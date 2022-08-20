CAMDEN COUNTY - An Iowa man sustained serious injuries after getting struck by a boat propeller at Lake of the Ozarks Friday. According to an incident report by the highway patrol, the accident happened around 12:34 p.m. when the driver of the boat, 62-year-old Scott Pape of Iowa, was attempting to dock the 2018 MANITOU PONTOON at the Big Niangua and then put it into gear, resulting in 57-year-old Marvin Neill, a passenger on the boat, to fall overboard and getting struck by the boat's propeller.

