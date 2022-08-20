Read full article on original website
Cohoes road closed for ‘The Gilded Age’ filming
Filming for the HBO show "The Gilded Age" will take place on Wednesday and Thursday in the city of Cohoes. As a result, a road closure has been put in place.
Hannaford Announces Recall of Ground Beef Sold in Saratoga County Store
Hannaford has announced a recall of ground beef that was sold at a store in Saratoga County over the weekend. The supermarket chain says the recall involves its 81% ground beef that was available at the Via Rossi Way store in Ballston Spa between 7:00 am and 5:30 pm on Sunday. There are concerns the product may contain foreign material and anyone who bought it can return it for a full refund. So far, no injuries or illnesses have been reported.
Ballston Spa Hannaford recalls ground beef sold Sunday
No injuries or illnesses were reported, and the notice only applies to one store.
Water line work set for Campbell Avenue in Troy
Troy's Department of Public Utilities has issued a service alert for scheduled water line maintenance work related to the Campbell Avenue Bridge Replacement. The work is set from August 25 at 9 p.m. to August 26 at 3 a.m.
4 Capital Region smoke shops lose tobacco licenses
Four Capital Region smoke shops have lost their licenses to sell cigarette and tobacco products after large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis were reportedly found at each location. Two people were also arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.
Gloversville PD looking for car involved in crash with bicyclist
The Gloversville Police Department is searching for a car involved in a crash with a bicyclist. Police said the crash at the Stewart’s Shops on South Main Street on August 20 around 2:45 p.m.
Did You Skate at this Legendary Capital Region Roller Rink?
Who remembers those elementary school roller skating parties? Or maybe you had a birthday celebration there. Back in the day, Starburst Roller Skating Rink in Clifton Park was the place to be!. Remembering Starburst Roller Skating Rink in Clifton Park. Talk about a flashback! Starburst Roller Skating Rink in Clifton...
Large fluid leak closes some Troy roads
Troy officials said there is a large fluid leak in the area of Congress Street and 8th Street. Due to the leak, some streets are currently closed to traffic.
Road reopens after crash, wires down in Guilderland
Route 158 in Guilderland has reopened after a crash lead to wires down in the roadway.
Montgomery County shelter employee viciously attacked
ROOT – Part of the typical routine at most animal shelters is to make sure dogs get out of their cages every day for exercise. When that happened Monday morning at the Ayres Memorial Animal Shelter in Montgomery County, the result was anything but typical. When an employee of...
Pair arrested in Fulton County siding scam
Police in Fulton County arrested two people for a siding scam. Keith Orr, 50, and Tracy Orr, 46, have been arrested. Police say the two own a construction business and took payment of several thousand dollars from a victim and never completed the work. Both were charged in town of...
Diner owner saves customer’s life
A diner owner in Adams, Massachusetts is being credited with saving the life of a customer who was choking. This story comes to us from our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle. The owner jumped into action when an elderly woman started choking at the Miss Adams Diner. As soon...
Streets Closed, No Parking! Where is HBO Filming this Week in Albany?
Streets Closed, No Parking! Where is HBO Filming this Week in Albany?. If you live, work, or travel through downtown Albany and its surrounding areas, get ready for a little more Gilded Age gridlock!. Producers of the hit HBO series "The Gilded Age Season 2" have spent the better part...
Schenectady man rescued from Mount Marcy
Forest rangers needed to carry a Schenectady man off Mount Marcy after he suffered a knee injury. The state Department of Environmental Conservation says the 57-year-old hiker was near the summit of New York’s highest peak on Sunday with his 15-year-old son when he suffered a significant knee injury.
Red Cross assisting Troy apartment fire victims
McMahon says the fire appears to have spread from the second floor to a cockloft, then moving through the attic of the 41-unit building. He tells us the building is not a complete loss.
Gallery: Family Fun Day in Ballston Spa
Family Fun Day was up and running in the village of Ballston Spa on Sunday
