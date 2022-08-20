Read full article on original website
Abandoned Cap Region Dry Cleaner, Vintage Clothing Left Behind
If you take Western Ave (Route 20) in Guilderland to work, you may have passed this building a number of times. It's the old Master Cleaners building and It's been falling apart for years. According to DEC records, the dry cleaning business began operations in 1956 but closed down in...
Finally Albany Food Desert Area Getting Much Needed Grocery Store
It was once a McDonald's and now it will serve as a brand new grocery store in an area where it is badly needed. The residents in that area of Albany have been hoping to get a grocery store in what they call a food desert. Where Is This New...
Cohoes road closed for ‘The Gilded Age’ filming
Filming for the HBO show "The Gilded Age" will take place on Wednesday and Thursday in the city of Cohoes. As a result, a road closure has been put in place.
iheart.com
Hannaford Announces Recall of Ground Beef Sold in Saratoga County Store
Hannaford has announced a recall of ground beef that was sold at a store in Saratoga County over the weekend. The supermarket chain says the recall involves its 81% ground beef that was available at the Via Rossi Way store in Ballston Spa between 7:00 am and 5:30 pm on Sunday. There are concerns the product may contain foreign material and anyone who bought it can return it for a full refund. So far, no injuries or illnesses have been reported.
Ballston Spa Hannaford recalls ground beef sold Sunday
No injuries or illnesses were reported, and the notice only applies to one store.
WNYT
Police: Four Capital Region smoke shops had lots of untaxed goods
Two people are facing charged after authorities say they executed search warrants and found four smoke shops in the region had large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis. The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance says it seized dozens of cartons on untaxed cigarettes, thousands of untaxed cigars, and 57 pounds of illegal cannabis.
Water line work set for Campbell Avenue in Troy
Troy's Department of Public Utilities has issued a service alert for scheduled water line maintenance work related to the Campbell Avenue Bridge Replacement. The work is set from August 25 at 9 p.m. to August 26 at 3 a.m.
4 Capital Region smoke shops lose tobacco licenses
Four Capital Region smoke shops have lost their licenses to sell cigarette and tobacco products after large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis were reportedly found at each location. Two people were also arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.
WNYT
Red Cross helps 2 adults. 1 teen after fire
Three people in Watervliet are being helped by the Red Cross after a fire forced them out of their homes. The Red Cross says they’re assisting two adults and a 15-year-old. The fire happened on 18th Street. The agency says emotional support will also be available for local families...
Large fluid leak closes some Troy roads
Troy officials said there is a large fluid leak in the area of Congress Street and 8th Street. Due to the leak, some streets are currently closed to traffic.
Did You Skate at this Legendary Capital Region Roller Rink?
Who remembers those elementary school roller skating parties? Or maybe you had a birthday celebration there. Back in the day, Starburst Roller Skating Rink in Clifton Park was the place to be!. Remembering Starburst Roller Skating Rink in Clifton Park. Talk about a flashback! Starburst Roller Skating Rink in Clifton...
Gloversville PD looking for car involved in crash with bicyclist
The Gloversville Police Department is searching for a car involved in a crash with a bicyclist. Police said the crash at the Stewart’s Shops on South Main Street on August 20 around 2:45 p.m.
“Best little fair’ returns to Cummington
They call themselves “The Biggest and Best Little Fair in the Country.”. For over 150 years, the Cummington Fair, which opens its doors on Thursday for four days, has been bringing the best of old-fashioned livestock competitions and agricultural exhibits to more modern demolition derby competitions, midway rides and more to its fairgrounds.
WNYT
Pair arrested in Fulton County siding scam
Police in Fulton County arrested two people for a siding scam. Keith Orr, 50, and Tracy Orr, 46, have been arrested. Police say the two own a construction business and took payment of several thousand dollars from a victim and never completed the work. Both were charged in town of...
WNYT
Montgomery County shelter employee viciously attacked
ROOT – Part of the typical routine at most animal shelters is to make sure dogs get out of their cages every day for exercise. When that happened Monday morning at the Ayres Memorial Animal Shelter in Montgomery County, the result was anything but typical. When an employee of...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Capital Region farmers' markets accepting supplemental benefits program
Due to the program's expansion, farmers' markets now offer SNAP/EBT and WIC services to shoppers. By participating in these programs, local farmers can stay in business, and healthy food can be available to consumers. "Our commitment to ensuring this is a space where all folks feel comfortable regardless of your...
WNYT
Diner owner saves customer’s life
A diner owner in Adams, Massachusetts is being credited with saving the life of a customer who was choking. This story comes to us from our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle. The owner jumped into action when an elderly woman started choking at the Miss Adams Diner. As soon...
WNYT
Police identify woman hit by car in Colonie
Police have identified the woman who died after a car hit her Monday night on Central Avenue. It happened around 8:30 p.m. in Colonie. Police say 40-year-old Stacy Benoit of Albany appeared to be walking inside the center turn lane near Fairfield Avenue. She died there on the scene. Police...
Plastic Knuckles, Alleged Temper Cause Arrest of Lake George Man
A Warren County man is under arrest, facing several charges, following an alleged domestic dispute. Troopers were called to an apartment on Cooper Way in North Elba, New York at approximately 5:49pm on Sunday, August 21, 2022 after receiving a call about a domestic dispute. According to a written release...
NEWS10 ABC
98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do you mind if a neighbor’s dog pees on your grass?
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Sherri, and it’s about dogs taking care of business. Here’s the email:. Hey Jaime. I have a quick dilemma for you. We all know that we have to clean up after our dogs when we walk them and they do number two on someone’s lawn, or anywhere really. But what about number one. Do you think it’s okay to let your dog do number one on your neighbor’s lawn? I ask because my neighbor walks his dog and the dog goes number one up and down the street. Sometimes the urine kills that little area of the grass. I don’t like it and some of my other neighbor’s agree with me. I’ve even posted signs that say a dog can’t do ANY business on my lawn. Do you think we’re being too sensitive, or do you think it’s okay to tell our neighbor with the dog not to let him pee on our lawns. Thanks so much Jaime. Love your show!
103.9 The Breeze
