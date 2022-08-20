ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Hannaford Announces Recall of Ground Beef Sold in Saratoga County Store

Hannaford has announced a recall of ground beef that was sold at a store in Saratoga County over the weekend. The supermarket chain says the recall involves its 81% ground beef that was available at the Via Rossi Way store in Ballston Spa between 7:00 am and 5:30 pm on Sunday. There are concerns the product may contain foreign material and anyone who bought it can return it for a full refund. So far, no injuries or illnesses have been reported.
Police: Four Capital Region smoke shops had lots of untaxed goods

Two people are facing charged after authorities say they executed search warrants and found four smoke shops in the region had large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis. The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance says it seized dozens of cartons on untaxed cigarettes, thousands of untaxed cigars, and 57 pounds of illegal cannabis.
4 Capital Region smoke shops lose tobacco licenses

Four Capital Region smoke shops have lost their licenses to sell cigarette and tobacco products after large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis were reportedly found at each location. Two people were also arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.
Red Cross helps 2 adults. 1 teen after fire

Three people in Watervliet are being helped by the Red Cross after a fire forced them out of their homes. The Red Cross says they’re assisting two adults and a 15-year-old. The fire happened on 18th Street. The agency says emotional support will also be available for local families...
“Best little fair’ returns to Cummington

They call themselves “The Biggest and Best Little Fair in the Country.”. For over 150 years, the Cummington Fair, which opens its doors on Thursday for four days, has been bringing the best of old-fashioned livestock competitions and agricultural exhibits to more modern demolition derby competitions, midway rides and more to its fairgrounds.
Pair arrested in Fulton County siding scam

Police in Fulton County arrested two people for a siding scam. Keith Orr, 50, and Tracy Orr, 46, have been arrested. Police say the two own a construction business and took payment of several thousand dollars from a victim and never completed the work. Both were charged in town of...
Montgomery County shelter employee viciously attacked

ROOT – Part of the typical routine at most animal shelters is to make sure dogs get out of their cages every day for exercise. When that happened Monday morning at the Ayres Memorial Animal Shelter in Montgomery County, the result was anything but typical. When an employee of...
Capital Region farmers' markets accepting supplemental benefits program

Due to the program's expansion, farmers' markets now offer SNAP/EBT and WIC services to shoppers. By participating in these programs, local farmers can stay in business, and healthy food can be available to consumers. "Our commitment to ensuring this is a space where all folks feel comfortable regardless of your...
Diner owner saves customer’s life

A diner owner in Adams, Massachusetts is being credited with saving the life of a customer who was choking. This story comes to us from our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle. The owner jumped into action when an elderly woman started choking at the Miss Adams Diner. As soon...
Police identify woman hit by car in Colonie

Police have identified the woman who died after a car hit her Monday night on Central Avenue. It happened around 8:30 p.m. in Colonie. Police say 40-year-old Stacy Benoit of Albany appeared to be walking inside the center turn lane near Fairfield Avenue. She died there on the scene. Police...
98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do you mind if a neighbor’s dog pees on your grass?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Sherri, and it’s about dogs taking care of business. Here’s the email:. Hey Jaime. I have a quick dilemma for you. We all know that we have to clean up after our dogs when we walk them and they do number two on someone’s lawn, or anywhere really. But what about number one. Do you think it’s okay to let your dog do number one on your neighbor’s lawn? I ask because my neighbor walks his dog and the dog goes number one up and down the street. Sometimes the urine kills that little area of the grass. I don’t like it and some of my other neighbor’s agree with me. I’ve even posted signs that say a dog can’t do ANY business on my lawn. Do you think we’re being too sensitive, or do you think it’s okay to tell our neighbor with the dog not to let him pee on our lawns. Thanks so much Jaime. Love your show!
