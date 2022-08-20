Read full article on original website
Police release new details on east Tulsa grocery store shooting investigation
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are searching for the suspect who shot two men outside the Las Americas grocery store near 31st and Sheridan Monday afternoon. Police said they were called out to a shooting in the parking lot of Las Americas around 12:45 p.m. Monday. After investigating, officers said they learned the two men had just pulled into the parking lot when a white Jeep pulled up, fired multiple shots, then took off.
News On 6
Investigation Underway After Woman Robbed At Gunpoint In Tulsa
An investigation is underway after Tulsa Police say someone pulled a gun on a woman and stole her mom's car on Tuesday night. According to police, it happened just before midnight near 61st and Mingo. Officers say a juvenile who was wearing a mask pulled out a handgun and demanded...
Authorities Respond To Double Shooting In Okmulgee County
Authorities are on the scene of a double shooting in Okmulgee County near North 248 Rd on Tuesday. A man and a woman with gunshot wounds were transported to Tulsa hospitals, deputies said. Deputies have expanded the crime scene and are investigating. This is a developing story.
news9.com
Checotah Police Capture Suspect Related To PCSO Deputy Death, School Lockdowns
Update 8/24/2022 2:20 p.m.: Checotah Police captured and arrested a man who Pawnee County investigators wanted to question about a deputy's suspicious death. Investigators searched for John Crotts, who was last seen a week ago in McAlester and has been sought by authorities for three weeks. On Wednesday, multiple schools...
pryorinfopub.com
Pryor Police Looking for Whereabouts of Brandon Lean Sudduth
PRYOR, Oklahoma - Earlier today Pryor Police Chief Dennis Nichols reported that on August 19 at approximately 10:45 pm, the Pryor Police Department received a report of an assault that occurred at The Parks apartment complex. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Tylor Adams who had a serious head injury. Adams was taken to a Tulsa Hospital to receive treatment for his injuries. On August 20, Adams was pronounced legally deceased by attending physicians.
News On 6
Tulsa Police Investigate After Teen Girl Shot Multiple Times
Tulsa Police are looking for the person who shot a teenager several times Monday night near Admiral and Harvard. Tulsa Police said the 16-year-old girl was alive and sitting up in a chair inside the house when EMSA arrived. Officers said she is now at a nearby hospital in serious...
TPD: Multiple reports filed over the weekend regarding allegations of assault against Tulsa artist
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department [TPD] has confirmed that multiple reports involving Tulsa-based artist Scott Taylor were filed over the weekend. TPD stated that the allegations are currently being investigated, however, there have been no charges filed against Taylor at this time. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for persons of interest in financial crime
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for three people in reference to a financial crime. The two men and woman are accused of working with each other to steal $4,120. Anyone who recognizes the three should contact Detective Shaw at Robertshaw@cityoftulsa.org. Reference case number 2022-310082.
KTUL
Tulsa man sentenced to 18 years in prison for attempted robbery that ended in two deaths
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Justin Harjo, 25, of Tulsa was sentenced in federal court of August 22 for participating in an attempted robbery and home invasion that ended in two deaths. “Justin Harjo received an 18-year prison sentence for taking part in a home invasion that resulted in the...
news9.com
Pawnee Co. Investigators Search For Man Wanted For Questioning About Suspicious Death Of Former Deputy
Pawnee County investigators are searching for a man who they say is wanted for questioning about the suspicious death of a former deputy. Investigators say they are searching for John Wayne Crotts, who was last seen in the McAlester area within the last week. Investigators say they have been trying to talk to Crotts for three weeks.
news9.com
Man Involved In Deadly 2019 Home Invasion Sentenced After Plea Deal
A Tulsa man is sentenced in federal court for his involvement in a 2019 murder. Prosecutors say Justin Harjo, along with Chauncey Thomas, was involved in a home invasion robbery in May 2019. The person who lived at the home, Dion Carr, was shot and killed. Thomas, Harjo's accomplice, also...
Two sent to the hospital after crash on Highway 75
TULSA, Okla. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash early Wednesday. Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway 75 near West 23rd Street. Troopers say witnesses told them one car was driving recklessly and rear-ended another car. Both drivers were taken to the...
East Tulsa hookah lounge manager arrested for serving alcohol without a liquor license
TULSA, Okla. — A warning for business owners in Green Country to get a license if they serve alcohol. It comes after the manager of a hookah lounge in Tulsa was arrested for operating a so called “Bottle Club.”. Officials told the Blue Hookah Bar near 71st and...
Oklahoma man dies in vehicle crash
An Oklahoma man died in a vehicle crash in Mayes County on Monday.
Fire destroys Owasso business office, crews investigate cause
OWASSO, Okla. — An investigation is underway after an Owasso business was destroyed in a fire Tuesday morning. It happened near the intersection of 86th and Memorial, around 4:30 a.m. The fire was fully involved when crews arrived. The flames forced crews to close the nearby intersection while they...
news9.com
2 Shot While Riding Bikes Near Apache, Police Investigating
Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting near North Peoria and Apache that injured two people Saturday evening. Police say the two victims were riding bikes along North Saint Louis around 7:20 p.m. when they were shot. Officers say both were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. Police...
news9.com
Police Arrest Alleged Catoosa Armed Robbery Suspect
Tulsa Police arrested an armed robbery suspect after officers saw a stolen car Saturday. Police say an officer checked the tags of a Nissan near 31st and Memorial around 3:30 p.m. and saw it had been reported stolen in Catoosa during an armed robbery. Officers stopped the car and took...
TPD: Armed robbery suspect pulled over in stolen car
TULSA, Okla. — A man wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Catoosa was pulled over in a stolen car in Tulsa on Saturday, Tulsa police said in a press release. Tulsa police said they saw a silver Nissan driving near 31st and Memorial and discovered the car had been reported stolen by Catoosa police during an armed robbery.
