This Popular Virginia Lake May Contain an Underwater Ghost TownTravel MavenMonroe, VA
Sam Reid marks a halfway milestone in eating nothing but Taco Bell for 30 daysCheryl E PrestonLexington, VA
This Middle of Nowhere General Store in Virginia Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
Augusta Free Press
The pragmatist approach: Ted Lawhorn runs for Staunton City Council
Ted Lawhorn is one of six candidates running for three seats on Staunton City Council in November's election. He said city council needs a reset because of all the arguing among members. Businesses will not be...
Trustee gives $1.5 million gift to Roanoke College
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke College says it has received a $1.5 million endowment gift from a trustee — who is also an alum — to support the school’s Center for Studying Structures of Race as it conducts a variety of research, programming, and educational activities. Joanne Leonhardt Cassullo, a member of the class of […]
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro City Councilman Sam Hostetter to host casual conversation with constituents
Waynesboro City Councilman Sam Hostetter is hosting a constituent meeting on Sept. 6 at 3:30 p.m. The event will be held at The French Press located at 134 N. Wayne Ave. in Waynesboro. The invitation, according to...
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the Country
(Omnibus/WikiCommons Images) Choosing a college can be a stressful time and also a momentous occasion. Making sure you choose the right school is of the utmost importance for many prospective students.
NBC 29 News
Retired UVA pediatrician diagnosed with ALS creates a fund to help fight it
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A retired pediatrician with UVA Health is working to help people battling ALS. Jim Plews-Ogan and his family created the Hummingbird Fund after he was diagnosed with ALS. “You have to live in hope. I live in hope, and it comes in all different forms....
Augusta Free Press
FlingGolf mania coming to the Valley with open tournament planned in Harrisonburg, McGaheysville
The Virginia FlingGolf Open will be played in Harrisonburg and McGaheysville on Oct. 22-23. FlingGolf is an emerging sport, with its first national tournament broadcast on ESPN2 in August 2022. The Virginia FlingGolf Open will be the...
SSI Diagnostica To Merge With Roanoke Area Based TechLab
SSI Diagnostica Group (SSID) has announced that it has finalized its acquisition of Blacksburg-based TechLab, a leading biotech developer and manufacturer. TechLab has a long history in the Roanoke-area as it was founded at Virginia Tech in the 1970s and its facilities continue to be a major employer in Blacksburg. The acquisition is anticipated to […]
WHSV
Fundraiser for HPD detective Gavin Lam
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham Union No. 27 held a fundraiser for a Harrisonburg Police Department detective Monday evening at Pale Fire Brewery in Harrisonburg. Gavin Lam suffered a stroke earlier this year. On his road to recovery, the community came together to help his family out with financial strains.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Roundtables planned to lend your voice to comprehensive plan update
Albemarle County is hosting a series of in-person roundtables for residents to weigh in on thoughts on building a place where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. The two in-person roundtables will be held Aug. 29 and...
NBC 29 News
Emergency Food Network giving out 3 days’ worth of free groceries
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Emergency Food Network is giving out three days’ worth of free groceries for students and families that qualify in the Charlottesville area. The network expects a possible rise in food insecurity as the school year gets underway, especially with prices still high. “If you...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County court clerk’s office receives newly restored historic records
Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes announced today that his office recently received eight important historic records back after extensive conservation work was completed on each record book. The documents include deed books, order...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Football: Updates on the walking wounded as camp comes to a close
A football team is like a mobile hospital, with the variety of guys in various stages of disrepair. Virginia is a bit more banged up going into its first game week than coach Tony Elliott would like.
cbs19news
UVA students moving on campus
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- Have you noticed more traffic this week? UVA students are beginning to move in. UVA students are here moving in. CBS19 spoke to a few of them to hear about what their day has been like. "I’ve been waiting,” said First Year Abhi Karri. “Summer...
Augusta Free Press
Youngkin blames politics for police staffing shortage in Fairfax County: There’s more to it than that
Gov. Glenn Youngkin is saying that Fairfax County "better get its act together soon" to address a manpower shortage in its local police department, but Fairfax County is hardly alone among Virginia communities having trouble hiring cops.
Augusta Free Press
VPAS launches fall cafes and recreational programs for older adults
As part of a strategy to build engagement among older adults, Valley Program for Aging Services is launching a series of recreational and educational gatherings for adults 60 years and older this fall. The gatherings will include...
Red Lobster on Franklin Rd has abruptly closed
Roanoke Valley residents now have one less option for eating seafood when they dine out. WFIR radio is reporting that Red Lobster on Franklin Rd. in Roanoke has abruptly closed after 42 years in the area. When you dial the phone number a recording thanks customers for their years of service and says "We look forward" to serving you at one of our other locations." Callers are told to go to tthe website to find other locations in the area. At his time there are no othere news outlets reporting hte closing.
Augusta Free Press
Bridgewater College welcomes Class of 2026
Approximately 1,500 students returned to Bridgewater College as the 2022-2023 academic year began on Tuesday. Among these students was more than 500 new students, including first-year freshmen, transfer students and graduate students from 19 different states and...
WSLS
Zaxby’s in Roanoke to reopen under new management
ROANOKE, Va. – Zaxby’s, loved and widely known for its chicken, chicken wings, and Zax Sauce, is returning to the Star City. On Tuesday, Zaxby’s said that they’re reopening under new owners at the 3206 Ordway Drive location in Roanoke. The restaurant will be open for...
wfxrtv.com
Bus driver shortage to impact 20+ routes for Roanoke City Schools
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — In schools across the country — including those in the Star City — bus driver shortages are expected to impact students’ return to the classroom. In fact, Roanoke City Public Schools called parents on Friday, Aug. 19 to tell them that more than 20 routes would be delayed on Tuesday, Aug. 23, which is the first day of the new school year.
Augusta Free Press
Tony Elliott on Virginia RBs: No ‘home run hitter like Travis Etienne’
Virginia football coach Tony Elliott wants to have a more balanced offense than, certainly last year's Virginia offense, which won't be all that hard. Elliott, as offensive coordinator at Clemson the past seven seasons, was...
