday against the driver of a boat that crashed into a rock bluff at Lake of he Ozarks and killed 58-year-old occupant Thomas McKown over the weekend. Roy Jackson, 63, of Edwards, faces a felony charge for boating while intoxicated resulting in the death...
EDWARDS, MO

