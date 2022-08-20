Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Delicious Deli is Hiding Inside This Unassuming Pennsylvania Gas StationTravel MavenNorristown, PA
Trenton Police Officer Hid Gang Ties, Conspired with Imprisoned Latin Kings MemberMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
On 09/17 Cricket Clinic comes to Lukens Park, Horsham, PASanjivi IyerHorsham, PA
This New Discount Store in New Jersey has Unbelievably Low PricesTravel MavenMoorestown, NJ
Five restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
fox29.com
Philadelphia playground shooting: Police release new video of suspect chase that ends in crash
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department has released new video showing the end of a police chase after a shooting near the Shepard Recreation Center. Police say nearly 100 shots were fired on August 16 on the 400 block of North 57th Street. According to officials, responding officers found five...
fox29.com
Police: 1 dead, 3 hurt after gunman opens fire on group sitting on Philadelphia street corner
PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead and three others are hurt after police say a gunman opened fire on group of men sitting on a Philadelphia street corner. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 6000 block of Race Street around 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
fox29.com
'Bullets everywhere': Neighbors describe deadly quadruple shooting in West Philadelphia
A deadly quadruple shooting was part of spate of daytime shootings across Philadelphia. Police say two people were killed and five others were injured in four different shootings that happened within an hour. Witnesses and neighbors described the chaos when police say a gunman unleashed a hail of bullets on a group of men sitting on a Philadelphia street corner.
Surveillance video shows suspects wanted in shooting of Germantown block captain during catalytic converter theft
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some good news about the Germantown block captain who was shot when he confronted four men trying to steal a catalytic converter. He is out of the hospital and home.Detectives hope someone will recognize the four people seen in the surveillance video and give them the lead they need.Police say the block captain was finally released from a six-day hospital stay on Tuesday. Detectives now need help identifying the four suspects, including the gunman and another suspect seen wearing a Halloween mask.Video shows a gunman and a second suspect run down the 6300 block of Germantown Avenue in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police release surveillance in shooting of West Mt. Airy block captain
Police have released surveillance video showing four catalytic converter thieves wanted in the shooting of a Philadelphia block captain.
NBC Philadelphia
Harrowing Video Shows Police Chase After Drive-By Shooting Near Philly Rec Center
Police released an alarming new video Wednesday of a dangerous chase in West Philadelphia that ended in a crash and the arrest of three men who allegedly shot at a crowd and injured five people last week. According to police, five people were shot in a drive-by outside the Shepard...
Daughter of bicyclist critically injured in Northeast Philly hit-and-run makes plea for justice
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The daughter of a bicyclist critically injured in a Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run says her father may not make it through the night. Doctors transferred James Doughty to Jefferson University Hospital where he remains on life support, still unresponsive since the crash early Monday morning.CBS3 talked to his oldest daughter who says she is taking it one hour at a time, praying for a miracle and justice."Today he looks a lot worse he's bruised, he's swollen," Justine Doughty said.Justine Doughty says doctors at Jefferson University Hospital in Center City warned her Tuesday that her father's condition is declining...
Police investigate Range Rover possibly involved in Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run
The impact caused the man to be ejected from his bike. Police say the bike was split in half.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shooting near Philadelphia church leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured
A woman died and a man was critically wounded Sunday afternoon when two gunmen pulled up next to their car and opened fire near a Philadelphia church, according to police. The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. on the 1100 block of West Wingohocking Street in the Logan neighborhood, killing the 25-year-old woman and wounding the 40-year-old man, Philadelphia police said. The woman on Monday was identified as Zytavia Reed of Germantown.
Man Struck, Robbed at Gunpoint at Philadelphia Gas Station
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A man was robbed at gunpoint and assaulted by a group of...
phillyvoice.com
Police find vehicle linked to Northeast Philly hit-and-run that critically injured cyclist
Philadelphia police have located a Range Rover that they suspect hit a pair of cyclists early Monday morning in Northeast Philly, critically injuring a 42-year-old man. The crash happened around 12:48 a.m. along the 7300 block of Bustleton Ave. near Cottman Ave., authorities said. A vehicle traveling northbound struck the man and his girlfriend as they traveled south in the northbound lane, police said. The driver did not remain at the scene.
fox29.com
Police: Duo caught on camera firing shots into parked cars on Philadelphia street while making video
PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after police say a video reveals what led to several shot-up cars in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood. Two suspects were reportedly seen on security footage on the 200 block of Louden Street early Thursday morning. Police say one suspect fired a firearm while the other...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox29.com
Man fatally shot in the head outside property in Chester, police say
CHESTER, Pa. - Authorities in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a man. Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were called to the 1000 block of Ward Street around 7:30 p.m. fore reports of a shooting. Police found a...
fox29.com
Video: Four suspects in masks sought after man chasing down catalytic converter thieves is shot
PHILADELPHIA - Police released video of a shooting that erupted when one brave man intervened in an reported catalytic converter theft. It all began when four men were reportedly caught in the act of stealing a catalytic converter from a van on West Pomona Street in East Germantown last week.
Teenager shot while driving stolen SUV in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A teenager was injured, and is now in trouble with the law, after an overnight shooting in North Philadelphia. Police say the 18-year-old victim was shot Tuesday after midnight while driving a stolen SUV near 22nd and Oxford Streets. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police also arrested his passenger who they say was carrying a gun and drugs. No further information is available at this time.
delawarevalleynews.com
Police Release Video Of Somerton Thief
Everyone hates thieves. Especially business owners. They work hard to keep their businesses running and then some moron breaks into the business and steals their money or goods.. Philadelphia police have video from a burglar who broke into two different stores on the 700 and 800 blocks of Red Lion Road. The thefts happened at the end of July 2022 but the video was just made available today.
Ranger Rover matching description of vehicle involved in Northeast Philly hit-and-run located
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police released new information about the vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run where two people riding their bicycles were struck overnight in Northeast Philadelphia. One of those victims is now fighting for his life.Investigators located a white Range Rover matching the description of the vehicle involved in the crash Monday afternoon. Eyewitness News cameras were there as investigators were matching parts of the vehicle recovered from the crash to the vehicle found about a half mile away. Police say both bicyclists were hit at the intersection of Bustleton and Cottman Avenues, right outside the entrance to the Roosevelt Mall,...
Overnight shootings in Philly leave 2 dead, 4 injured: report
Gun violence in Philadelphia during the early hours of Sunday killed two people and injured four, police said. In the southwest part of the city, a man was shot and killed on Bellford Street near Elmwood Avenue. Police said they found the man shot in the head just after midnight,...
7-year-old struck while playing video games among 18 gunshot victims in Philly’s weekend gun violence
PHILADELPHIA — The humid August weekend was punctuated by gun violence, as 18 people were shot, including one child, on Saturday and Sunday around Greater Philadelphia. A 7-year-old boy was hit in the thigh by crossfire while playing video games Saturday night, one of many victims in a violent weekend of summertime gunfire in the city.
billypenn.com
Safety remains an issue on South Street, but some community members are wary of asking police for help
There’s a lot of confusion around policing on South Street. Following the June shooting that killed three people and wounded 14, there were calls for police to do all sorts of more. Deploy more officers. Hand out more citations and arrests. Do more community work. But not all stakeholders...
Comments / 1