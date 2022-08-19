Read full article on original website
Specialty Celebrations
Several MSU Denver organizations host special celebrations on campus for graduating students. These celebrations highlight the achievements of students in their own unique way. Some are culturally based, others are based on a specific academic programs. Below you can find more information on each specialty celebration. *If you are looking...
MSU Denver welcomes students to the Auraria Campus
Convocation marks the beginning of the semester for thousands of new and returning students at Metropolitan State University of Denver. This year, President Janine Davidson, Ph.D., gave opening remarks, and alumna Sonia Gutierrez, an award winning and Emmy-nominated journalist, gave the keynote address. Students came together for a fun evening of food, games, music and mingling with faculty, staff and their peers.
Covid-19 protocols for the fall semester
Covid-19 protocols have shifted over time as the virus has evolved. Currently, Covid-19 is being treated as any other illness by the medical community. This is a significant shift and represents an important turning point in how individuals and medical providers respond to Covid-19. The following information provides details for handling cases of Covid-19 on campus and in the classroom.
