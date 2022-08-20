Read full article on original website
How some of El Paso's budget approval will help first responders
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Over 60 percent of the City of El Paso’s billion dollar budget for the next fiscal year is going toward public safety. When firefighters at Station 7 respond to calls, they usually only have three people on board, when in a perfect world, they would at least have 6.
City of El Paso ramps up pothole repairs after recent storms
EL PASO, Texas– El Paso's Streets and Maintenance Department said it is seeing an increase in Pothole service requests since the Borderland has been hit with recent rains. Salvador Solis, the operations transportation manager for the city, said the requests have been coming in more than usual, but it is expected after storms.
El Paso pest control company out spraying for mosquitos
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With this past weekend being one of the wettest we have seen so far this monsoon season, Local Pest Managers suggests getting your home sprayed for mosquitos. El Paso has also reported its first case of west nile, leading more El Pasoans to want to get their homes sprayed. According […]
Why some El Paso rock walls fail during rainstorms
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Rock walls are the most common type of walls in El Paso. However, during rainstorms some of those rock walls fail and fall. Over the weekend a rock wall directly behind a West El Paso apartment complex collapsed. According to the El Paso Fire Department when the wall collapsed it […]
Body found in desert area of far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in far east El Paso on Sunday. Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said the body was found around 4:40 p.m. in the desert area near the 1400 block of Santa Fe Trails Road in the Montana Vista area.
Area near Mesa Street and Brentwood experiences flooding after storm
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The area near Mesa Street and Brentwood has been prone to flooding for years. In February, TxDOT and El Paso Water called off plans for a drainage project to alleviate the flooding in the area. El Paso Water blamed TxDOT saying the money and...
El Paso food bank closes down dedicated program to help seniors
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoans Fighting Hunger has closed its Food FARMacy that specialized in serving seniors and their families. The Food FARMacy provided food to low-income seniors in a grocery-store-like setting. On average, this facility served 450 senior families a day. El Pasoans Fighting Hunger said they closed the Food FARMacy program […]
El Paso Water awarded $20 million for advanced water purification
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Water’s Advanced Water Purification Facility was awarded $20 million in federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for water reuse projects. El Paso Water was the only Texas water utility to be among the selected recipients of a combined $309.8...
Rezoning of Sunland Park neighborhood sparks concerns
SUNLAND PARK, N.M (KFOX14) — Residents of a Sunland Park neighborhood are concerned about a new development that aims to bring hundreds of homes to their area. Frontera Road and Girl Scout Lane in Sunland Park, New Mexico are currently classified as rural residential, but the current land owners are trying to rezone the land to single-family residential. It's a move that could result in 224 new homes being added to the neighborhood.
Crash involving semitruck on I-10 east and Missouri in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving a semitruck was reported on I-10 east at Missouri in downtown El Paso Monday night. It's unknown if there are any injuries. Sign up to receive the topmost interesting stories from in and around our community once a day to your inbox.
UPDATE: Foul play not involved with body found in far East El Paso
UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Major Crimes Unit with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a body that was found in the desert in far east El Paso. Officials, however, believe that no foul play was involved. The body was found a little after 4:30 p.m. Sunday along the […]
1 Person Injured After Motorcycle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
The El Paso Police Department stated in an official report that a car collided with a motorcycle in the northeast on Sunday. The two-vehicle crash reportedly took place along Fred Wilson and [..]
Motorcyclist seriously injured after accident in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A motorcycle crash happened this afternoon around 5:30 p.m. on Gateway North and Fred Wilson. Fire Dispatch confirming a motorcyclist is in serious conditions and transported to a local hospital. The crash forced all lances to be closed for about two hours, until reopening about 7:30 p.m. This is a […]
Texas Gas Station Accidentally Gave Customers Water Instead of Gas
Folks started pulling away and then stalling out down the road. As the great philosopher Ted Theodore Logan once said, "Strange things are afoot at the Circle K". They sure were for some folks in El Paso, Texas over the weekend. If you happened to fill up this past Saturday night (August 20, 2022) at the Dyer Street location it is possible your car was filled with water and not gas.
About 100 graves have sunk at Fort Bliss National Cemetery due to rainstorm
FORT BLISS, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with Fort Bliss said about 100 graves have sunken into the ground at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. The graves sunken due to the rain storms from the past few days. Last year, several graves were damaged due to the heavy rain from last...
64-foot tall mountain lion mural in Downtown El Paso complete
EL PASO, Texas -- A 64-foot mountain lion mural made of trash collected from around El Paso and located on the side of the One San Jacinto Plaza building downtown has been completed. Green Hope Project and other partners brought Portuguese artist Bordalo II to El Paso after five years of planning. The downtown mural The post 64-foot tall mountain lion mural in Downtown El Paso complete appeared first on KVIA.
Man accused of lying about injury to El Paso police
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was charged with making a false report to El Paso police. Jesus Angel Avila, 30, told police at the hospital on July 31 he was struck by a Jeep that had fled the scene, police stated. Avila said he was...
DPS troopers apprehend 7 migrants, arrest 2 people during traffic stop in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Seven migrants were apprehended and two people were arrested after a traffic stop in west El Paso Tuesday morning. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety working the Operation Lone Star conducted a traffic stop on a red Chrysler van for a traffic violation on Mesa Street and Remcon Circle.
Circle K customers claim vehicles stopped working after pumping gas at Dyer location
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — “We started pulling out from the gas station and the car started to shutter and then it pretty much just failed,” said Christopher Preston, a customer at Circle K. Some customers who fueled up Saturday around 3:30 pm at the Circle K...
La Casa, Burrell medical school to host free health fair in Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – La Casa Inc. and the Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine will host a free community health fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at Young Park. The event is open to everyone and will provide free health information and health services, including blood pressure, blood glucose, body […]
