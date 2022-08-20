ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where To Watch Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2: Time, Fight Card, Live Stream Info

By Josh Sorokach
 4 days ago

Llllllllet’s get ready to rumble! It’s a rematch for the ages as Oleksandr Usyk defends his unified heavyweight championships against Anthony Joshua in a hotly-anticipated main event bout.

In September of 2021, Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua (24-2) to remain undefeated (19-0) and become the heavyweight champion of the world. Almost a year later, the two will meet at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia in a classic bout that will solidify one man as thee man. The event begins at 1:00 p.m. ET, with the main event expected to start at around 5:30 p.m. ET.

From fight card to live stream info, here’s how to watch Usyk vs. Joshua 2 live online.
WHAT TIME DOES USYK VS JOSHUA 2 START TONIGHT?
The event begins later this afternoon (August 20) at 1:00 p.m. ET, with Joshua/Usyk expected to start at around 5:30 p.m. ET.
USYK VS JOSHUA 2 FIGHT CARD:
Per ESPN , the Usyk/Joshua card also features the following bouts:

  • Callum Smith vs. Mathieu Bauderlique
  • Filip Hrgovic vs. Zhilei Zhang
  • Badou Jack vs. Richard Rivera
  • Andrew Tabiti vs. James Wilson
  • Ramla Ali vs. Crystal Garcia Nova
  • Daniel Lapin vs. Jozef Jurko
  • Ben Whittaker vs. Petar Nosic
  • Bader Samreen vs. Fuad Tarverdi
  • Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Jose Alatorre
  • Rasheed Belhasa vs. Traycho Georgiev

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VgTzEj5dZQI?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=560&h=315]
WHERE TO WATCH USYK VS JOSHUA 2:
You can watch Usyk vs. Joshua 2 on DAZN, which is available for $19.99/month or $149.99/year . The event will be available to stream on the DAZN app , the web browser , and various streaming devices ( Amazon Fire TV, iPhone, Amazon Fire tablets, and a slew of game consoles ).

The fight will also be available to purchase through various cable providers as well as PPV.com for $49.99.

UFC
