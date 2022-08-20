Read full article on original website
Related
Could Giants 2023 season-opener vs. Yankees be the Aaron Judge reunion game?
We know — Aaron Judge playing for any team other than the Yankees right now is just speculation. The slugger is still wearing pinstripes at least until the end of this season, and wherever he plays after that is anyone's guess. Of course, that hasn't stopped the rumor mill...
Derek Holland relives Ron Washington's epic 2011 World Series speech
Former Rangers pitcher Derek Holland joined K&C today, and he got to relive his former manager’s speech from the 2011 World Series. He talked about how good of a motivator Ron Washington was, and how the team felt after that Game 6 heartbreak.
Comments / 0