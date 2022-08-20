ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, VA

Augusta Free Press

The pragmatist approach: Ted Lawhorn runs for Staunton City Council

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Ted Lawhorn is one of six candidates running for three seats on Staunton City Council in November’s election. He said city council needs a reset because of all the arguing among members. Businesses will not be...
STAUNTON, VA
WFXR

Trustee gives $1.5 million gift to Roanoke College

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke College says it has received a $1.5 million endowment gift from a trustee — who is also an alum — to support the school’s Center for Studying Structures of Race as it conducts a variety of research, programming, and educational activities. Joanne Leonhardt Cassullo, a member of the class of […]
SALEM, VA
Lexington, VA
The Roanoke Star

SSI Diagnostica To Merge With Roanoke Area Based TechLab

SSI Diagnostica Group (SSID) has announced that it has finalized its acquisition of Blacksburg-based TechLab, a leading biotech developer and manufacturer. TechLab has a long history in the Roanoke-area as it was founded at Virginia Tech in the 1970s and its facilities continue to be a major employer in Blacksburg. The acquisition is anticipated to […]
ROANOKE, VA
WHSV

Fundraiser for HPD detective Gavin Lam

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham Union No. 27 held a fundraiser for a Harrisonburg Police Department detective Monday evening at Pale Fire Brewery in Harrisonburg. Gavin Lam suffered a stroke earlier this year. On his road to recovery, the community came together to help his family out with financial strains.
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Emergency Food Network giving out 3 days’ worth of free groceries

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Emergency Food Network is giving out three days’ worth of free groceries for students and families that qualify in the Charlottesville area. The network expects a possible rise in food insecurity as the school year gets underway, especially with prices still high. “If you...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

UVA students moving on campus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- Have you noticed more traffic this week? UVA students are beginning to move in. UVA students are here moving in. CBS19 spoke to a few of them to hear about what their day has been like. "I’ve been waiting,” said First Year Abhi Karri. “Summer...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

VPAS launches fall cafes and recreational programs for older adults

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. As part of a strategy to build engagement among older adults, Valley Program for Aging Services is launching a series of recreational and educational gatherings for adults 60 years and older this fall. The gatherings will include...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Red Lobster on Franklin Rd has abruptly closed

Roanoke Valley residents now have one less option for eating seafood when they dine out. WFIR radio is reporting that Red Lobster on Franklin Rd. in Roanoke has abruptly closed after 42 years in the area. When you dial the phone number a recording thanks customers for their years of service and says "We look forward" to serving you at one of our other locations." Callers are told to go to tthe website to find other locations in the area. At his time there are no othere news outlets reporting hte closing.
ROANOKE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Bridgewater College welcomes Class of 2026

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Approximately 1,500 students returned to Bridgewater College as the 2022-2023 academic year began on Tuesday. Among these students was more than 500 new students, including first-year freshmen, transfer students and graduate students from 19 different states and...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
WSLS

Zaxby’s in Roanoke to reopen under new management

ROANOKE, Va. – Zaxby’s, loved and widely known for its chicken, chicken wings, and Zax Sauce, is returning to the Star City. On Tuesday, Zaxby’s said that they’re reopening under new owners at the 3206 Ordway Drive location in Roanoke. The restaurant will be open for...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Bus driver shortage to impact 20+ routes for Roanoke City Schools

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — In schools across the country — including those in the Star City — bus driver shortages are expected to impact students’ return to the classroom. In fact, Roanoke City Public Schools called parents on Friday, Aug. 19 to tell them that more than 20 routes would be delayed on Tuesday, Aug. 23, which is the first day of the new school year.
ROANOKE, VA

