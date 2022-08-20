I talked to 70 parents of highly successful adults—here are 4 phrases they never used when their kids were young

so much of how kids turn out has to do with the child's disposition itself. these articles telling people how they can have the best outcome for "successful" adults suck. what works for one doesn't work for another. bottom line too is that past age 12 or so you really can't make a child do anything. I laugh when people say "make them join a sport or club, or get involved, or study" . .there's motivators sure, and demotivators but ultimately we are there to guide them. it's up to each individual to choose. parenting is hard. period.
There's nothing wrong with helping your children with their homework but don't give them the answers. My children have to figure out the answers for themselves. As for offering a reward for a job well done, I see nothing wrong with that. My oldest has asperger's and ADHD and had to work extremely hard for his grades. You can bet your sweet butt he got rewarded for his hard work. The other 2 phrases I've never heard or used.
my parents insisted on helping me with my homework,,,my Spanish and history teachers sent home noted asking them please don't help me nomore.
