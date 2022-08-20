ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LISTEN: Vince Gill Featured on Sunny Sweeney’s New Single ‘Married Alone’

By Blake Ells
 4 days ago
Vince Gill is lending his voice to a brand new track from Texas native Sunny Sweeny. The song is titled “Married Alone.” It’s from an upcoming album from Sweeny by the same name. The record is out via Thirty Tigers on September 23. It was produced by Paul Cauthen and Beau Bedford of The Texas Gentleman. Check out the track below.

Sunny Sweeny heard the track for the first time in April of 2019. She was coming out of a divorce, and she felt an immediate connection to the track.

“I felt the words, not just heard them,” she said. “My initial instinct was to have a male feature, and my mind went immediately to Vince. I then committed to him in my mind, and thought if he was unavailable, then I would just do it alone. I am eternally grateful to [Vince] for lending his gorgeous voice to this, and I feel like it pushed it to another level.”

Vince Gill’s 1992 classic I Still Believe in You album featured a strikingly similar song. The track was titled “Under These Conditions” and it was about a married couple that felt alone despite the wedding bands on their fingers. That album was such a massive hit that the track was never released as a single. And it quietly featured Lou Reed on background vocals. Check out the 30-year-old Vince Gill tune below.

That album was a smash for Vince Gill. It contained monstrous singles like the title ballad, “Don’t Let Our Love Start Slippin’ Away” and “One More Last Chance.”

The forthcoming Sunny Sweeny album also features a collaboration with her producer, Paul Cauthen. The track is titled “A Song Can’t Fix Everything,” and as expected with Cauthen, it’s pretty raw.

Vince Gill is Back on the Road

Vince Gill stepped away from the road to be by his wife’s side after she suffered injuries in a bicycle accident near Nashville. Amy Grant is on the road to recovery, but she’ll remain away from her own tour for a while as she heals. Vince Gill returned to the road for a triumphant four-night residency at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. He remains in the United States for a string of solo dates throughout August. Next up is DeVos Performance Hall in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Friday.

He heads to Canada for a string of dates in September before returning stateside with the Eagles. His next run with the legendary rock band begins on November 15 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Those dates last through November 23 in Kansas City. In December, he and Amy Grant will return to the Ryman for their annual Christmas residency. Check out all of the dates on Vince Gill’s schedule and get ticket information at his website.

